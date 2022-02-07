openbase logo
@automattic/color-studio

by Automattic
2.5.0 (see all)

The color palette for Automattic products

Readme

Color Studio

The color palette for Automattic products, exported in multiple formats.

Color palette preview

Using Color Studio as a Dependency

npm install @automattic/color-studio

This package is dependency-free.

SCSS

@import "~@automattic/color-studio/dist/color-variables";

button {
  background: $studio-pink-50;
  color: $studio-white;
}

JavaScript

const PALETTE = require('@automattic/color-studio')

console.log(PALETTE.colors['Pink 50'])

The above imports the contents of the JSON file.

Development

# Spin up Color Studio
yarn install
yarn test
yarn start

# Generate the JSON file, the stylesheets, and the Sketch Palettes file
yarn palette

# Build the documentation and the examples from `docs/source`
yarn docs

# Build and link the Sketch extension
yarn sketch

# Generate the preview image (by taking a screenshot of the documentation)
yarn meta

All the build commands run automatically before every commit.

License

Color Studio is licensed under GNU General Public License v2.0 (or later).

