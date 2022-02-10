openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@autoguru/overdrive

by autoguru-au
4.1.8 (see all)

🚗💨 AutoGuru's design system

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

489

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@autoguru/overdrive

Overdrive is a product component library, and design system for AutoGuru. Built with React, TypeScript, Vanilla Extract, Playroom and Storybook.

Usage

yarn add @autoguru/overdrive \
    react react-dom

  1. Import reset

    import '@autoguru/overdrive/reset';

  2. Import and configure the OverdriveProvider complete with the theme you're wanting to use.

    // It is important that the reset import happens before any of this.
import { baseTheme } from '@autoguru/overdrive/lib/themes';
import { OverdriveProvider, Button } '@autoguru/overdrive';

<OverdriveProvider theme={baseTheme}>
    <Button variant="primary">
        Hello World
    </Button>
</OverdriveProvider>

Thanks

Chromatic for providing component screenshot testing.

License

MIT © AutoGuru

AutoGuru

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial