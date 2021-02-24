openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@auth0/styleguide-components

by auth0
2.0.10 (see all)

🖌 Conjunction of design patterns, components and resources used across our products.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37

GitHub Stars

164

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

0

License

UNLICENSED

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Auth0 Styleguide

This repository contains a collection of the most common elements in the Auth0's products UI.

This is for internal use by Auth0 only.

Packages

The Auth0 Styleguide is managed as a monorepo and it's composed of different packages:

PackageVersionDescriptionDependencies
corenpmGlobal styles (variables, mixins, colors, css reset, typography)
componentsnpmCSS components like buttons, tables (based on Bootstrap)core
react-componentsnpmReact components librarycore components
website-Styleguide website

Development

Node version: 6.9.x NPM version: 3.10.x

We use Lerna to manage the different packages. You will need to install it to run the following commands.

Before start working on any packages run:

npm install
lerna bootstrap

This command will install all the dependencies of each package, symlink the packages that are dependencies of each other and npm prepublish all the bootstrapped packages. For more information check the Lerna repo.

For more information on how to run each package check the specific README.

License

All the logos and branding are copyright Auth0 and may not be used or reproduced without explicit permission from Auth0 Inc.

The icons are licensed from Budi Harto Tanrim. All other third-party components are subject to their own licenses.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial