This library is part of the Aurelia platform and extends it by adding a higher level set of user experience-oriented features such as scoped styles, theming, components and UX patterns.
To use this library, you can do
npm i @aurelia-ux/core @aurelia-ux/input tslib
and in the main entry of your app, do:
export function configure(aurelia) {
aurelia.use
.plugin('@aurelia-ux/core')
.plugin('@aurelia-ux/input)
// ... and more
}
If you are using webpack, instead do:
export function configure(aurelia) {
aurelia.use
.plugin(PLATFORM.moduleName('@aurelia-ux/core'))
.plugin(PLATFORM.moduleName('@aurelia-ux/input))
// ... and more
}
If you are using
datepicker component, makes sure you are also installing moment:
npm install moment
Note:
tslib is a peer dependency of this library, as it helps with reducing the amount of code duplication
Check out the showcase application for demos and documentation. If you are interested in contributing, have a read through our wiki. You can view an online demo here, https://aux-demo.web.app.
Before The First Build
npm ci installs dependencies for the base Aurelia UX project
npm run bootstrap sets up a symlink between all of the packages in the monorepo
npm run build builds all of the mono repo projects.
Note:
npm run buildis very CPU intensive and takes a small period of time on most machines. If you are working within a single component, you might try
npm run buildinstead at the component package level.
npm run test -- --scope=name runs the tests for the specified package (defaults to all packages when
-- --scope=name part omitted)
If you have
lerna installed globally:
lerna run test runs the tests for all packages (will start multiple chrome instances simultaneously)
npm run test runs the tests for that package
npm run test:debugger to run the tests in with a Chrome Browser for debugging
npm run build
npm run build:dev
# or for watch
npm run build:dev:watch
If you want to build to a specific, non default, folder, do:
npm run build -- --environment target_dir: path/to/my/dir
# or
npm run build:dev -- --environment target_dir: path/to/my/dir
# or
npm run build:dev:watch -- --environment target_dir: path/to/my/dir
To run the test app, first make sure you built all the packages via the instruction of how to build above. Then open a shell at root of this project and copy paste the following:
cd app
npm ci
npm run dev
To run the test app, with all dependencies pointing to the packages source code, first make sure you could run in previous step, then do:
app folder
cd app
npm ci
npm run dev
This will use
webpack-dev-server and
webpack to alias all
ux dependencies to the source in
pakcages folder.