This package contains the low-level API client for the Atomist service
underpinning the Atomist Software Delivery Machine (SDM) framework.
Please see the
@atomist/sdm package for information on how to
develop SDMs.
General support questions should be discussed in the
#help
channel on our community Slack team
at atomist-community.slack.com.
If you find a problem, please create an issue.
You will need to install node to build and test this project. First install the package dependencies.
$ npm ci
To run tests, define a GITHUB_TOKEN to any valid token that has repo access. The tests will create and delete repositories.
Define GITHUB_VISIBILITY=public if you want these to be public; default is private. You'll get a 422 response from repo creation if you don't pay for private repos.
$ npm run build
To create a new release of the project, we push a button on the Atomist lifecycle message in the #automation-client-ts channel in Atomist Community Slack.
