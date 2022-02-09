Repackages Gutenberg's editor playground as a full-featured multi-instance editor that does not require WordPress.
The key features are:
And a full list of features:
The Isolated Block Editor is provided in three forms:
Requires: Gutenberg 10.6.0, tested up to Gutenberg 10.9.0 RC 1
Examples:
textarea on any page with a full Gutenberg editor
Gutenberg already provides a playground which allows it to be used outside of WordPress. This is actually used as the basis for the Isolated Block Editor.
However, it provides a limited set of features, and extending it further into a usable editor can take some effort. For example, it doesn't include any undo history.
The Isolated Block Editor is a full editor that handles a lot of these complexities. It should not be considered a replacement for the Gutenberg playground, but more of an opinionated layer on top.
This should be considered experimental, and subject to changes.
The Isolated Block Editor aims to provide an editor that is as isolated from WordPress as possible. However, it can still be used on a WordPress site, and the decision comes down to the bundling:
Examples are provided for both situations (see Plain text editor for bundled and Gutenberg Everywhere for unbundled).
They key difference is in the Webpack config. If you don't want to bundle Gutenberg with your editor then you can use the
DependencyExtractionWebpackPlugin plugin:
plugins: [
new DependencyExtractionWebpackPlugin( { injectPolyfill: true } )
]
Alternatively you can use the
@wordpress/scripts build system, which automatically runs
DependencyExtractionWebpackPlugin:
wp-scripts start
You can use the provided
iso-gutenberg.php file to help when using the IsolatedBlockEditor on a WordPress site. It will load Gutenberg and set up your configuration.
You can use the provided
isolated-block-editor.js,
core.css, and
isolated-block-editor.css files on any web page, regardless of whether it is on WordPress. It will provide two global functions which can turn a
textarea into a block editor. Here's an example:
<script crossorigin src="https://unpkg.com/react@17/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
<script crossorigin src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom@17/umd/react-dom.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="isolated-block-editor.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="core.css" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="isolated-block-editor.css" />
<body>
<textarea id="editor" />
<script>
wp.attachEditor( document.getElementById( 'editor' ) );
</script>
</body>
Note that you must load React before loading the editor.
You can find an example in
src/browser/index.html.
If you are using on a WordPress site then WordPress will load the core Gutenberg CSS as part of the
iso-gutenberg.php script.
If you are not using on a WordPress site then you will need to load the core CSS yourself. You can either do this by including the following modules and importing directly:
@wordpress/components
@wordpress/block-editor
@wordpress/block-library
@wordpress/format-library
@import '@wordpress/components/build-style/style.css';
@import '@wordpress/block-editor/build-style/style.css';
@import '@wordpress/block-library/build-style/style.css';
@import '@wordpress/block-library/build-style/editor.css';
@import '@wordpress/block-library/build-style/theme.css';
@import '@wordpress/format-library/build-style/style.css';
Alternatively you can directly import the bundled
build-browser/core.css CSS:
import 'isolated-block-editor/build-browser/core.css';
The module is currently only available on Github and can be added with:
npm install @automattic/isolated-block-editor@1.2.0" --save (where
1.2.0 is the version you want to use)
The code here deals with two kinds of problems:
It is hoped that most of the workarounds can be migrated back to Gutenberg so that they are no longer needed. Sometimes these workarounds involve duplicating parts of Gutenberg, which is not ideal. It is possible that the Isolated Block Editor may no longer be needed as a seperate entity.
If multiple editors are on-screen then the
IsolatedBlockEditor will ensure that the
wp global refers to the currently focussed instance. This should make it more compatible with plugins and third-party code that uses the
wp global.
Include the
IsolatedBlockEditor module and then create an instance:
import IsolatedBlockEditor from 'isolated-block-editor';
render(
<IsolatedBlockEditor
settings={ settings }
onSaveContent={ ( html ) => saveContent( html ) }
onLoad={ ( parse ) => loadInitialContent( parse ) }
onError={ () => document.location.reload() }
>
</IsolatedBlockEditor>,
document.querySelector( '#editor' )
);
The
IsolatedBlockEditor also exports the following support components:
EditorLoaded - Include this to be notified when the editor is loading and has loaded
DocumentSection - Wrap up a component to appear in the document tab of the inspector
ToolbarSlot - Insert content into the toolbar
FooterSlot - Insert content into the footer
CollaborativeEditing - Enable real-time collaborative editing
import IsolatedBlockEditor, { EditorLoaded, DocumentSection, ToolbarSlot, CollaborativeEditing } from 'isolated-block-editor';
render(
<IsolatedBlockEditor
settings={ settings }
onSaveContent={ ( html ) => saveContent( html ) }
onLoad={ ( parse ) => loadInitialContent( parse ) }
onError={ () => document.location.reload() }
>
<EditorLoaded onLoaded={ () => {} } onLoading={ () => {} } />
<DocumentSection>Extra Information</DocumentSection>
<CollaborativeEditing settings={ collabSettings } />
<ToolbarSlot>
<button>Beep!</button>
</ToolbarSlot>
</IsolatedBlockEditor>,
document.querySelector( '#editor' )
);
The following function is also provided:
initializeEditor - Call this to initialize the editor if it needs to be done before being used.
