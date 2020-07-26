Modular, strongly typed, promise based, independent implementations of various authentication protocols. These libraries don't have a perfectly uniform API and they don't include session management. This means you can use them regardless of your choice of framework.
A lot of this code has been copied (with some modificaiton) from the excellent
http://passportjs.org/ project, but I felt it was a shame that all that code was
so locked into the passport framework. My hope is that
@authentication
provides primatives to allow experimenting with alternative high-level APIs.