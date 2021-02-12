openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@auth0/cosmos-tokens

by auth0
0.23.1 (see all)

🔭 Auth0 Design System

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4

GitHub Stars

542

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

  

Tokens for Auth0 Design System

  

👉 Start here 👈

  

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
mdali_14 Ratings0 Reviews
@forpix321
October 28, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial