# Software Delivery Machine - `@atomist/sdm`
This is the home of the Software Delivery Machine (SDM) framework and related projects.
The SDM framework enables you to control your delivery process in code. Think of it as an API for your software delivery. See the Atomist SDM documentation for more information on the concept of a software delivery machine and how to create and develop an SDM.
SDM version 2.0 aims to make it easier to use the SDM framework. We have consolidated the most useful NPM packages under @atomist/sdm to simplify dependency management. Rather than separately installing @atomist/automation-client, @atomist/sdm-core, and various @atomist/sdm-pack-*, you now just install @atomist/sdm. @atomist/sdm-local is deprecated.
To update to the new single package in your SDM, follow these steps:
Remove Atomist SDM and automation-client dependencies
$ npm uninstall @atomist/automation-client @atomist/sdm @atomist/sdm-core @atomist/sdm-local
Remove any extension SDM packs
$ npm uninstall @atomist/sdm-pack-ABC @atomist/sdm-pack-DEF @atomist/sdm-pack-GHI
Reinstall Atomist SDM
$ npm install @atomist/sdm
The consolidation of packages introduces a breaking change: you must update your import statements. Specifically:
import … "@atomist/automation-client" to
import … "@atomist/sdm/lib/client"
import … "@atomist/sdm-core" to
import … "@atomist/sdm/lib/core"
import … "@atomist/sdm-pack-spring" to
import … "@atomist/sdm/lib/pack/jvm"
import … "@atomist/sdm-pack-XYZ" to
import … "@atomist/sdm/lib/pack/XYZ"
EditMode in automation-client is now
editModes.EditMode in
import { editModes } from "@atomist/sdm/lib/client"
Some packs that were part of sdm-core have been relocated under
sdm/lib/pack, so their imports change like these:
import { githubGoalStatusSupport } from "@atomist/sdm/lib/pack/github-goal-status";
import { goalStateSupport } from "@atomist/sdm/lib/pack/goal-state";
import { notificationSupport } from "@atomist/sdm/lib/pack/notification";
Deprecated exports have been removed from SDM 2.0. If you need help moving away from capabilities that have been removed, please contact us.
Contributions to this project from community members are encouraged and appreciated. Please review the Contributing Guidelines for more information. Also see the Development section in this document.
This project is governed by the Code of Conduct. You are expected to act in accordance with this code by participating. Please report any unacceptable behavior to code-of-conduct@atomist.com.
Please see docs.atomist.com for developer documentation.
Follow @atomist and The Composition blog related to SDM.
General support questions should be discussed in the
#help
channel in the Atomist community Slack workspace.
If you find a problem, please create an issue.
You will need to install Node.js to build and test this project.
Install dependencies.
$ npm install
Use the
build package script to compile, test, lint, and build the
documentation.
$ npm run build
Releases are handled via the Atomist SDM. Just press the 'Approve' button in the Atomist dashboard or Slack.
Created by Atomist. Need Help? Join our Slack workspace.