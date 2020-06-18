Atomist software delivery machine (SDM) extension pack providing automated creation, building, and delivery of Spring and Spring Boot applications.
Also includes Java, Kotlin, Maven and Gradle support and Java formatting support
using
spring-format.
See the Atomist documentation for more information on what SDMs are and what they can do for you using the Atomist API for software.
This pack adds Spring Boot, Java and Kotlin functionality to an Atomist SDM. It includes:
This pack provides a basis on which to build further Spring Boot and Java functionality, such as custom support for additional Spring Boot starters. Community contributions welcome!
This functionality is based on the following low level building blocks:
Support for parsing and editing XML using Atomist path expressions
PropertiesFile type enabling querying and adding properties
Java and Kotlin support depends on the support for Java and Kotlin grammars in the @atomist/antlr-ts project.
Install the dependency in your SDM project.
$ npm install @atomist/sdm-pack-spring
Then use its exported method to add the functionality to your SDM in your machine definition.
import {
SoftwareDeliveryMachine,
SoftwareDeliveryMachineConfiguration,
} from "@atomist/sdm";
import {
createSoftwareDeliveryMachine,
} from "@atomist/sdm-core";
import { SpringSupport } from "@atomist/sdm-pack-spring";
export function machine(configuration: SoftwareDeliveryMachineConfiguration): SoftwareDeliveryMachine {
const sdm = createSoftwareDeliveryMachine({
name: "My Software Delivery Machine",
configuration,
});
sdm.addExtensionPacks(SpringSupport);
return sdm;
};
General support questions should be discussed in the
#support
channel in the Atomist community Slack workspace.
If you find a problem, please create an issue.
You will need to install Node.js to build and test this project.
Install dependencies.
$ npm install
Use the
build package script to compile, test, lint, and build the
documentation.
$ npm run build
To use the
spring-format support, you need to clone the Atomist
spring-format
wrapper project from https://github.com/atomist/spring-format and follow the instructions
to create an executable JAR file and specify its path in the
sdm.spring.formatJar configuration
property or the
FORMAT_JAR environment variable.
Releases are handled via the Atomist SDM. Just press the 'Approve' button in the Atomist dashboard or Slack.
Community contributions welcome!
This pack is intended as an example of an Atomist extension pack targeted at a developer-facing technology.
To achieve comparable functionality for any other framework, the following is a rough guide:
setSpringBootVersion in this repository.
