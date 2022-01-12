openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

571

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Aurelia MDC

npm version

Demos, documentation and guides

Third-party integration incorporating Google Material Components for building beautiful, usable products using Material Design.

Sponsors

Huge thanks to the following sponsor


Singletree Technologies

Material Design Components

Using Google Material Components foundations and adapters.

ComponentStatusDemo
bannerAvailableView
buttonAvailableView
cardAvailableView
checkboxAvailableView
chipsAvailableView
data-tableAvailableView
dialogAvailableView
drawerAvailableView
elevationAvailableView
expandableAvailable 💥View
fabAvailableView
form-fieldAvailableView
iconAvailableView
icon-buttonAvailableView
image-listAvailableView
layout-gridAvailableView
linear-progressAvailableView
listAvailableView
lookupAvailable 💥View
menu-surfaceAvailableView
menuAvailableView
radioAvailableView
rippleAvailableView
segmented-buttonAvailableView
selectAvailableView
sliderAvailableView
snackbarAvailableView
switchAvailableView
tabsAvailableView
text-fieldAvailableView
tooltipAvailableView
top-app-barAvailableView
tree-viewAvailable 💥View
typographyAvailableView

WARNING

💥 - Non-native, opinionated controls which will not be implemented in the original MDC but are required in most projects.

Browser Support

  • IE 11 is not supported

Thank you

