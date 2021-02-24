Auth0 Styleguide

This repository contains a collection of the most common elements in the Auth0's products UI.

This is for internal use by Auth0 only.

Packages

The Auth0 Styleguide is managed as a monorepo and it's composed of different packages:

Package Version Description Dependencies core Global styles (variables, mixins, colors, css reset, typography) components CSS components like buttons, tables (based on Bootstrap) core react-components React components library core components website - Styleguide website

Development

Node version: 6.9.x NPM version: 3.10.x

We use Lerna to manage the different packages. You will need to install it to run the following commands.

Before start working on any packages run:

npm install lerna bootstrap

This command will install all the dependencies of each package, symlink the packages that are dependencies of each other and npm prepublish all the bootstrapped packages. For more information check the Lerna repo.

For more information on how to run each package check the specific README.

License

All the logos and branding are copyright Auth0 and may not be used or reproduced without explicit permission from Auth0 Inc.

The icons are licensed from Budi Harto Tanrim. All other third-party components are subject to their own licenses.