iso
[object] - IsolatedBlockEditor settings object
iso.preferencesKey
[string|null] - Preferences key. Default to null to disable
iso.defaultPreferences {object} - Default preferences
iso.persistenceKey
[string|null] - Persistence key. Default to null to disable
iso.customStores
[array] - Array of store objects, in a form suitable for passing to Gutenberg's
createReduxStore
iso.blocks
[object] - Block restrictions
iso.blocks.allowBlocks
[string[]] - list of block names to allow, defaults to none
iso.blocks.disallowBlocks
[string[]] - list of block names to disallow, defaults to none
iso.disallowEmbed
[string[]] - List of embed names to remove, defaults to none.
iso.toolbar
[Object] - Toolbar settings
iso.toolbar.inserter
[boolean] - Enable or disable the toolbar block inserter, defaults to
true
iso.toolbar.inspector
[boolean] - Enable or disable the toolbar block inspector, defaults to
false
iso.toolbar.navigation
[boolean] - Enable or disable the toolbar navigation button, defaults to
false
iso.toolbar.toc
[boolean] - Enable or disable the toolbar table of contents button, defaults to
false
iso.toolbar.undo
[boolean] - Enable or disable the toolbar undo/redo buttons, defaults to
true
iso.toolbar.documentInspector
[string|null] - Set to a string to show as a new tab in the inspector and filled with
DocumentSection, otherwise defaults to no new tab
iso.moreMenu
[Object] - More menu settings
iso.moreMenu.editor
[boolean] - Enable or disable the editor sub menu (visual/code editing), defaults to
false
iso.moreMenu.fullscreen
[boolean] - Enable or disable the fullscreen option, defaults to
false
iso.moreMenu.preview
[boolean] - Enable or disable the preview option, defaults to
false
iso.moreMenu.topToolbar
[boolean] - Enable or disable the 'top toolbar' option, defaults to
false
iso.linkMenu
[array] - Link menu settings. Array of
title and
url, defaults to none
iso.currentPattern
[string] - The pattern to start with, defaults to none
iso.allowApi
[boolean] - Allow API requests, defaults to
false
editor
[object] - Gutenberg settings object
A settings object that contains all settings for the IsolatedBlockEditor, as well as for Gutenberg. Any settings not provided will use defaults.
The block allow and disallow list works as follows:
allowBlocks option is set which defines the list of allowed blocks
disallowBlocks list is removed from the list of allowed blocks.
Save callback that saves the content as an HTML string. Will be called for each change in the editor content.
[Array] - blocks to be saved
[Array]- array of HTML strings of content that can be ignored
Save callback that is supplied with a list of blocks and a list of ignored content. This gives more control than
onSaveContent, and is used if you want to filter the saved blocks. For example,
if you are using a template then it will appear in the
ignoredContent, and you can then ignore the
onSaveBlocks call if it matches the
blocks.
[string] - Gutenberg
parse function that parses HTML as a string and returns blocks
Load the initial content into the editor. This is a callback that runs after the editor has been created, and is supplied with a
parse function that is specific to this editor instance. This should
be used so that the appropriate blocks are available.
Callback if an error occurs.
Additional class name attached to the editor.
[object] - settings for this particular editor
[func] - Callback to close the more menu
Render additional components in the more menu.
Note: this needs improving or replacing with something more flexible
Add any components to customise the editor. These components will have access to the editor's Redux store.
Custom behaviour can be added through child components. These components will have access to the
isolated/editor store, as well as to the editor instance versions of
core/block-editor.
Gutenberg uses iframes to display various parts of the editor, and it uses the global
window.__editorAssets to store styles and scripts that will be added to this iframe. You may need to also
use this.
The default is:
window.__editorAssets = { styles: '', scripts: '' }
The values should be full
<link> and
<script> tags.
To make a release, ensure you are on the trunk branch. Do not update the version number in
package.json - the release process will do this for you. Then run:
GITHUB_TOKEN=<TOKEN> yarn dist