AutoMapper TypeScript

This is a monorepo of @automapper/core and official packages.

Packages

Experimental

Packages under experimental are either:

Not ready for production

Using experimental feature of the ecosystem (TypeScript)

Please be cautious when using these packages.

Project Description Links transformer-plugin A transformer plugin to minimize boiler-plate for classes package

Others

Project Description Links integration-test Integration tests of Core and the official plugins nestjs-integration-test Integration tests for NestJS -

Documentations

See Documentations

Miscellaneous

@automapper/* is a later iteration of the legacy @nartc/automapper . @nartc/automapper is archived and is placed in this repo under legacy branch

