# Software Delivery Machine - `@atomist/sdm`

This is the home of the Software Delivery Machine (SDM) framework and related projects.

The SDM framework enables you to control your delivery process in code. Think of it as an API for your software delivery. See the Atomist SDM documentation for more information on the concept of a software delivery machine and how to create and develop an SDM.

Migrating to SDM 2.0

SDM version 2.0 aims to make it easier to use the SDM framework. We have consolidated the most useful NPM packages under @atomist/sdm to simplify dependency management. Rather than separately installing @atomist/automation-client, @atomist/sdm-core, and various @atomist/sdm-pack-*, you now just install @atomist/sdm. @atomist/sdm-local is deprecated.

To update to the new single package in your SDM, follow these steps:

Remove Atomist SDM and automation-client dependencies $ npm uninstall /automation-client /sdm /sdm-core /sdm-local Remove any extension SDM packs $ npm uninstall /sdm-pack-ABC /sdm-pack-DEF /sdm-pack-GHI Reinstall Atomist SDM $ npm install /sdm The consolidation of packages introduces a breaking change: you must update your import statements. Specifically: Change import … "@atomist/automation-client" to import … "@atomist/sdm/lib/client"

to Change import … "@atomist/sdm-core" to import … "@atomist/sdm/lib/core"

to Change import … "@atomist/sdm-pack-spring" to import … "@atomist/sdm/lib/pack/jvm"

to Change import … "@atomist/sdm-pack-XYZ" to import … "@atomist/sdm/lib/pack/XYZ" EditMode in automation-client is now editModes.EditMode in import { editModes } from "@atomist/sdm/lib/client" Some packs that were part of sdm-core have been relocated under sdm/lib/pack , so their imports change like these: import { githubGoalStatusSupport } from " @atomist /sdm/lib/pack/github-goal-status" ; import { goalStateSupport } from " @atomist /sdm/lib/pack/goal-state" ; import { notificationSupport } from " @atomist /sdm/lib/pack/notification" ; Deprecated exports have been removed from SDM 2.0. If you need help moving away from capabilities that have been removed, please contact us.

Contributing

Contributions to this project from community members are encouraged and appreciated. Please review the Contributing Guidelines for more information. Also see the Development section in this document.

Code of conduct

This project is governed by the Code of Conduct. You are expected to act in accordance with this code by participating. Please report any unacceptable behavior to code-of-conduct@atomist.com.

Documentation

Please see docs.atomist.com for developer documentation.

API documentation for this project: @atomist/sdm TypeDoc

List of third-party OSS licenses used in this project: @atomist/sdm OSS licenses

Connect

Follow @atomist and The Composition blog related to SDM.

Support

General support questions should be discussed in the #help channel in the Atomist community Slack workspace.

If you find a problem, please create an issue.

Development

You will need to install Node.js to build and test this project.

Build and test

Install dependencies.

npm install

Use the build package script to compile, test, lint, and build the documentation.

npm run build

Release

Releases are handled via the Atomist SDM. Just press the 'Approve' button in the Atomist dashboard or Slack.

