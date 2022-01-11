openbase logo
poj

@automapper/pojos

by Chau Tran
7.0.2

🔥 An Object-Object AutoMapper for TypeScript 🔥

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

521

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

AutoMapper TypeScript

All Contributors

Unit Test Actions Docusaurus Actions

Lines of Code Maintainability Rating Quality Gate Status Reliability Rating Security Rating

This is a monorepo of @automapper/core and official packages.

Packages

ProjectPackageVersionLinks
core@automapper/corenpm (scoped)README npm bundle size (scoped) NPM
classes@automapper/classesnpm (scoped)README npm bundle size (scoped) NPM
mapped-types--README
pojos@automapper/pojosnpm (scoped)README npm bundle size (scoped) NPM
sequelize@automapper/sequelizenpm (scoped)README npm bundle size (scoped) NPM
nestjs@automapper/nestjsnpm (scoped)README npm bundle size (scoped) NPM

Experimental

Packages under experimental are either:

  • Not ready for production
  • Using experimental feature of the ecosystem (TypeScript)

Please be cautious when using these packages.

ProjectDescriptionLinks
transformer-pluginA transformer plugin to minimize boiler-plate for classes packageREADME

Others

ProjectDescriptionLinks
integration-testIntegration tests of Core and the official pluginsREADME
nestjs-integration-testIntegration tests for NestJS-

Documentations

See Documentations

Miscellaneous

@automapper/* is a later iteration of the legacy @nartc/automapper. @nartc/automapper is archived and is placed in this repo under legacy branch

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Chau Tran
💻 🤔
Micael Levi L. Cavalcante
💻
Ali Yusuf
💻
Robson Hermes
📖
Huybn
💻
Jason Merino
📖
roblopz
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome! Please check out our contributing guide

