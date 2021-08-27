Auth0 Cordova

Library to make it easy to integrate Auth0 login in your Cordova applications.

Requirements

The library requires these two cordova plugins to work:

cordova-plugin-safariviewcontroller: Shows Safari/Chrome browser ViewController/CustomTab

cordova-plugin-customurlscheme: Handles the custom scheme url intents for callback

you'll need to run

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-safariviewcontroller cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-customurlscheme --variable URL_SCHEME={application package name} --variable ANDROID_SCHEME={application package name} --variable ANDROID_HOST={auth0 domain} --variable ANDROID_PATHPREFIX=/cordova/{application package name}/callback

In cordova applications, the application package name is the widget's identifier in config.xml

So if you have the following values

application package name or widget identifier: com.auth0.cordova.example

auth0 domain: samples.auth0.com

in your config you should have some entries like

< preference name = "AndroidLaunchMode" value = "singleTask" /> < plugin name = "cordova-plugin-customurlscheme" spec = "~4.2.0" > < variable name = "URL_SCHEME" value = "com.auth0.cordova.example" /> < variable name = "ANDROID_SCHEME" value = "com.auth0.cordova.example" /> < variable name = "ANDROID_HOST" value = "sample.auth0.com" /> < variable name = "ANDROID_PATHPREFIX" value = "/cordova/com.auth0.cordova.example/callback" /> </ plugin > < plugin name = "cordova-plugin-safariviewcontroller" spec = "~1.4.6" />

Setup

From npm

npm install @auth0/cordova

then in your index.js you need to register the url handler ondeviceready

var Auth0Cordova = require ( '@auth0/cordova' ); function main ( ) { function handlerUrl ( url ) { Auth0Cordova.onRedirectUri(url); } window .handleOpenURL = handlerUrl; } document .addEventListener( 'deviceready' , main);

Usage

const auth0 = new Auth0Cordova({ domain : "{YOUR_AUTH0_DOMAIN}" , clientId : "{YOUR_AUTH0_CLIENT_ID}" , packageIdentifier : "{WIDGET_ID_IN_CONFIG_XML}" }); const options = { scope : 'openid profile' , }; auth0.authorize(options, function ( err, result ) { if (err) { } });

This will open your tenant's hosted login page in the OS browser and will use OAuth 2.0 code grant flow with Proof Key for Code Exchange.

API

For more information about our API please check our online documentation

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.

For auth0 related questions/support please use the Support Center.

Common Issues

The plugin is not working in Ionic / Cordova dev app. The plugin needs to be deployed on a real device to function, this is so because the dev apps do not add the necessary plugins needed for this library to function correctly. You'll need to either create a clone / fork of the Dev App or need to deploy it to a real device to test. The app hangs after authentication If 1 does not solve your problem, please make sure you have cordova-plugin-customurlscheme installed or an appropirate plugin to handle the callback (like deeplinks / universal links) and you are handling the callback appropriately

Author

Auth0

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.