Auth0 SDK for React Single Page Applications (SPA).

Documentation

Installation

Using npm

npm install @auth0/auth0-react

Using yarn

yarn add @auth0/auth0-react

Getting Started

Configure the SDK by wrapping your application in Auth0Provider :

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { Auth0Provider } from '@auth0/auth0-react' ; import App from './App' ; ReactDOM.render( < Auth0Provider domain = "YOUR_AUTH0_DOMAIN" clientId = "YOUR_AUTH0_CLIENT_ID" redirectUri = {window.location.origin} > < App /> </ Auth0Provider > , document .getElementById( 'app' ) );

Use the useAuth0 hook in your components to access authentication state ( isLoading , isAuthenticated and user ) and authentication methods ( loginWithRedirect and logout ):

import React from 'react' ; import { useAuth0 } from '@auth0/auth0-react' ; function App ( ) { const { isLoading, isAuthenticated, error, user, loginWithRedirect, logout, } = useAuth0(); if (isLoading) { return < div > Loading... </ div > ; } if (error) { return < div > Oops... {error.message} </ div > ; } if (isAuthenticated) { return ( < div > Hello {user.name}{' '} < button onClick = {() => logout({ returnTo: window.location.origin })}> Log out </ button > </ div > ); } else { return < button onClick = {loginWithRedirect} > Log in </ button > ; } } export default App;

If you're using TypeScript, you can pass a type parameter to useAuth0 to specify the type of user :

const { user } = useAuth0<{ name: string }>(); user.name;

Use with a Class Component

Use the withAuth0 higher order component to add the auth0 property to Class components:

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { withAuth0 } from '@auth0/auth0-react' ; class Profile extends Component { render() { const { user } = this .props.auth0; return < div > Hello {user.name} </ div > ; } } export default withAuth0(Profile);

Protect a Route

Protect a route component using the withAuthenticationRequired higher order component. Visits to this route when unauthenticated will redirect the user to the login page and back to this page after login:

import React from 'react' ; import { withAuthenticationRequired } from '@auth0/auth0-react' ; const PrivateRoute = () => < div > Private </ div > ; export default withAuthenticationRequired(PrivateRoute, { onRedirecting : () => < div > Redirecting you to the login page... </ div > , });

Note If you are using a custom router, you will need to supply the Auth0Provider with a custom onRedirectCallback method to perform the action that returns the user to the protected page. See examples for react-router, Gatsby and Next.js.

Call an API

Call a protected API with an Access Token:

import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react' ; import { useAuth0 } from '@auth0/auth0-react' ; const Posts = () => { const { getAccessTokenSilently } = useAuth0(); const [posts, setPosts] = useState( null ); useEffect( () => { ( async () => { try { const token = await getAccessTokenSilently({ audience : 'https://api.example.com/' , scope : 'read:posts' , }); const response = await fetch( 'https://api.example.com/posts' , { headers : { Authorization : `Bearer ${token} ` , }, }); setPosts( await response.json()); } catch (e) { console .error(e); } })(); }, [getAccessTokenSilently]); if (!posts) { return < div > Loading... </ div > ; } return ( < ul > {posts.map((post, index) => { return < li key = {index} > {post} </ li > ; })} </ ul > ); }; export default Posts;

For a more detailed example see how to create a useApi hook for accessing protected APIs with an access token.

Contributing

We appreciate feedback and contribution to this repo! Before you get started, please see the following:

Support + Feedback

For support or to provide feedback, please raise an issue on our issue tracker.

Troubleshooting

For information on how to solve common problems, check out the Troubleshooting guide

Frequently Asked Questions

For a rundown of common issues you might encounter when using the SDK, please check out the FAQ.

Vulnerability Reporting

Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.

What is Auth0?

Auth0 helps you to easily:

Implement authentication with multiple identity providers, including social (e.g., Google, Facebook, Microsoft, LinkedIn, GitHub, Twitter, etc), or enterprise (e.g., Windows Azure AD, Google Apps, Active Directory, ADFS, SAML, etc.)

Log in users with username/password databases, passwordless, or multi-factor authentication

Link multiple user accounts together

Generate signed JSON Web Tokens to authorize your API calls and flow the user identity securely

Access demographics and analytics detailing how, when, and where users are logging in

Enrich user profiles from other data sources using customizable JavaScript rules

Why Auth0?

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.