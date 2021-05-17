React components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data. Check out the demo for some examples.
react-window
If you're considering adding
react-virtualized to a project, take a look at
react-window as a possible lighter-weight alternative. Learn more about how the two libraries compare here.
Install
react-virtualized using npm.
npm install react-virtualized --save
ES6, CommonJS, and UMD builds are available with each distribution. For example:
// Most of react-virtualized's styles are functional (eg position, size).
// Functional styles are applied directly to DOM elements.
// The Table component ships with a few presentational styles as well.
// They are optional, but if you want them you will need to also import the CSS file.
// This only needs to be done once; probably during your application's bootstrapping process.
import 'react-virtualized/styles.css';
// You can import any component you want as a named export from 'react-virtualized', eg
import {Column, Table} from 'react-virtualized';
// But if you only use a few react-virtualized components,
// And you're concerned about increasing your application's bundle size,
// You can directly import only the components you need, like so:
import AutoSizer from 'react-virtualized/dist/commonjs/AutoSizer';
import List from 'react-virtualized/dist/commonjs/List';
Note webpack 4 makes this optimization itself, see the documentation.
If the above syntax looks too cumbersome, or you import react-virtualized components from a lot of places, you can also configure a Webpack alias. For example:
// Partial webpack.config.js
{
alias: {
'react-virtualized/List': 'react-virtualized/dist/es/List',
},
...rest
}
Then you can just import like so:
import List from 'react-virtualized/List';
// Now you can use <List {...props} />
You can also use a global-friendly UMD build:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path-to-react-virtualized/styles.css" />
<script src="path-to-react-virtualized/dist/umd/react-virtualized.js"></script>
Now you're ready to start using the components. You can learn more about which components react-virtualized has to offer below.
React Virtualized has very few dependencies and most are managed by NPM automatically.
However the following peer dependencies must be specified by your project in order to avoid version conflicts:
react,
react-dom.
NPM will not automatically install these for you but it will show you a warning message with instructions on how to install them.
By default all react-virtualized components use
shallowCompare to avoid re-rendering unless props or state has changed.
This occasionally confuses users when a collection's data changes (eg
['a','b','c'] =>
['d','e','f']) but props do not (eg
array.length).
The solution to this is to let react-virtualized know that something external has changed. This can be done a couple of different ways.
The
shallowCompare method will detect changes to any props, even if they aren't declared as
propTypes.
This means you can also pass through additional properties that affect cell rendering to ensure changes are detected.
For example, if you're using
List to render a list of items that may be re-sorted after initial render- react-virtualized would not normally detect the sort operation because none of the properties it deals with change.
However you can pass through the additional sort property to trigger a re-render.
For example:
<List {...listProps} sortBy={sortBy} />
Grid and
Collection components can be forcefully re-rendered using
forceUpdate.
For
Table and
List, you'll need to call
forceUpdateGrid to ensure that the inner
Grid is also updated. For
MultiGrid, you'll need to call
forceUpdateGrids to ensure that the inner
Grids are updated.
API documentation available here.
There are also a couple of how-to guides:
Examples for each component can be seen in the documentation.
Here are some online demos of each component:
And here are some "recipe" type demos:
react-virtualized aims to support all evergreen browsers and recent mobile browsers for iOS and Android. IE 9+ is also supported (although IE 9 will require some user-defined, custom CSS since flexbox layout is not supported).
If you find a browser-specific problem, please report it along with a repro case. The easiest way to do this is probably by forking this Plunker.
react-virtualized is available under the MIT License.