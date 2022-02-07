Color Studio

The color palette for Automattic products, exported in multiple formats.

Using Color Studio as a Dependency

npm install @automattic/color-studio

This package is dependency-free.

SCSS

@ import "~@automattic/color-studio/dist/color-variables" ; button { background : $studio-pink-50 ; color : $studio-white ; }

JavaScript

const PALETTE = require ( '@automattic/color-studio' ) console .log(PALETTE.colors[ 'Pink 50' ])

The above imports the contents of the JSON file.

Development

yarn install yarn test yarn start yarn palette yarn docs yarn sketch yarn meta

All the build commands run automatically before every commit.

License

Color Studio is licensed under GNU General Public License v2.0 (or later).