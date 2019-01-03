An assortment of common HTML form elements, editable in-line the React way.
Try out the demo and see what it looks like.
npm install @attently/riek --save-dev
or
yarn add @attently/riek --dev
Use
--save-dev because you don't want to build and pack JS/CSS in production
Import the library:
import { RIEToggle, RIEInput, RIETextArea, RIENumber, RIETags, RIESelect } from '@attently/riek'
import _ from 'lodash'
Suppose we want to be able to edit title of a
Task and send changes to server. Here is a
Task stored flat inside of our parent React component:
this.state = {
id: 1,
title: 'Cover with tests',
completed: false
}
Now we need a function which will send the single altered
{ key: value } and upsert local state. You can implement it inside of your flux/redux/mobx store:
const httpTaskCallback = (task) => {
request.post(`/api/task/${this.state.id}`)
.send(task)
.end((err, res) => {
if (!err) return this.setState({ ...task })
// Handle HTTP error
})
}
Meanwhile, there is a simple Express handler on our API server:
app.use('/api/task/:id', async (req, res) => {
// req.body will equal to { title: 'A new title' }
const { id } = req.params
await Task.update({ ...req.body }).where({ id })
res.send('OK')
})
Finally, in our
render method, we add a minimal
RIEInput:
<RIEInput
value={this.state.text}
change={this.httpTaskCallback}
propName='title'
validate={_.isString} />
...repeat the last step, adding a Riek component for any object property we wish to edit.
Components come unstyled, so take a look at demo.jsx for examples.
false or on double click if
true, default :
false
style.
focus()
<RIESelect ... options={[
{id: '1', text: 'one'},
{id: '2', text: 'two'},
{id: '3', text: 'three'}
]} />
The build process does not work with Node v6 at the moment: use Node Version Manager, or just plain Node v5.6.0.
npm i
npm run build to compile the lib and demo
index.html and check if it works
localStorage.debug = '*' to see debug messages, add more if necessary