Augury Labs is a project that provides developers with experimental tools and an instrumentation framework used to profile, inspect and troubleshoot Angular applications.
Augury Labs is a new instrumentation & inspection framework for Angular
applications that allows for easy installation of specialized developer tools. We have recently
released the
Performance Profiler Plugin, which can help you tune the performance of your
applications by providing insights into the following:
After installing and configuring the npm packages, you can run
your app while
augury-labs collects raw data about the runtime characteristics of your application.
This raw data is then processed into more meaningful information that you can explore to gain
valuable insights into your applications runtime behaviour.
In the spirit of the Augury DevTool Extension we set out to help Angular developers better understand how their applications are running and provide insights into how they can make them better. Augury labs is a culmination of these idea and distrubted as a set of npm packages & plugin system. We hope you find it useful!
For more information about how this works, please read the architecture guide.
NOTE: This tool is still experimental. Feedback is greatly appreciated 😄
Zone.js tasks, Angular's stability cycles & change detection.
To setup
augury-labs in your application you have two alternatives.
NOTE: The following assumes your application is a standard Angular CLI setup.
Using the Angular CLI
ng add command will install the correct dependencies, perform the necessary configuration and execute initialization code.
ng add @augury/schematics
DISCLAIMER: This assumes your application are using the Angular Devkit 6+
To setup and install Augury manually, follow the manual installation.
Here are some other unpublished experimental plugins:
@augury/core to be used in
e2e tests. This could be used to check for acceptable
thresholds of runtime behaviour in specific areas of your application.
Have other ideas? See our CONTRIBUTING guide.
If your having trouble running
augury-labs, please submit a GitHub Issue.
Lazy loaded modules cannot currently be instrumented due to how
augury-labs wraps the Angular
boostrap process. See GitHub Issue.
Large component trees can cause some performance issues. We are looking into ways to mitigate this. You can use the start & pause recording buttons on the specific areas you would like to profile. This will help reduce the performance impact to shorter profiling periods.
Because the bootstrap code in this
main.augury.ts file is different from Angular's bootstrap
code you may need to tell the Angular CLI builder where is the main module of your application,
adding a
"entryModule": "./app/app.module#AppModule" to the
"angularCompilerOptions" object
of your application's
tsconfig.json file. Replace the path and name of the module if you
changed it from the defaults.
We'd love to have your helping hand on
augury-labs! See CONTRIBUTING.md for
more information on what we're looking for and how to get started.
Augury Labs is open source software licensed as MIT.