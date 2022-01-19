W3C XML Encryption implementation for node.js (http://www.w3.org/TR/xmlenc-core/)
Supports node >= 12
npm install xml-encryption
var xmlenc = require('xml-encryption');
var options = {
rsa_pub: fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/your_rsa.pub'),
pem: fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/your_public_cert.pem'),
encryptionAlgorithm: 'http://www.w3.org/2001/04/xmlenc#aes256-cbc',
keyEncryptionAlgorithm: 'http://www.w3.org/2001/04/xmlenc#rsa-oaep-mgf1p',
disallowEncryptionWithInsecureAlgorithm: true,
warnInsecureAlgorithm: true
};
xmlenc.encrypt('content to encrypt', options, function(err, result) {
console.log(result);
}
Result:
<xenc:EncryptedData Type="http://www.w3.org/2001/04/xmlenc#Element" xmlns:xenc="http://www.w3.org/2001/04/xmlenc#">
<xenc:EncryptionMethod Algorithm="http://www.w3.org/2001/04/xmlenc#aes-256-cbc" />
<KeyInfo xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/09/xmldsig#">
<e:EncryptedKey xmlns:e="http://www.w3.org/2001/04/xmlenc#">
<e:EncryptionMethod Algorithm="http://www.w3.org/2001/04/xmlenc#rsa-oaep-mgf1p">
<DigestMethod Algorithm="http://www.w3.org/2000/09/xmldsig#sha1" />
</e:EncryptionMethod>
<KeyInfo>
<X509Data><X509Certificate>MIIEDzCCAveg... base64 cert... q3uaLvlAUo=</X509Certificate></X509Data>
</KeyInfo>
<e:CipherData>
<e:CipherValue>sGH0hhzkjmLWYYY0gyQMampDM... encrypted symmetric key ...gewHMbtZafk1MHh9A==</e:CipherValue>
</e:CipherData>
</e:EncryptedKey>
</KeyInfo>
<xenc:CipherData>
<xenc:CipherValue>V3Vb1vDl055Lp92zvK..... encrypted content.... kNzP6xTu7/L9EMAeU</xenc:CipherValue>
</xenc:CipherData>
</xenc:EncryptedData>
var options = {
key: fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/your_private_key.key'),
disallowDecryptionWithInsecureAlgorithm: true,
warnInsecureAlgorithm: true
};
xmlenc.decrypt('<xenc:EncryptedData ..... </xenc:EncryptedData>', options, function(err, result) {
console.log(result);
}
// result
decrypted content
Currently the library supports:
EncryptedKey to transport symmetric key using:
EncryptedData using:
Insecure Algorithms can be disabled via
disallowEncryptionWithInsecureAlgorithm/
disallowDecryptionWithInsecureAlgorithm flags when encrypting/decrypting. This flag is off by default in 0.x versions.
A warning will be piped to
stderr using console.warn() by default when the aforementioned algorithms are used. This can be disabled via the
warnInsecureAlgorithm flag.
If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.
Release notes may be found under github release page: https://github.com/auth0/node-xml-encryption/releases