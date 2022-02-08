This plugin is meant to serve as a container for most Newspack Gutenberg blocks. There may be certain blocks that relate to specific functionality in other plugins, in which case they would live with the primary functionality, but besides this exception most will live in this one.
To get set up for block development, run
composer install && npm install
To generate a build of the current blocks, run
npm run build.
To clean out the built blocks, run
npm run clean.
To work on Block development and have Webpack watch your files for changes run:
npm start.
is performed on changed files before commiting. In other words, is run during
pre-commit git hook, but only on staged files. The hook is configured in
composer.json.
|PHP
|JS
|SCSS
|tool
|PHPCS
|eslint
|stylelint
|config
.phpcs.xml.dist
.eslintrc.js
.stylelintrc
|run manually
composer lint
npm run lint:js
npm run lint:scss
|autofix ✨
./vendor/bin/phpcbf <file>
npm run lint:js -- --fix
npm run lint:scss -- --fix
To get started with a new block:
src/
index.js and change name and title definitions.
production array in
src/setup/blocks.json
$newspack_blocks_blocks array in
newspack-blocks.php
npm run build. If all went smoothly, you should see a Newspack category in the block picker, and your block should appear within it.