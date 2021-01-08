Parsing library written in TypeScript, filling the large gap between the sweet spots of regular expressions and full-blown BNF or equivalent grammars. It can parse and cleanly update structured content.
Microgrammars are a powerful way of parsing structured content such as source code, described in this Stanford paper. Microgrammars are designed to recognize structures in a string or stream and extract their content: For example, to recognize a Java method that has a particular annotation and to extract particular parameters. They are more powerful and typically more readable than regular expressions for complex cases, although they can be built using regular expressions.
Atomist microgrammars go beyond the Stanford paper example in that they permit updating as well as matching, preserving positions. They also draw inspiration from other experience and sources such as the old SNOBOL programming language.
There are two styles of use:
A microgrammar has a return type defined by its definitions. Each match implements this interface and also the
PatternMatch interface, which exposes the offset within the input and matched value, which may differ from the exposed typed value. (For example, a
Person might have a
forename and
surname, but its
$matched value might include the entire matched string with whitespace.) The fields of the
PatternMatch interface begin with a
$ to ensure that they are out of band.
When you've defined a microgrammar, you can use it to match input: usually a string.
Generator-style iteration is usually most efficient, and looks like this:
const matches = myMicrogrammar.matchIterator(inputString);
for (const match of matches) {
// Do with match. You can jump out of the generator here.
}
You can also get all matches in one pass, like this:
const matches = myMicrogrammar.findMatches(inputString);
for (const match of matches) {
// Do with match
}
If you are seeking only one match, you can use a method that returns a match or
undefined, as follows:
const match = myMicrogrammar.firstMatch(inputString);
if (match) {
// Do with match
}
Here's a simple example:
const mg = microgrammar<{name: string, age: number}>({
name: /[a-zA-Z0-9]+/,
_col: ":",
age: Integer
});
const results = mg.findMatches("-celine:61 greg*^ tom::: mandy:11");
assert(result.length === 2);
const first = results[0];
assert(first.$matched === "celine:61");
// The offset of this match was the 1st character, as the 0th was discarded
assert(first.$offset === 1);
assert(first.name === "celine");
assert(first.age === 61);
Some notes:
/[a-zA-Z0-9]+/ here), string literals (like
:), or custom
matchers (like
Integer). It's easy to define custom matchers for
use in composition.
_, in which
case the values are discarded.
$, are added to the
results, showing the exact text that matched, the offset etc.
greg*^ tom:::. In this case,
greg
and
tom: will look like the start of valid matches, but the
first will fail when it can't match a
: and the second when
there isn't a digit after the colon.
Of course, such a simple example could easily be handled by a regular expression and capture groups. But the power becomes apparent with nested productions and more elaborate matchers.
A more complex example, showing composition:
export const CLASS_NAME = /[a-zA-Z_$][a-zA-Z0-9_$]+/;
// Any annotation we're not interested in
const DiscardedAnnotation = {
_at: "@",
_annotationName: CLASS_NAME,
_content: optional(JavaParenthesizedExpression),
};
const SpringBootApp = microgrammar<{ name: string }>({
_app: "@SpringBootApplication",
_content: optional(JavaParenthesizedExpression),
_otherAnnotations: zeroOrMore(DiscardedAnnotation),
_visibility: optional("public"),
_class: "class",
name: CLASS_NAME,
});
This will match content like this:
@SpringBootApplication
@Foo
@Bar(name = "Baz", magicParam = 31754)
public class MySpringBootApplication
Notes:
JavaParenthesizedExpression is a built-in matcher constant that
matches any valid Java content within
(...). It uses a state
machine. It's easy to write such custom matchers.
_, only
the class name (
MySpringBootApplication in our example) is bound
to the result. We care about the structure of the rest of the
class declaration, but we don't need to extract other values in
this particular case.
This is a higher level usage model in which a string resembling the desired input but with variable placeholders is used to define the grammar.
This style is ideally suited for simpler grammars. For example:
const ValuePredicateGrammar = microgrammar<Predicate>({
phrase: "@${name}='${value}'"});
It can be combined with the definitional style through providing optional definitions for the named fields. For example, to constrain the match on a name in the above example using a regular expression:
const ValuePredicateGrammar = microgrammar<Predicate>({
phrase: "@${name}='${value}'",
terms: {
name: /[a-z]+/
}
});
As with the object definitional style, whitespace is ignored by default.
Further documentation can be found in the reference. You can also take a look at the tests in this repository.
Microgrammars have obvious similarities to BNF grammars, but differ in some important respects:
Similarities are:
Compared to regular expressions, microgrammars are:
While it would be overkill to use a microgrammar for something that can be expressed in a simple regex, microgrammars tend to be clearer for complex cases.
The
@atomist/microgrammar package contains both the
TypeScript typings and compiled JavaScript. You can use this project
by adding the dependency in your
package.json.
$ npm install --save @atomist/microgrammar
If you struggle to make your microgrammars match, please refer to the troubleshooting page.
See Writing efficient microgrammars.
You will need to install Node.js to build and test this project.
Install dependencies.
$ npm install
Use the
build package script to compile, test, lint, and build the
documentation.
$ npm run build
