@atomist/automation-client

by atomist
2.2.1 (see all)

Automation client for running command and events handlers against the Atomist API.

Readme

@atomist/automation-client

This package contains the low-level API client for the Atomist service underpinning the Atomist Software Delivery Machine (SDM) framework. Please see the @atomist/sdm package for information on how to develop SDMs.

Support

General support questions should be discussed in the #help channel on our community Slack team at atomist-community.slack.com.

If you find a problem, please create an issue.

Development

You will need to install node to build and test this project. First install the package dependencies.

$ npm ci

To run tests, define a GITHUB_TOKEN to any valid token that has repo access. The tests will create and delete repositories.

Define GITHUB_VISIBILITY=public if you want these to be public; default is private. You'll get a 422 response from repo creation if you don't pay for private repos.

$ npm run build

Release

To create a new release of the project, we push a button on the Atomist lifecycle message in the #automation-client-ts channel in Atomist Community Slack.

Created by Atomist. Need Help? Join our Slack team.

