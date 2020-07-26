openbase logo
@authentication/lock-by-id

by Forbes Lindesay
0.0.2 (see all)

Modular, strongly typed, promise based, independent implementations of various authentication protocols

Popularity

Downloads/wk

333

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Authentication

Modular, strongly typed, promise based, independent implementations of various authentication protocols. These libraries don't have a perfectly uniform API and they don't include session management. This means you can use them regardless of your choice of framework.

A lot of this code has been copied (with some modificaiton) from the excellent http://passportjs.org/ project, but I felt it was a shame that all that code was so locked into the passport framework. My hope is that @authentication provides primatives to allow experimenting with alternative high-level APIs.

