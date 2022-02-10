Overdrive is a product component library, and design system for AutoGuru. Built with React, TypeScript, Vanilla Extract, Playroom and Storybook.
yarn add @autoguru/overdrive \
react react-dom
Import reset
import '@autoguru/overdrive/reset';
Import and configure the
OverdriveProvider complete with the theme you're
wanting to use.
// It is important that the reset import happens before any of this.
import { baseTheme } from '@autoguru/overdrive/lib/themes';
import { OverdriveProvider, Button } '@autoguru/overdrive';
<OverdriveProvider theme={baseTheme}>
<Button variant="primary">
Hello World
</Button>
</OverdriveProvider>
Chromatic for providing component screenshot testing.
MIT © AutoGuru