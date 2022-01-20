



Generate releases based on semantic version labels on pull requests

Automated releases powered by pull request labels. Streamline your release workflow and publish constantly! auto is meant to be run in a continuous integration (CI) environment, but all the commands work locally as well.

Release Features:

Calculate semantic version bumps from PRs

Skip a release with the skip-release label

label Publish canary releases from PRs or locally

Generate changelogs with fancy headers, authors, and monorepo package association

Use labels to create new changelog sections

Generate a GitHub release

Pull Request Interaction Features:

Get the labels for a PR

Set the status of a PR

Check that a pull request has a SemVer label

Comment on a PR with markdown

Update the PR body with contextual build metadata

📌 Plugins 📌

Auto has an extensive plugin system and wide variety of official plugins. Make a PR to add yours!

Package Managers:

brew - Automate the creation of Homebrew formulae

chrome - Publish code to Chrome Web Store

cocoapods - Version your CocoaPod, and push to your specs repository!

crates - Publish Rust crates

docker - Publish images with Docker

gem - Publish ruby gems

git-tag - Manage your projects version through just a git tag ( default when used with binary)

when used with binary) gradle - Publish code with gradle

maven - Publish code with maven

npm - Publish code to npm ( default when installed through npm )

when installed through ) sbt - Publish Scala projects with sbt

vscode - Publish code to the VSCode extension marketplace

Extra Functionality:

all-contributors - Automatically add contributors as changelogs are produced using all-contributors-cli

conventional-commits - Parse conventional commit messages for version bumps

exec - Tap into hooks and run scripts on the terminal

first-time-contributor - Thank first time contributors for their work right in your release notes.

gh-pages - Automate publishing to your gh-pages documentation website

jira - Include Jira story links in the changelog

magic-zero - A plugin that closely adheres to semver versioning for 0.0.x and 0.x.y releases

microsoft-teams - Post your release notes to a Microsoft teams channel

omit-commits - Ignore commits base on name, email, subject, labels, and username

omit-release-notes - Ignore release notes in PRs made by certain accounts

pr-body-labels - Allow outside contributors to indicate what semver label should be applied to the Pull Request

released - Add a released label to published PRs, comment with the version it's included in and comment on the issues the PR closes

label to published PRs, comment with the version it's included in and comment on the issues the PR closes s3 - Post your built artifacts to amazon s3

slack - Post release notes to slack

twitter - Post release notes to twitter

upload-assets - Add extra assets to the release

🔨 Start Developing 🔨

To get set up, fork and clone the project then run the following command:

yarn

You must build at least once before running the tests or lint.

yarn build

In watch mode:

yarn start

Installing the binary

Install the bundled binary onto your system. This requires the project to be built or in watch mode.

yarn install-mac

If running this for the first time you may also have to run the following command.

chmod +x /usr/ local /bin/auto

Cleaning

yarn clean

Linting

yarn lint

Testing

yarn test

Run the docs

yarn docs

Create a new plugin

Get started developing a new plugin in the monorepo in seconds.

The two arguments are:

A spaced name A description

yarn create:plugin my-plugin "Do something really cool"

Create a new package

Get started developing a new package in the monorepo in seconds.

The two arguments are:

A spaced name A description

yarn create:package my-package "Do something really cool"

🍻 Contributing 🍻

Feel free to make an issue or open a pull request!

Make sure to read our code of conduct.

🚀 Projects Using auto 🚀

⭐ Storybookjs design-system - Storybook's official design system

⭐ space-kit - Home base for Apollo's design system

⭐ react-glider - A react wrapper for glider.js

⭐ reaction - Artsy’s React Components

⭐ emission - Artsy’s React Native Components

⭐ webpack-inject-plugin - A webpack plugin to dynamically inject code into the bundle.

⭐ html-webpack-insert-text-plugin - Insert text into the head or body of your HTML

💅 auto Badge 💅

Does your project use auto ? Then use our custom badge!

🎨 Prior Art 🎨

auto is inspired by some excellent tech that came before it.

github-semantic-version - Automated semantic version releases powered by Github Issues.

lerna-changelog - 📖 PR-based changelog generator with monorepo support

