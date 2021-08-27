Library to make it easy to integrate Auth0 login in your Cordova applications.
The library requires these two cordova plugins to work:
you'll need to run
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-safariviewcontroller
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-customurlscheme --variable URL_SCHEME={application package name} --variable ANDROID_SCHEME={application package name} --variable ANDROID_HOST={auth0 domain} --variable ANDROID_PATHPREFIX=/cordova/{application package name}/callback
In cordova applications, the application package name is the widget's identifier in
config.xml
So if you have the following values
in your config you should have some entries like
<preference name="AndroidLaunchMode" value="singleTask" />
<plugin name="cordova-plugin-customurlscheme" spec="~4.2.0">
<variable name="URL_SCHEME" value="com.auth0.cordova.example" />
<variable name="ANDROID_SCHEME" value="com.auth0.cordova.example" />
<variable name="ANDROID_HOST" value="sample.auth0.com" />
<variable name="ANDROID_PATHPREFIX" value="/cordova/com.auth0.cordova.example/callback" />
</plugin>
<plugin name="cordova-plugin-safariviewcontroller" spec="~1.4.6" />
From npm
npm install @auth0/cordova
then in your index.js you need to register the url handler
ondeviceready
var Auth0Cordova = require('@auth0/cordova');
function main() {
function handlerUrl(url) {
Auth0Cordova.onRedirectUri(url);
}
window.handleOpenURL = handlerUrl;
// init your application
}
document.addEventListener('deviceready', main);
const auth0 = new Auth0Cordova({
domain: "{YOUR_AUTH0_DOMAIN}",
clientId: "{YOUR_AUTH0_CLIENT_ID}",
packageIdentifier: "{WIDGET_ID_IN_CONFIG_XML}"
});
const options = {
scope: 'openid profile',
};
auth0.authorize(options, function (err, result) {
if (err) {
// failure
}
// success!
});
This will open your tenant's hosted login page in the OS browser and will use OAuth 2.0 code grant flow with Proof Key for Code Exchange.
For more information about our API please check our online documentation
If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.
For auth0 related questions/support please use the Support Center.
The plugin is not working in Ionic / Cordova dev app.
The plugin needs to be deployed on a real device to function, this is so because the dev apps do not add the necessary plugins needed for this library to function correctly. You'll need to either create a clone / fork of the Dev App or need to deploy it to a real device to test.
The app hangs after authentication
If 1 does not solve your problem, please make sure you have
cordova-plugin-customurlscheme installed or an appropirate plugin to handle the callback (like deeplinks / universal links) and you are handling the callback appropriately
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.