Augur is a decentralized oracle and peer to peer protocol for prediction markets. Augur is free, public, open source software, portions of which are licensed under the General Public License (GPL) and portions of which are licensed under the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) license. Augur is a set of smart contracts written in Solidity that can be deployed to the Ethereum blockchain.
Augur is a protocol, freely available for anyone to use however they please. Augur is accessible through a desktop client app, similar to interacting with an Ethereum or Bitcoin node. Users of the Augur protocol must themselves ensure that the actions they are performing are compliant with the laws in all applicable jurisdictions and must acknowledge that others’ use of the Augur protocol may not be compliant. Users of the Augur protocol do so at their own risk.
For more information about the Augur protocol, check out the FAQ.
Clone Augur's Monorepo.
git clone https://github.com/AugurProject/augur.git
Then, install the packages using Yarn -- installation must be done via
yarn and not
npm since Augur utilizes the Yarn Workspace funcitonality for monorepo support.
yarn
|Command
|Purpose
make build-typescript
|Build all everything but the UI and contracts once
make watch-typescript
|Build everything but the UI and contracts continuously
make build-ui
|Build the UI once
make watch-ui
|Build the UI continuously
make build-contracts
|Build the solidity contracts
make test
|Run the typescript tests.
make build-clean
|Remove JUST typescript build artifacts
make clean
|Remove everything that isn't currently being tracked by git (node_modules, build aretifacts, etc.)
make docker-all
|Run all the needed dockers to run the UI in dev mode
make ipfs-publish
|Publish augur-ui to dnslink for IPFS
make ipfs-pin
|Publish augur-ui to IPFS, pinned in your local node
NOTE: Run
yarn at the base of the repository to install dependencies before running any of the following.
|Command
|Purpose
yarn build
|Build all everything but the UI once
yarn build:watch
|Build everything but the UI continuously
yarn build:clean
|Remove JUST typescript build artifacts
yarn clean
|Remove everything that isn't currently being tracked by git (node_modules, build aretifacts, etc.)
yarn docker:all
|Run all the needed dockers to run the UI in dev mode
docker kill $(docker ps -a -q);
docker system prune -af
yarn clean
yarn
yarn build
yarn docker:all
yarn build -w
yarn workspace @augurproject/ui dev
Connect MetaMask to localhost:8545 and go to http://localhost:8080 in your browser. Click on "login", select MetaMask/web3, and check the Gnosis Safe checkbox. This will create a contract wallet for you which will automatically receive testnet DAI.
Run the following command:
yarn build:watch
Or alternatively using docker-compose:
docker-compose -f support/gitstart/gitstart.yml up
On a different terminal window, you can either run with the variable ETHEREUM_NETWORK set to "kovan", that is one of the testnets of the Ethereum Network, or without this variable, in which case it will search for data in your localhost/127.0.0.1. As of right now, "kovan" is the only testnet supported.
Running on localhost:
yarn workspace @augurproject/ui dev
Running on the "kovan" testnet
ETHEREUM_NETWORK=kovan yarn workspace @augurproject/ui dev
Running the workspace currently shows quite a few warnings regarding source mappings. We will fix this as soon as possible.
|Command
|Purpose
yarn docker:geth:pop-15
|15 second block times, real time, has contracts and canned market data.
yarn docker:geth:pop
|5 second block times, fake time, use flash scripts to move time .
yarn docker:geth:pop-normal-time
|5 second block times, real time, has contracts and canned market data.
yarn docker:geth
|5 second block times, blank image with no contracts uploaded. Use
deploy script from
augur-tools to manually deploy the contracts.
yarn tools deploy See Augur Tools for more information
All parts of Augur are entirely open source. You can view, edit, and contribute to Augur via the repositories hosted on GitHub!
Developer documentation is available on the Augur documentation site. If you find any mistakes or want to add any clarifications, you can submit pull requests for updates to the GitHub repository.
If you're interested in going in-depth with Augur, the Augur whitepaper provides an in-depth look at the game theory behind the Augur protocol.
Augur needs community support to find and fix issues in the protocol, middleware, client libraries, and applications. If you have an issue, or find a bug please create an issue with any information needed to recreate the problem.
If you're a developer wanting to contribute to the Augur community, please check out the open issues and feel free to propose fixes by submitting a pull request to the appropriate repository.