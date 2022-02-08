openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@automattic/newspack-blocks

by Automattic
1.37.1 (see all)

Gutenberg blocks for the Newspack project.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

131

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

22

License

GPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Newspack Blocks

This plugin is meant to serve as a container for most Newspack Gutenberg blocks. There may be certain blocks that relate to specific functionality in other plugins, in which case they would live with the primary functionality, but besides this exception most will live in this one.

Setup

To get set up for block development, run composer install && npm install

Generating Builds

To generate a build of the current blocks, run npm run build.

To clean out the built blocks, run npm run clean.

Developing

To work on Block development and have Webpack watch your files for changes run: npm start.

Linting

is performed on changed files before commiting. In other words, is run during pre-commit git hook, but only on staged files. The hook is configured in composer.json.

PHPJSSCSS
toolPHPCSeslintstylelint
config.phpcs.xml.dist.eslintrc.js.stylelintrc
run manuallycomposer lintnpm run lint:jsnpm run lint:scss
autofix ✨./vendor/bin/phpcbf <file>npm run lint:js -- --fixnpm run lint:scss -- --fix

Building new Blocks

To get started with a new block:

  • Duplicate one of the example block directories in src/
  • Rename the directory to the slug of your block.
  • At minimum edit index.js and change name and title definitions.
  • Add the block slug to the production array in src/setup/blocks.json
  • If the block requires server-side code add the slug to the $newspack_blocks_blocks array in newspack-blocks.php
  • Execute npm run build. If all went smoothly, you should see a Newspack category in the block picker, and your block should appear within it.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial