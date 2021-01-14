Live Demo: https://hackathon-starter.walcony.com
A boilerplate for Node.js web applications.
If you have attended any hackathons in the past, then you know how much time it takes to get a project started: decide on what to build, pick a programming language, pick a web framework, pick a CSS framework. A while later, you might have an initial project up on GitHub and only then can other team members start contributing. Or how about doing something as simple as Sign in with Facebook authentication? You can spend hours on it if you are not familiar with how OAuth 2.0 works.
When I started this project, my primary focus was on simplicity and ease of use. I also tried to make it as generic and reusable as possible to cover most use cases of hackathon web apps, without being too specific. In the worst case, you can use this as a learning guide for your projects, if for example you are only interested in Sign in with Google authentication and nothing else.
xcode-select --install)
sudo apt-get install build-essential
sudo dnf groupinstall "Development Tools"
sudo zypper install --type pattern devel_basis
Note: If you are new to Node or Express, you may find Node.js & Express From Scratch series helpful for learning the basics of Node and Express. Alternatively, here is another great tutorial for complete beginners - Getting Started With Node.js, Express, MongoDB.
The easiest way to get started is to clone the repository:
# Get the latest snapshot
git clone https://github.com/sahat/hackathon-starter.git myproject
# Change directory
cd myproject
# Install NPM dependencies
npm install
# Then simply start your app
node app.js
Warning: If you want to use some API that need https to work (for example Pinterest or facebook), you will need to download ngrok. You must start ngrok after starting the project.
# start ngrok to intercept the data exchanged on port 8080
./ngrok http 8080
Next, you must use the https URL defined by ngrok, for example,
https://hackaton.ngrok.io
Note: I highly recommend installing Nodemon.
It watches for any changes in your node.js app and automatically restarts the
server. Once installed, instead of
node app.js use
nodemon app.js. It will
save you a lot of time in the long run, because you won't need to manually
restart the server each time you make a small change in code. To install, run
sudo npm install -g nodemon.
To use any of the included APIs or OAuth authentication methods, you will need to obtain appropriate credentials: Client ID, Client Secret, API Key, or Username & Password. You will need to go through each provider to generate new credentials.
.env. These keys will be accessible under Settings, reCAPTCHA keys drop down if you need them again later.
.env
Note: When you ready to deploy to production don't forget to
add your new URL to Authorized Javascript origins and Authorized redirect URI,
e.g.
http://my-awesome-app.herokuapp.com and
http://my-awesome-app.herokuapp.com/auth/google/callback respectively.
The same goes for other providers.
http://localhost:8080/auth/snapchat/callback
.env
.env
Note: For production use, don't forget to:
http://my-awesome-app.herokuapp.com/auth/snapchat/callback
.env
.env
localhost under App Domains
http://localhost:8080 under Site URL
http://localhost:8080/auth/facebook/callback under Valid OAuth redirect URIs
Note: After a successful sign in with Facebook, a user will be redirected back to the home page with appended hash
#_=_ in the URL. It is not a bug. See this Stack Overflow discussion for ways to handle it.
.env file
.env file
r_basicprofile
.env file
.env file
.env file
.env file
http://localhost:8080/auth/tumblr/callback
.env file
.env file
http://localhost:8080/auth/twitch/callback
.env
.env
You can use SendGrid for sending emails. The developer tier allows you to send 100 free emails per day. As an Alternative to SendGrid, you may also choose to use an SMTP service provider. If using SendGrid:
.env file as SENDGRID_API_KEY
If using an SMTP service provider instead of SendGrid:
.env, and remove SENDGRID_API_KEY
.env file
.env file.
.env file
|Name
|Description
|config/passport.js
|Passport Local and OAuth strategies, plus login middleware.
|controllers/api.js
|Controller for /api route and all api examples.
|controllers/contact.js
|Controller for contact form.
|controllers/home.js
|Controller for home page (index).
|controllers/user.js
|Controller for user account management.
|models/User.js
|Mongoose schema and model for User.
|public/
|Static assets (fonts, css, js, img).
|public/js/application.js
|Specify client-side JavaScript dependencies.
|public/js/main.js
|Place your client-side JavaScript here.
|public/css/main.scss
|Main stylesheet for your app.
|public/css/themes/default.scss
|Some Bootstrap overrides to make it look prettier.
