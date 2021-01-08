@atomist/cli
The Atomist CLI, a unified command-line tool for interacting with Atomist services.
If you are running Homebrew on macOS, you can use it to install the Atomist CLI.
$ brew install atomist-cli
You will need Node.js installed to run the Atomist CLI. Once
Node.js is installed, you can use
npm to install the Atomist CLI.
$ npm install -g @atomist/cli
To use local software delivery machine (SDM), you will need Git installed. See the Local SDM documentation for more information.
To interact with the Atomist API, you will need an Atomist workspace. See the Atomist Getting Started Guide for instructions on how to get an Atomist workspace and connect it to your source code repositories, continuous integration, chat platform, etc. See the Atomist Developer Guide for more complete instructions on setting up your development environment.
You can run
atomist --help to see the standard help message. See
the Atomist developer quick start for more
information.
You can use the Atomist CLI to configure your local environment to run software delivery machines (SDMs) and other Atomist API clients.
$ atomist config
See the Atomist developer prerequisites for more information.
You can use the Atomist CLI to install the Atomist Kubernetes utilities in your Kubernetes cluster:
$ atomist kube --environment=MY_CLUSTER
replacing
MY_CLUSTER with a meaningful name for the Kubernetes
cluster your
kubectl utility is configured to communicate with. See
the Atomist Kubernetes documentation for more
information.
You can fetch the current version of the GraphQL schema for your Atomist workspace using the following command.
$ atomist gql-fetch
If you are defining custom types via registering ingestors in an SDM or other API client, you should download the schema in each of your SDM/API client projects prior to building them.
General support questions should be discussed in the
#help
channel in the Atomist community Slack workspace.
If you find a problem, please create an issue.
You will need to install node to build and test this project.
Use the following package scripts to build, test, and perform other development tasks.
|Command
|Reason
npm install
|install project dependencies
npm run build
|compile, test, lint, and generate docs
npm start
|start the Atomist CLI
npm run lint
|run TSLint against the TypeScript
npm run compile
|compile TypeScript
npm test
|run tests
npm run autotest
|run tests every time a file changes
npm run clean
|remove files generated during the build
Releases are managed by the Atomist SDM. Press the release button in the Atomist dashboard or Slack.
