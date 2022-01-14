Auth0 SDK for React Single Page Applications (SPA).
Using npm
npm install @auth0/auth0-react
Using yarn
yarn add @auth0/auth0-react
Configure the SDK by wrapping your application in
Auth0Provider:
// src/index.js
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { Auth0Provider } from '@auth0/auth0-react';
import App from './App';
ReactDOM.render(
<Auth0Provider
domain="YOUR_AUTH0_DOMAIN"
clientId="YOUR_AUTH0_CLIENT_ID"
redirectUri={window.location.origin}
>
<App />
</Auth0Provider>,
document.getElementById('app')
);
Use the
useAuth0 hook in your components to access authentication state (
isLoading,
isAuthenticated and
user) and authentication methods (
loginWithRedirect and
logout):
// src/App.js
import React from 'react';
import { useAuth0 } from '@auth0/auth0-react';
function App() {
const {
isLoading,
isAuthenticated,
error,
user,
loginWithRedirect,
logout,
} = useAuth0();
if (isLoading) {
return <div>Loading...</div>;
}
if (error) {
return <div>Oops... {error.message}</div>;
}
if (isAuthenticated) {
return (
<div>
Hello {user.name}{' '}
<button onClick={() => logout({ returnTo: window.location.origin })}>
Log out
</button>
</div>
);
} else {
return <button onClick={loginWithRedirect}>Log in</button>;
}
}
export default App;
If you're using TypeScript, you can pass a type parameter to
useAuth0 to specify the type of
user:
const { user } = useAuth0<{ name: string }>();
user.name; // is a string
Use the
withAuth0 higher order component to add the
auth0 property to Class components:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { withAuth0 } from '@auth0/auth0-react';
class Profile extends Component {
render() {
// `this.props.auth0` has all the same properties as the `useAuth0` hook
const { user } = this.props.auth0;
return <div>Hello {user.name}</div>;
}
}
export default withAuth0(Profile);
Protect a route component using the
withAuthenticationRequired higher order component. Visits to this route when unauthenticated will redirect the user to the login page and back to this page after login:
import React from 'react';
import { withAuthenticationRequired } from '@auth0/auth0-react';
const PrivateRoute = () => <div>Private</div>;
export default withAuthenticationRequired(PrivateRoute, {
// Show a message while the user waits to be redirected to the login page.
onRedirecting: () => <div>Redirecting you to the login page...</div>,
});
Note If you are using a custom router, you will need to supply the
Auth0Provider with a custom
onRedirectCallback method to perform the action that returns the user to the protected page. See examples for react-router, Gatsby and Next.js.
Call a protected API with an Access Token:
import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react';
import { useAuth0 } from '@auth0/auth0-react';
const Posts = () => {
const { getAccessTokenSilently } = useAuth0();
const [posts, setPosts] = useState(null);
useEffect(() => {
(async () => {
try {
const token = await getAccessTokenSilently({
audience: 'https://api.example.com/',
scope: 'read:posts',
});
const response = await fetch('https://api.example.com/posts', {
headers: {
Authorization: `Bearer ${token}`,
},
});
setPosts(await response.json());
} catch (e) {
console.error(e);
}
})();
}, [getAccessTokenSilently]);
if (!posts) {
return <div>Loading...</div>;
}
return (
<ul>
{posts.map((post, index) => {
return <li key={index}>{post}</li>;
})}
</ul>
);
};
export default Posts;
For a more detailed example see how to create a
useApi hook for accessing protected APIs with an access token.
We appreciate feedback and contribution to this repo! Before you get started, please see the following:
For support or to provide feedback, please raise an issue on our issue tracker.
For information on how to solve common problems, check out the Troubleshooting guide
For a rundown of common issues you might encounter when using the SDK, please check out the FAQ.
Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.
Auth0 helps you to easily:
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.
I use auth0 mostly in my personal projects. it is very easy to setup and time saving. I love their react sdk, they use the context and hooks wisely so it is super easy to use. The hooks are just amazing, I can check whether a user is logged in and also get the user details in any of my components. Their api designs are well thought and nicely implemented. Also the documentations are also really good. Inspired by their context and hooks usage I have implemented a similar api for one of my project where auth0 was not used (I couldn’t use auth0 in that project). Auth0 made authentication simple.
It has always been difficult for me to figure out how to set up authorization - after all, it's a difficult thing. But working with auth0 is quite simple, so so far there seems to be no problem. It's very convenient that this library provides hooks - it's much easier with them.