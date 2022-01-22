The Auth0 Next.js SDK is a library for implementing user authentication in Next.js applications.
Using npm:
npm install @auth0/nextjs-auth0
This library supports the following tooling versions:
Node.js:
^10.13.0 || >=12.0.0
Next.js:
>=10
Create a Regular Web Application in the Auth0 Dashboard.
If you're using an existing application, verify that you have configured the following settings in your Regular Web Application:
- Click on the "Settings" tab of your application's page.
- Scroll down and click on the "Show Advanced Settings" link.
- Under "Advanced Settings", click on the "OAuth" tab.
- Ensure that "JsonWebToken Signature Algorithm" is set to
RS256and that "OIDC Conformant" is enabled.
Next, configure the following URLs for your application under the "Application URIs" section of the "Settings" page:
http://localhost:3000/api/auth/callback
http://localhost:3000/
Take note of the Client ID, Client Secret, and Domain values under the "Basic Information" section. You'll need these values in the next step.
You need to allow your Next.js application to communicate properly with Auth0. You can do so by creating a
.env.local file under your root project directory that defines the necessary Auth0 configuration values as follows:
# A long, secret value used to encrypt the session cookie
AUTH0_SECRET='LONG_RANDOM_VALUE'
# The base url of your application
AUTH0_BASE_URL='http://localhost:3000'
# The url of your Auth0 tenant domain
AUTH0_ISSUER_BASE_URL='https://YOUR_AUTH0_DOMAIN.auth0.com'
# Your Auth0 application's Client ID
AUTH0_CLIENT_ID='YOUR_AUTH0_CLIENT_ID'
# Your Auth0 application's Client Secret
AUTH0_CLIENT_SECRET='YOUR_AUTH0_CLIENT_SECRET'
You can execute the following command to generate a suitable string for the
AUTH0_SECRET value:
node -e "console.log(crypto.randomBytes(32).toString('hex'))"
You can see a full list of Auth0 configuration options in the "Configuration properties" section of the "Module config" document.
For more details about loading environmental variables in Next.js, visit the "Environment Variables" document.
Go to your Next.js application and create a catch-all, dynamic API route handler under the
/pages/api directory:
Create an
auth directory under the
/pages/api/ directory.
Create a
[...auth0].js file under the newly created
auth directory.
The path to your dynamic API route file would be
/pages/api/auth/[...auth0].js. Populate that file as follows:
import { handleAuth } from '@auth0/nextjs-auth0';
export default handleAuth();
Executing
handleAuth() creates the following route handlers under the hood that perform different parts of the authentication flow:
/api/auth/login: Your Next.js application redirects users to your Identity Provider for them to log in (you can optionally pass a
returnTo parameter to return to a custom relative URL after login, eg
/api/auth/login?returnTo=/profile).
/api/auth/callback: Your Identity Provider redirects users to this route after they successfully log in.
/api/auth/logout: Your Next.js application logs out the user.
/api/auth/me: You can fetch user profile information in JSON format.
Wrap your
pages/_app.js component with the
UserProvider component:
// pages/_app.js
import React from 'react';
import { UserProvider } from '@auth0/nextjs-auth0';
export default function App({ Component, pageProps }) {
return (
<UserProvider>
<Component {...pageProps} />
</UserProvider>
);
}
You can now determine if a user is authenticated by checking that the
user object returned by the
useUser() hook is defined. You can also log in or log out your users from the frontend layer of your Next.js application by redirecting them to the appropriate automatically-generated route:
// pages/index.js
import { useUser } from '@auth0/nextjs-auth0';
export default function Index() {
const { user, error, isLoading } = useUser();
if (isLoading) return <div>Loading...</div>;
if (error) return <div>{error.message}</div>;
if (user) {
return (
<div>
Welcome {user.name}! <a href="/api/auth/logout">Logout</a>
</div>
);
}
return <a href="/api/auth/login">Login</a>;
}
Next linting rules might suggest using the
Linkcomponent instead of an anchor tag. The
Linkcomponent is meant to perform client-side transitions between pages. As the links point to an API route and not to a page, you should keep them as anchor tags.
There are two additional ways to check for an authenticated user; one for Next.js pages using withPageAuthRequired and one for Next.js API routes using withAPIAuthRequired.
For other comprehensive examples, see the EXAMPLES.md document.
Server-side methods:
Client-side methods/components:
Visit the auto-generated API Docs for more details.
All cookies will be set to
HttpOnly, SameSite=Lax and will be set to
Secure if the application's
AUTH0_BASE_URL is
https.
