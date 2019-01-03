React Inline Edit Kit

An assortment of common HTML form elements, editable in-line the React way.

Try out the demo and see what it looks like.

Installation

npm install @attently/riek --save-dev

or

yarn add @attently/riek --dev

Use --save-dev because you don't want to build and pack JS/CSS in production

Usage

Import the library:

import { RIEToggle, RIEInput, RIETextArea, RIENumber, RIETags, RIESelect } from '@attently/riek' import _ from 'lodash'

Suppose we want to be able to edit title of a Task and send changes to server. Here is a Task stored flat inside of our parent React component:

this .state = { id : 1 , title : 'Cover with tests' , completed : false }

Now we need a function which will send the single altered { key: value } and upsert local state. You can implement it inside of your flux/redux/mobx store:

const httpTaskCallback = ( task ) => { request.post( `/api/task/ ${ this .state.id} ` ) .send(task) .end( ( err, res ) => { if (!err) return this .setState({ ...task }) }) }

Meanwhile, there is a simple Express handler on our API server:

app.use( '/api/task/:id' , async (req, res) => { const { id } = req.params await Task.update({ ...req.body }).where({ id }) res.send( 'OK' ) })

Finally, in our render method, we add a minimal RIEInput :

<RIEInput value={ this .state.text} change={ this .httpTaskCallback} propName= 'title' validate={_.isString} />

...repeat the last step, adding a Riek component for any object property we wish to edit.

Components come unstyled, so take a look at demo.jsx for examples.

Common props

Required

value : initial prop value

: initial prop value propName : name of the prop to return to the change function

: name of the prop to return to the change function change: function which will receive a plain object with a single key, provided in propName

Optional

editing : editing state, to change editing state programmatically

: editing state, to change editing state programmatically validate : validator function, returning a boolean

: validator function, returning a boolean shouldBlockWhileLoading : disables editing until a new value is confirmed by parent

: disables editing until a new value is confirmed by parent shouldRemainWhileInvalid : remain in editing mode if validation fails

: remain in editing mode if validation fails shouldStartEditOnDoubleClick : start editing mode on click if false or on double click if true , default : false

: start editing mode on click if or on double click if , default : defaultProps: Additional props for idle component.

Customization

classLoading : CSS class name to use when loading

: CSS class name to use when loading classEditing : CSS class name to apply while in editing mode

: CSS class name to apply while in editing mode classInvalid : CSS class name to apply when validate returned false

: CSS class name to apply when validate returned false className : CSS base class

: CSS base class editProps : Additional props for the editing component. This allows you to, for example, specify a maxLength attribute to control the maximum number of characters in the textarea, or add style .

: Additional props for the editing component. This allows you to, for example, specify a maxLength attribute to control the maximum number of characters in the textarea, or add . selectAll: Default true. When editing, select all the input's contents if true, otherwise simply focus()

Hooks

beforeStart : Fires before editing starts

: Fires before editing starts afterStart : Fires after editing starts

: Fires after editing starts beforeFinish : Fires before editing ends, before validations

: Fires before editing ends, before validations afterFinish: Fires after editing ends, after validations

Component-specific props

RIENumber

format: custom formatting function, returns formatted string

RIETextArea

rows : rows property on textarea tag while editing

: rows property on textarea tag while editing cols: rows property on textarea tag while editing

RIESelect

options: an array of objects containing values and text for select options

<RIESelect ... options={[ { id : '1' , text : 'one' }, { id : '2' , text : 'two' }, { id : '3' , text : 'three' } ]} />

Contributing

The build process does not work with Node v6 at the moment: use Node Version Manager, or just plain Node v5.6.0.