|views/account/
|Templates for login, password reset, signup, profile.
|views/api/
|Templates for API Examples.
|views/partials/flash.pug
|Error, info and success flash notifications.
|views/partials/header.pug
|Navbar partial template.
|views/partials/footer.pug
|Footer partial template.
|views/layout.pug
|Base template.
|views/home.pug
|Home page template.
|.dockerignore
|Folder and files ignored by docker usage.
|.env.example
|Your API keys, tokens, passwords and database URI.
|.eslintrc
|Rules for eslint linter.
|.gitignore
|Folder and files ignored by git.
|.travis.yml
|Configuration files for continuous integration.
|app.js
|The main application file.
|docker-compose.yml
|Docker compose configuration file.
|Dockerfile
|Docker configuration file.
|package.json
|NPM dependencies.
|package-lock.json
|Contains exact versions of NPM dependencies in package.json.
Note: There is no preference how you name or structure your views.
You could place all your templates in a top-level
views directory without
having a nested folder structure, if that makes things easier for you.
Just don't forget to update
extends ../layout and corresponding
res.render() paths in controllers.
|Package
|Description
|@octokit/rest
|GitHub API library.
|bcrypt
|Library for hashing and salting user passwords.
|body-parser
|Node.js body parsing middleware.
|chai
|BDD/TDD assertion library.
|chalk
|Terminal string styling done right.
|cheerio
|Scrape web pages using jQuery-style syntax.
|compression
|Node.js compression middleware.
|connect-mongo
|MongoDB session store for Express.
|dotenv
|Loads environment variables from .env file.
|errorhandler
|Development-only error handler middleware.
|eslint
|Linter JavaScript.
|eslint-config-airbnb-base
|Configuration eslint by airbnb.
|eslint-plugin-chai-friendly
|Makes eslint friendly towards Chai.js 'expect' and 'should' statements.
|eslint-plugin-import
|ESLint plugin with rules that help validate proper imports.
|express
|Node.js web framework.
|express-flash
|Provides flash messages for Express.
|express-session
|Simple session middleware for Express.
|instagram-node
|Instagram API library.
|lastfm
|Last.fm API library.
|lob
|Lob API library.
|lodash
|A utility library for working with arrays, numbers, objects, strings.
|lusca
|CSRF middleware.
|mailchecker
|Verifies that an email address is valid and not a disposable address.
|mocha
|Test framework.
|moment
|Parse, validate, compute dates and times.
|mongoose
|MongoDB ODM.
|morgan
|HTTP request logger middleware for node.js.
|multer
|Node.js middleware for handling
multipart/form-data.
|node-foursquare
|Foursquare API library.
|node-sass
|Node.js bindings to libsass.
|node-sass-middleware
|Sass middleware compiler.
|nyc
|Coverage test.
|nodemailer
|Node.js library for sending emails.
|node-quickbooks
|Quickbooks API library.
|passport
|Simple and elegant authentication library for node.js.
|passport-facebook
|Sign-in with Facebook plugin.
|passport-github
|Sign-in with GitHub plugin.
|passport-google-oauth
|Sign-in with Google plugin.
|passport-instagram
|Sign-in with Instagram plugin.
|passport-linkedin-oauth2
|Sign-in with LinkedIn plugin.
|passport-local
|Sign-in with Username and Password plugin.
|passport-openid
|Sign-in with OpenId plugin.
|passport-oauth
|Allows you to set up your own OAuth 1.0a and OAuth 2.0 strategies.
|passport-oauth2-refresh
|A library to refresh OAuth 2.0 access tokens using refresh tokens.
|passport-snapchat
|Sign-in with Snapchat plugin.
|passport-twitter
|Sign-in with Twitter plugin.
|passport-twitch-new
|Sign-in with Twitch plugin.
|paypal-rest-sdk
|PayPal APIs library.
|pug
|Template engine for Express.
|sinon
|Test spies, stubs and mocks for JavaScript.
|stripe
|Offical Stripe API library.
|supertest
|HTTP assertion library.
|tumblr.js
|Tumblr API library.
|twilio
|Twilio API library.
|twitter-lite
|Twitter API library.
|validator
|A library of string validators and sanitizers.
filesize(265318); // "265.32 kB".
var token = _.find(req.user.tokens, { kind: 'twitter' });,
where 1st parameter is an array, and a 2nd parameter is an object to search for.
403 Error: Forbidden when submitting a form?
You need to add the following hidden input element to your form. This has been added in the pull request #40 as part of the CSRF protection.
input(type='hidden', name='_csrf', value=_csrf)
Note: It is now possible to whitelist certain URLs. In other words you can specify a list of routes that should bypass CSRF verification check.
Note 2: To whitelist dynamic URLs use regular expression tests inside the
CSRF middleware to see if
req.originalUrl matches your desired pattern.
That's a custom error message defined in
app.js to indicate that there was a
problem connecting to MongoDB:
mongoose.connection.on('error', (err) => {
console.error(err);
console.log('%s MongoDB connection error. Please make sure MongoDB is running.', chalk.red('✗'));
process.exit();
});
You need to have a MongoDB server running before launching
app.js. You can
download MongoDB here, or install it via a package manager.
Windows users, read Install MongoDB on Windows.
Tip: If you are always connected to the internet, you could just use
MongoDB Atlas or Compose instead
of downloading and installing MongoDB locally. You will only need to update database credentials
in
.env file.
Chances are you haven't changed the Database URI in
.env. If
MONGODB is
set to
localhost, it will only work on your machine as long as MongoDB is
running. When you deploy to Heroku, OpenShift or some other provider, you will not have MongoDB
running on
localhost. You need to create an account with MongoDB Atlas
or Compose, then create a free tier database.
See Deployment for more information on how to setup an account
and a new database step-by-step with MongoDB Atlas.
When I first started this project I didn't have any experience with Handlebars. Since then I have worked on Ember.js apps and got myself familiar with the Handlebars syntax. While it is true Handlebars is easier, because it looks like good old HTML, I have no regrets picking Jade over Handlebars. First off, it's the default template engine in Express, so someone who has built Express apps in the past already knows it. Secondly, I find
extends and
block to be indispensable, which as far as I know, Handlebars does not have out of the box. And lastly, subjectively speaking, Jade looks much cleaner and shorter than Handlebars, or any non-HAML style for that matter.
For the sake of simplicity. While there might be a better approach,
such as passing
app context to each controller as outlined in this
blog,
I find such style to be confusing for beginners.
It took me a long time to grasp the concept of
exports and
module.exports,
let alone having a global
app reference in other files.
That to me is backward thinking.
The
app.js is the "heart of the app", it should be the one referencing
models, routes, controllers, etc.
When working solo on small projects, I prefer to have everything inside
app.js as is the case with this
REST API server.
Inside the
nodemailer.createTransport method arguments, change the service from
'Sendgrid' to some other email service. Also, be sure to update both username and password below that. See the list of all supported services by Nodemailer.
This section is intended for giving you a detailed explanation of how a particular functionality works. Maybe you are just curious about how it works, or perhaps you are lost and confused while reading the code, I hope it provides some guidance to you.
HTML5 UP has many beautiful templates that you can download for free.
When you download the ZIP file, it will come with index.html, images, css and js folders. So, how do you integrate it with Hackathon Starter? Hackathon Starter uses Bootstrap CSS framework, but these templates do not. Trying to use both CSS files at the same time will likely result in undesired effects.
Note: Using the custom templates approach, you should understand that you cannot reuse any of the views I have created: layout, home page, api browser, login, signup, account management, contact. Those views were built using Bootstrap grid and styles. You will have to manually update the grid using a different syntax provided in the template. Having said that, you can mix and match if you want to do so: Use Bootstrap for main app interface, and a custom template for a landing page.
Let's start from the beginning. For this example I will use Escape Velocity template:
Note: For the sake of simplicity I will only consider
index.html, and skip
left-sidebar.html,
no-sidebar.html,
right-sidebar.html.
Move all JavaScript files from
html5up-escape-velocity/js to
public/js. Then move all CSS files from
html5up-escape-velocity/css to
public/css. And finally, move all images from
html5up-escape-velocity/images to
public/images. You could move it to the existing img folder, but that would require manually changing every
img reference. Grab the contents of
index.html and paste it into HTML To Pug.
Note: Do not forget to update all the CSS and JS paths accordingly.
Create a new file
escape-velocity.pug and paste the Pug markup in
views folder.
Whenever you see the code
res.render('account/login') - that means it will search for
views/account/login.pug file.
Let's see how it looks. Create a new controller escapeVelocity inside
controllers/home.js:
exports.escapeVelocity = (req, res) => {
res.render('escape-velocity', {
title: 'Landing Page'
});
};
And then create a route in
app.js. I placed it right after the index controller:
app.get('/escape-velocity', homeController.escapeVelocity);
Restart the server (if you are not using nodemon); then you should see the new template at http://localhost:8080/escape-velocity.
I will stop right here, but if you would like to use this template as more than just a single page, take a look at how these Pug templates work:
layout.pug - base template,
index.pug - home page,
partials/header.pug - Bootstrap navbar,
partials/footer.pug - sticky footer. You will have to manually break it apart into smaller pieces. Figure out which part of the template you want to keep the same on all pages - that's your new
layout.pug.
Then, each page that changes, be it
index.pug,
about.pug,
contact.pug
will be embedded in your new
layout.pug via
block content. Use existing templates as a reference.
This is a rather lengthy process, and templates you get from elsewhere might have yet another grid system. That's why I chose Bootstrap for the Hackathon Starter. Many people are already familiar with Bootstrap, plus it's easy to get started with it if you have never used Bootstrap. You can also buy many beautifully designed Bootstrap themes at Themeforest, and use them as a drop-in replacement for Hackathon Starter. However, if you would like to go with a completely custom HTML/CSS design, this should help you to get started!
Flash messages allow you to display a message at the end of the request and access
it on next request and only next request. For instance, on a failed login attempt, you would
display an alert with some error message, but as soon as you refresh that page or visit a different
page and come back to the login page, that error message will be gone. It is only displayed once.
This project uses express-flash module for flash messages. And that
module is built on top of connect-flash, which is what I used in
this project initially. With express-flash you don't have to
explicitly send a flash message to every view inside
res.render().
All flash messages are available in your views via
messages object by default,
thanks to express-flash.
Flash messages have a two-step process. You use
req.flash('errors', { msg: 'Error messages goes here' }
to create a flash message in your controllers, and then display them in your views:
if messages.errors
.alert.alert-danger.fade.in
for error in messages.errors
div= error.msg
In the first step,
'errors' is the name of a flash message, which should match the
name of the property on
messages object in your views. You place alert messages
inside
if message.errors because you don't want to show them flash messages are present.
The reason why you pass an error like
{ msg: 'Error message goes here' } instead
of just a string -
'Error message goes here', is for the sake of consistency.
To clarify that, express-validator module which is used for validating and sanitizing user's input,
returns all errors as an array of objects, where each object has a
msg property with a message why an error has occurred. Here is a more general example of what express-validator returns when there are errors present:
[
{ param: "name", msg: "Name is required", value: "<received input>" },
{ param: "email", msg: "A valid email is required", value: "<received input>" }
]
To keep consistent with that style, you should pass all flash messages
as
{ msg: 'My flash message' } instead of a string. Otherwise, you will see an alert box
without an error message. That is because in partials/flash.pug template it will try to output
error.msg (i.e.
"My flash message".msg), in other words, it will try to call a
msg method on a String object,
which will return undefined. Everything I just mentioned about errors, also applies
to "info" and "success" flash messages, and you could even create a new one yourself, such as:
Data Usage Controller (Example)
req.flash('warning', { msg: 'You have exceeded 90% of your data usage' });
User Account Page (Example)
if messages.warning
.alert.alert-warning.fade.in
for warning in messages.warning
div= warning.msg
partials/flash.pug is a partial template that contains how flash messages
are formatted. Previously, flash
messages were scattered throughout each view that used flash messages
(contact, login, signup, profile), but now, thankfully it uses a DRY approach.
The flash messages partial template is included in the
layout.pug, along with footer and navigation.
body
include partials/header
.container
include partials/flash
block content
include partials/footer
If you have any further questions about flash messages, please feel free to open an issue, and I will update this mini-guide accordingly, or send a pull request if you would like to include something that I missed.
A more correct way to say this would be "How do I create a new route?" The main file
app.js contains all the routes.
Each route has a callback function associated with it. Sometimes you will see three or more arguments for a route. In a case like that, the first argument is still a URL string, while middle arguments
are what's called middleware. Think of middleware as a door. If this door prevents you from
continuing forward, you won't get to your callback function. One such example is a route that requires authentication.
app.get('/account', passportConfig.isAuthenticated, userController.getAccount);
It always goes from left to right. A user visits
/account page. Then
isAuthenticated middleware checks if you are authenticated:
exports.isAuthenticated = (req, res, next) => {
if (req.isAuthenticated()) {
return next();
}
res.redirect('/login');
};
If you are authenticated, you let this visitor pass through your "door" by calling
return next();. It then proceeds to the
next middleware until it reaches the last argument, which is a callback function that typically renders a template on
GET requests or redirects on
POST requests. In this case, if you are authenticated, you will be redirected to the Account Management page; otherwise, you will be redirected to the Login page.
exports.getAccount = (req, res) => {
res.render('account/profile', {
title: 'Account Management'
});
};
Express.js has
app.get,
app.post,
app.put,
app.delete, but for the most part, you will only use the first two HTTP verbs, unless you are building a RESTful API.
If you just want to display a page, then use
GET, if you are submitting a form, sending a file then use
POST.
Here is a typical workflow for adding new routes to your application. Let's say we are building a page that lists all books from the database.
Step 1. Start by defining a route.
app.get('/books', bookController.getBooks);
Note: As of Express 4.x you can define your routes like so:
app.route('/books')
.get(bookController.getBooks)
.post(bookController.createBooks)
.put(bookController.updateBooks)
.delete(bookController.deleteBooks)
And here is how a route would look if it required an authentication and an authorization middleware:
app.route('/api/twitter')
.all(passportConfig.isAuthenticated)
.all(passportConfig.isAuthorized)
.get(apiController.getTwitter)
.post(apiController.postTwitter)
Use whichever style that makes sense to you. Either one is acceptable. I think that chaining HTTP verbs on
app.route is a very clean and elegant approach, but on the other hand, I can no longer see all my routes at a glance when you have one route per line.
Step 2. Create a new schema and a model
Book.js inside the models directory.
const mongoose = require('mongoose');
const bookSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
name: String
});
const Book = mongoose.model('Book', bookSchema);
module.exports = Book;
Step 3. Create a new controller file called
book.js inside the controllers directory.
/**
* GET /books
* List all books.
*/
const Book = require('../models/Book.js');
exports.getBooks = (req, res) => {
Book.find((err, docs) => {
res.render('books', { books: docs });
});
};
Step 4. Import that controller in
app.js.
const bookController = require('./controllers/book');
Step 5. Create
books.pug template.
extends layout
block content
.page-header
h3 All Books
ul
for book in books
li= book.name
That's it! I will say that you could have combined Step 1, 2, 3 as following:
app.get('/books',(req, res) => {
Book.find((err, docs) => {
res.render('books', { books: docs });
});
});
Sure, it's simpler, but as soon as you pass 1000 lines of code in
app.js it becomes a little challenging to navigate the file.
I mean, the whole point of this boilerplate project was to separate concerns, so you could
work with your teammates without running into MERGE CONFLICTS. Imagine you have four developers
working on a single
app.js, I promise you it won't be fun resolving merge conflicts all the time.
If you are the only developer, then it's okay. But as I said, once it gets up to a certain LoC size, it becomes difficult to maintain everything in a single file.
That's all there is to it. Express.js is super simple to use. Most of the time you will be dealing with other APIs to do the real work: Mongoose for querying database, socket.io for sending and receiving messages over websockets, sending emails via Nodemailer, form validation using express-validator library, parsing websites using Cheerio, etc.
Dan Stroot submitted an excellent pull request that adds a real-time dashboard with socket.io. And as much as I'd like to add it to the project, I think it violates one of the main principles of the Hackathon Starter:
When I started this project, my primary focus was on simplicity and ease of use. I also tried to make it as generic and reusable as possible to cover most use cases of hackathon web apps, without being too specific.
When I need to use socket.io, I really need it, but most of the time - I don't. But more importantly, websockets support is still experimental on most hosting providers. As of October 2013, Heroku supports websockets, but not until you opt-in by running this command:
heroku labs:enable websockets -a myapp
And what if you are deploying to OpenShift? They do support websockets, but it is currently in a preview state. So, for OpenShift you would need to change the socket.io connect URI to the following:
const socket = io.connect('http://yoursite-namespace.rhcloud.com:8000');
Wait, why is it on port 8000? Who knows, and if I didn't run across this blog post I wouldn't even know I had to use port 8000.
