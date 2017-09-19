Noms is not being maintained. You shouldn't use it, except maybe for fun or research.
If you are interested in something like Noms, you probably want Dolt (https://github.com/dolthub/dolt) which is a fork of this project and actively maintained.
Send me (aaron at aaronboodman.com) a message if you have questions.
Noms is a decentralized database philosophically descendant from the Git version control system.
Like Git, Noms is:
Unlike Git, Noms is a database, so it also:
A Noms database can reside within a file system or in the cloud:
ChunkStore implementation provides two back-ends which provide persistence for Noms databases: one for storage in a file system and one for storage in an S3 bucket.
Finally, because Noms is content-addressed, it yields a very pleasant programming model.
Working with Noms is declarative. You don't
INSERT new data,
UPDATE existing data, or
DELETE old data. You simply declare what the data ought to be right now. If you commit the same data twice, it will be deduplicated because of content-addressing. If you commit almost the same data, only the part that is different will be written.
Because Noms is very good at sync, it makes a decent basis for rich, collaborative, fully-decentralized applications.
Embed Noms into mobile applications, making it easier to build offline-first, fully synchronizing mobile applications.
$PATH
$ noms version
format version: 7.18
built from <developer build>
Import some data:
go install github.com/attic-labs/noms/samples/go/csv/csv-import
curl 'https://data.cityofnewyork.us/api/views/kku6-nxdu/rows.csv?accessType=DOWNLOAD' > /tmp/data.csv
csv-import /tmp/data.csv /tmp/noms::nycdemo
Explore:
noms show /tmp/noms::nycdemo
Should show:
struct Commit {
meta: struct Meta {
date: "2017-09-19T19:33:01Z",
inputFile: "/tmp/data.csv",
},
parents: set {},
value: [ // 236 items
struct Row {
countAmericanIndian: "0",
countAsianNonHispanic: "3",
countBlackNonHispanic: "21",
countCitizenStatusTotal: "44",
countCitizenStatusUnknown: "0",
countEthnicityTotal: "44",
...
Nobody is working on this right now. You shouldn't rely on it unless you're willing to take over development yourself.
These are the major things you'd probably want to fix before relying on this for most systems.
For the decentralized web: The Decentralized Database
Learn the basics: Technical Overview
Tour the CLI: Command-Line Interface Tour
Tour the Go API: Go SDK Tour
Interested in using Noms? Awesome! We would be happy to work with you to help understand whether Noms is a fit for your problem. Reach out at:
Noms is open source software, licensed by Attic Labs, Inc. under the Apache License, Version 2.0.