The
HttpOnly setting will make sure that client-side JavaScript is unable to access the cookie to reduce the attack surface of XSS attacks.
The
SameSite=Lax setting will help mitigate CSRF attacks. Learn more about SameSite by reading the "Upcoming Browser Behavior Changes: What Developers Need to Know" blog post.
Many hosting providers will offer to cache your content at the edge in order to serve data to your users as fast as possible. For example Vercel will cache your content on the Vercel Edge Network for all static content and Serverless Functions if you provide the necessary caching headers on your response.
It's generally a bad idea to cache any response that requires authentication, even if the response's content appears safe to cache there may be other data in the response that isn't.
This SDK offers a rolling session by default, which means that any response that reads the session will have a
Set-Cookie header to update the cookie's expiry. Vercel and potentially other hosting providers include the
Set-Cookie header in the cached response, so even if you think the response's content can be cached publicly, the responses
Set-Cookie header cannot.
Check your hosting provider's caching rules, but in general you should never cache responses that either require authentication or even touch the session to check authentication (eg when using
withApiAuthRequired,
withPageAuthRequired or even just
getSession or
getAccessToken).
The default server side error handler for the
/api/auth/* routes prints the error message to screen, eg
try {
await handler(req, res);
} catch (error) {
res.status(error.status || 400).end(error.message);
}
Because the error can come from the OpenID Connect
error query parameter we do some basic escaping which makes sure the default error handler is safe from XSS.
If you write your own error handler, you should not render the error message without using a templating engine that will properly escape it for other HTML contexts first.
With Next.js you can deploy a Next.js application under a sub-path of a domain using Base Path and serve internationalized (i18n) routes using Internationalized Routing.
If you use these features the urls of your application will change and so the urls to the nextjs-auth0 routes will change. To accommodate this there are various places in the SDK that you can customise the url.
For example if
basePath: '/foo' you should prepend this to the
loginUrl and
profileUrl specified in your
Auth0Provider
// _app.jsx
function App({ Component, pageProps }) {
return (
<UserProvider loginUrl="/foo/api/auth/login" profileUrl="/foo/api/auth/me">
<Component {...pageProps} />
</UserProvider>
);
}
Also, any links to login or logout should include the
basePath:
<a href="/foo/api/auth/login">Login</a><br />
<a href="/foo/api/auth/logout">Logout</a>
You should configure baseUrl (or the
AUTH0_BASE_URL environment variable) eg
# .env.local
AUTH0_BASE_URL=http://localhost:3000/foo
For any pages that are protected with the Server Side withPageAuthRequired you should update the
returnTo parameter depending on the
basePath and
locale if necessary.
// ./pages/my-ssr-page.jsx
export default MySsrPage = () => <></>;
const getFullReturnTo = (ctx) => {
// TODO: implement getFullReturnTo based on the ctx.resolvedUrl, ctx.locale
// and your next.config.js's basePath and i18n settings.
return '/foo/en-US/my-ssr-page';
};
export const getServerSideProps = (ctx) => {
const returnTo = getFullReturnTo(ctx.req);
return withPageAuthRequired({ returnTo })(ctx);
};
We also provide an Auth0 React SDK, auth0-react, which may be suitable for your Next.js application.
The SPA security model used by
auth0-react is different from the Web Application security model used by this SDK. In short, this SDK protects pages and API routes with a cookie session (see "Cookies and Security"). A SPA library like
auth0-react will store the user's ID Token and Access Token directly in the browser and use them to access external APIs directly.
You should be aware of the security implications of both models. However, auth0-react may be more suitable for your needs if you meet any of the following scenarios:
By default, the SDK creates and manages a singleton instance to run for the lifetime of the application. When testing your application, you may need to reset this instance, so its state does not leak between tests.
If you're using Jest, we recommend using
jest.resetModules() after each test. Alternatively, you can look at creating your own instance of the SDK, so it can be recreated between tests.
For end to end tests, have a look at how we use a mock OIDC Provider.
For deploying, have a look at how we deploy our example app to Vercel.
We appreciate feedback and contribution to this repo! Before you get started, please read the following:
Start by installing the dependencies of this project:
npm install
In order to build a release, you can run the following commands, and the output will be stored in the
dist folder:
npm run clean
npm run lint
npm run build
Additionally, you can also run tests:
npm run build:test # Build the Next.js test app
npm run test
npm run test:watch
Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.
Auth0 helps you to easily:
Why Auth0? Because you should save time, be happy, and focus on what really matters: building your product.
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.