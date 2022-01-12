Aurelia MDC

Third-party integration incorporating Google Material Components for building beautiful, usable products using Material Design.

Using Google Material Components foundations and adapters.

Component Status Demo banner Available View button Available View card Available View checkbox Available View chips Available View data-table Available View dialog Available View drawer Available View elevation Available View expandable Available 💥 View fab Available View form-field Available View icon Available View icon-button Available View image-list Available View layout-grid Available View linear-progress Available View list Available View lookup Available 💥 View menu-surface Available View menu Available View radio Available View ripple Available View segmented-button Available View select Available View slider Available View snackbar Available View switch Available View tabs Available View text-field Available View tooltip Available View top-app-bar Available View tree-view Available 💥 View typography Available View

💥 - Non-native, opinionated controls which will not be implemented in the original MDC but are required in most projects.

Browser Support

IE 11 is not supported

