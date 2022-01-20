Generate releases based on semantic version labels on pull requests
Automated releases powered by pull request labels. Streamline your release workflow and publish constantly!
auto is meant to be run in a continuous integration (CI) environment, but all the commands work locally as well.
Release Features:
skip-release label
Pull Request Interaction Features:
Visit the docs for more information.
Auto has an extensive plugin system and wide variety of official plugins. Make a PR to add yours!
Package Managers:
default when used with binary)
default when installed through
npm)
Extra Functionality:
released label to published PRs, comment with the version it's included in and comment on the issues the PR closes
To get set up, fork and clone the project then run the following command:
yarn
You must build at least once before running the tests or lint.
yarn build
In watch mode:
yarn start
Install the bundled binary onto your system. This requires the project to be built or in watch mode.
yarn install-mac
If running this for the first time you may also have to run the following command.
chmod +x /usr/local/bin/auto
yarn clean
yarn lint
yarn test
yarn docs
Get started developing a new plugin in the monorepo in seconds.
The two arguments are:
yarn create:plugin my-plugin "Do something really cool"
Get started developing a new package in the monorepo in seconds.
The two arguments are:
yarn create:package my-package "Do something really cool"
Feel free to make an issue or open a pull request!
Make sure to read our code of conduct.
auto 🚀
⭐ Storybookjs design-system - Storybook's official design system
⭐ space-kit - Home base for Apollo's design system
⭐ react-glider - A react wrapper for glider.js
⭐ reaction - Artsy’s React Components
⭐ emission - Artsy’s React Native Components
⭐ webpack-inject-plugin - A webpack plugin to dynamically inject code into the bundle.
⭐ html-webpack-insert-text-plugin - Insert text into the head or body of your HTML
auto Badge 💅
Does your project use
auto? Then use our custom badge!
auto is inspired by some excellent tech that came before it.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
To add a contributor run
yarn contributors:add, choose "Add new contributor or edit contribution type" and follow the prompts.