I am really glad that Heroku and OpenShift at least have a websockets support, because many other PaaS providers still do not support it. Due to the aforementioned issues with websockets, I cannot include socket.io as part of the Hackathon Starter. For now... If you need to use socket.io in your app, please continue reading.
First, you need to install socket.io:
npm install socket.io
Replace
const app = express(); with the following code:
const app = express();
const server = require('http').Server(app);
const io = require('socket.io')(server);
I like to have the following code organization in
app.js (from top to bottom): module dependencies,
import controllers, import configs, connect to database, express configuration, routes,
start the server, socket.io stuff. That way I always know where to look for things.
Add the following code at the end of
app.js:
io.on('connection', (socket) => {
socket.emit('greet', { hello: 'Hey there browser!' });
socket.on('respond', (data) => {
console.log(data);
});
socket.on('disconnect', () => {
console.log('Socket disconnected');
});
});
One last thing left to change:
app.listen(app.get('port'), () => {
to
server.listen(app.get('port'), () => {
At this point, we are done with the back-end.
You now have a choice - to include your JavaScript code in Pug templates or have all your client-side
JavaScript in a separate file - in
main.js. I admit, when I first started with Node.js and JavaScript in general,
I placed all JavaScript code inside templates because I have access to template variables passed in from Express
right then and there. It's the easiest thing you can do, but also the least efficient and harder to maintain. Since then I
almost never include inline JavaScript inside templates anymore.
But it's also understandable if you want to take the easier road. Most of the time you don't even care about performance during hackathons, you just want to "get shit done" before the time runs out. Well, either way, use whichever approach makes more sense to you. At the end of the day, it's what you build that matters, not how you build it.
If you want to stick all your JavaScript inside templates, then in
layout.pug -
your main template file, add this to
head block.
script(src='/socket.io/socket.io.js')
script.
let socket = io.connect(window.location.href);
socket.on('greet', function (data) {
console.log(data);
socket.emit('respond', { message: 'Hey there, server!' });
});
Note: Notice the path of the
socket.io.js, you don't actually
have to have
socket.io.js file anywhere in your project; it will be generated
automatically at runtime.
If you want to have JavaScript code separate from templates, move that inline
script code into
main.js, inside the
$(document).ready() function:
$(document).ready(function() {
// Place JavaScript code here...
let socket = io.connect(window.location.href);
socket.on('greet', function (data) {
console.log(data);
socket.emit('respond', { message: 'Hey there, server!' });
});
});
And we are done!
Declares a read-only named constant.
const name = 'yourName';
Declares a block scope local variable.
let index = 0;
Using the `${}` syntax, strings can embed expressions.
const name = 'Oggy';
const age = 3;
console.log(`My cat is named ${name} and is ${age} years old.`);
To import functions, objects or primitives exported from an external module. These are the most common types of importing.
const name = require('module-name');
const { foo, bar } = require('module-name');
To export functions, objects or primitives from a given file or module.
module.exports = { myFunction };
module.exports.name = 'yourName';
module.exports = myFunctionOrClass;
The spread operator allows an expression to be expanded in places where multiple arguments (for function calls) or multiple elements (for array literals) are expected.
myFunction(...iterableObject);
<ChildComponent {...this.props} />
A Promise is used in asynchronous computations to represent an operation that hasn't completed yet, but is expected in the future.
var p = new Promise(function(resolve, reject) { });
The
catch() method returns a Promise and deals with rejected cases only.
p.catch(function(reason) { /* handle rejection */ });
The
then() method returns a Promise. It takes two arguments: callback for the success & failure cases.
p.then(function(value) { /* handle fulfillment */ }, function(reason) { /* handle rejection */ });
The
Promise.all(iterable) method returns a promise that resolves when all of the promises in the iterable argument have resolved or rejects with the reason of the first passed promise that rejects.
Promise.all([p1, p2, p3]).then(function(values) { console.log(values) });
Arrow function expression. Shorter syntax & lexically binds the
this value. Arrow functions are anonymous.
singleParam => { statements }
() => { statements }
(param1, param2) => expression
const arr = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
const squares = arr.map(x => x * x);
The class declaration creates a new class using prototype-based inheritance.
class Person {
constructor(name, age, gender) {
this.name = name;
this.age = age;
this.gender = gender;
}
incrementAge() {
this.age++;
}
}
🎁 Credits: DuckDuckGo and @DrkSephy.
Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000);
moment().unix();
var now = new Date();
now.setMinutes(now.getMinutes() + 30);
moment().add(30, 'minutes');
// DD-MM-YYYY
var now = new Date();
var DD = now.getDate();
var MM = now.getMonth() + 1;
var YYYY = now.getFullYear();
if (DD < 10) {
DD = '0' + DD;
}
if (MM < 10) {
MM = '0' + MM;
}
console.log(MM + '-' + DD + '-' + YYYY); // 03-30-2016
console.log(moment(new Date(), 'MM-DD-YYYY'));
// hh:mm (12 hour time with am/pm)
var now = new Date();
var hours = now.getHours();
var minutes = now.getMinutes();
var amPm = hours >= 12 ? 'pm' : 'am';
hours = hours % 12;
hours = hours ? hours : 12;
minutes = minutes < 10 ? '0' + minutes : minutes;
console.log(hours + ':' + minutes + ' ' + amPm); // 1:43 am
console.log(moment(new Date(), 'hh:mm A'));
var today = new Date();
var nextWeek = new Date(today.getTime() + 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000);
moment().add(7, 'days');
var today = new Date();
var yesterday = date.setDate(date.getDate() - 1);
moment().add(-1, 'days');
User.find((err, users) => {
console.log(users);
});
let userEmail = 'example@gmail.com';
User.findOne({ email: userEmail }, (err, user) => {
console.log(user);
});
User
.find()
.sort({ _id: -1 })
.limit(5)
.exec((err, users) => {
console.log(users);
});
Let's suppose that each user has a
votes field and you would like to count
the total number of votes in your database across all users. One very
inefficient way would be to loop through each document and manually accumulate
the count. Or you could use MongoDB Aggregation Framework instead:
User.aggregate({ $group: { _id: null, total: { $sum: '$votes' } } }, (err, votesCount) => {
console.log(votesCount.total);
});
You will need docker and docker-compose installed to build the application.
After installing docker, start the application with the following commands :
# To build the project for the first time or when you add dependencies
docker-compose build web
# To start the application (or to restart after making changes to the source code)
docker-compose up web
To view the app, find your docker IP address + port 8080 ( this will typically be http://localhost:8080/ ). To use a port other than 8080, you would need to modify the port in app.js, Dockerfile, and docker-compose.yml.
Once you are ready to deploy your app, you will need to create an account with a cloud platform to host it. These are not the only choices, but they are my top picks. From my experience, the easiest way to get started is with Heroku. It will automatically restart your Node.js process when it crashes, has zero-downtime deployments and supports custom domains on free accounts. Additionally, you can create an account with MongoDB Atlas and then pick one of the 4 providers below. Again, there are plenty of other choices, and you are not limited to just the ones listed below.
heroku login and enter your Heroku credentials
heroku create
heroku config:set KEY=val to set the different environment variables (KEY=val) for your application (i.e.
heroku config:set BASE_URL=[heroku App Name].herokuapp.com or
heroku config:set MONGODB_URI=mongodb://dbuser:<password>@cluster0-shard-00-00-sdf32.mongodb.net:27017,cluster0-shard-00-01-sdf32.mongodb.net:27017/<dbname>?ssl=true&retryWrites=true&w=majority (see Hosted MongoDB Atlas below), etc.) Make sure to set the environment variables for SENDGRID_USER, SENDGRID_PASSWORD, and any other API that you are using as well.
git push heroku master.
Please note that you may also use the Herko Dashboard to set or modify the configurations for your application.
0.0.0.0/0. Click SAVE to save the
0.0.0.0/0 whitelist.
.env.example with this URI string. Make sure to replace the with the db User password that you created under the Security tab.
We are deploying your changes. You will need to wait for the deployment to finish before using the DB in your application.
