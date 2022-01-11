This is a monorepo of
@automapper/core and official packages.
|Project
|Package
|Version
|Links
|core
@automapper/core
|classes
@automapper/classes
|mapped-types
|-
|-
|pojos
@automapper/pojos
|sequelize
@automapper/sequelize
|nestjs
@automapper/nestjs
Packages under experimental are either:
Please be cautious when using these packages.
|Project
|Description
|Links
|transformer-plugin
|A transformer plugin to minimize boiler-plate for
classes package
|Project
|Description
|Links
|integration-test
|Integration tests of Core and the official plugins
|nestjs-integration-test
|Integration tests for NestJS
|-
See Documentations
@automapper/* is a later iteration of the legacy
@nartc/automapper.
@nartc/automapper is archived and is placed in this repo under legacy branch