Note: As an alternative to MongoDB Atlas, there is also Compose.
sudo gem install rhc 💎
rhc login and enter your OpenShift credentials
rhc app create MyApp nodejs-0.10
git remote add openshift YOUR_GIT_REMOTE
Add these two lines to
app.js, just place them anywhere before
app.listen():
var IP_ADDRESS = process.env.OPENSHIFT_NODEJS_IP || '127.0.0.1';
var PORT = process.env.OPENSHIFT_NODEJS_PORT || 8080;
Then change
app.listen() to:
app.listen(PORT, IP_ADDRESS,() => {
console.log(`Express server listening on port ${PORT} in ${app.settings.env} mode`);
});
Add this to
package.json, after name and version. This is necessary because, by default, OpenShift looks for
server.js file. And by specifying
supervisor app.js it will automatically restart the server when node.js process crashes.
"main": "app.js",
"scripts": {
"start": "supervisor app.js"
},
git push -f openshift master
-f (force) flag because OpenShift creates a dummy server with the welcome page when you create a new Node.js app. Passing
-f flag will override everything with your Hackathon Starter project repository. Do not run
git pull as it will create unnecessary merge conflicts.
git remote add azure [Azure Git URL]
git push azure master
NOTE At this point it appears that Bluemix's free tier to host NodeJS apps is limited to 30 days. If you are looking for a free tier service to host your app, Heroku might be a better choice at this point
Create a Bluemix Account
Sign up for Bluemix, or use an existing account.
Download and install the Cloud Foundry CLI to push your applications to Bluemix.
Create a
manifest.yml file in the root of your application.
applications:
name: host: memory: 128M services:
The host you use will determinate your application URL initially, e.g. `<host>.mybluemix.net`.
The service name 'myMongo-db-name' is a declaration of your MongoDB service. If you are using other services like Watson for example, then you would declare them the same way.
Connect and login to Bluemix via the Cloud-foundry CLI
$ cf login -a https://api.ng.bluemix.net
Create a MongoDB service
$ cf create-service mongodb 100 [your-service-name]
Note: this is a free and experiment verion of MongoDB instance. Use the MongoDB by Compose instance for production applications:
$ cf create-service compose-for-mongodb Standard [your-service-name]'
Push the application
$ cf push
$ cf env <your-app-name >
(To view the *environment variables* created for your application)
Done, now go to the staging domain (
<host>.mybluemix.net) and see your app running.
Cloud Foundry Commands More Bluemix samples Simple ToDo app in a programming language of your choice
Be sure to check out the full list of Watson services to forwarder enhance your application functionality with a little effort. Watson services are easy to get going; it is simply a RESTful API call. Here is an example of a Watson Toner Analyzer to understand the emotional context of a piece of text that you send to Watson.
Conversation - Quickly build and deploy chatbots and virtual agents across a variety of channels, including mobile devices, messaging platforms, and even robots.
Discovery - Unlock hidden value in data to find answers, monitor trends and surface patterns with the world’s most advanced cloud-native insight engine.
Language Translator - Translate text from one language to another.
Natural Language Classifier - Interpret and classify natural language with confidence.
Natural Language Understanding - Analyze text to extract meta-data from content such as concepts, entities, keywords and more.
Personality Insights - Predict personality characteristics, needs and values through written text.
Speech to Text - Convert audio and voice into written text for quick understanding of content.
Text to Speech - Convert written text into natural sounding audio in a variety of languages and voices.
Tone Analyzer - Understand emotions, social tendencies and perceived writing style.
Visual Recognition - Tag, classify and search visual content using machine learning.
Click here for live demos of each Watson service.
Select or create a Google Cloud Platform Console project
Enable billing for your project (there's a $300 free trial)
Install and initialize the Google Cloud SDK
Create an
app.yaml file at the root of your
hackathon-starter folder with the following contents:
runtime: nodejs
env: flex
manual_scaling:
instances: 1
Make sure you've set
MONGODB_URI in
.env.example
Run the following command to deploy the
hackathon-starter app:
gcloud app deploy
Monitor your deployed app in the Cloud Console
View the logs for your app in the Cloud Console
If you are starting with this boilerplate to build an application for prod deployment, or if after your hackathon you would like to get your project hardened for production use, see prod-checklist.md.
You can find the changelog for the project in: CHANGELOG.md
If something is unclear, confusing, or needs to be refactored, please let me know. Pull requests are always welcome, but due to the opinionated nature of this project, I cannot accept every pull request. Please open an issue before submitting a pull request. This project uses Airbnb JavaScript Style Guide with a few minor exceptions. If you are submitting a pull request that involves Pug templates, please make sure you are using spaces, not tabs.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014-2021 Sahat Yalkabov
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.