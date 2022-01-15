Atomic Layout is a spatial distribution library for React. It uses CSS Grid to define layout areas and render them as React components. This pattern encourages separation of elements and spacing, preventing contextual implementations and boosting maintenance of layouts.

import React from 'react' import { Composition } from 'atomic-layout' const areasMobile = ` thumbnail header footer ` const areasTablet = ` thumbnail header thumbnail footer ` const Card = ( { title, imageUrl, actions } ) => ( < Composition areas = {areasMobile} areasMd = {areasTablet} gap = {20} > {/* Get React components based on provided areas */} {({ Thumbnail, Header, Footer }) => ( < React.Fragment > < Thumbnail > {/* Render anything, including another Composition */} < img src = {imageUrl} alt = {title} /> </ Thumbnail > {/* Preserve semantics with polymorphic prop */} < Header as = "h3" > {title} </ Header > {/* Responsive props: just suffix with a breakpoint name */} < Footer padding = {10} paddingMd = {20} > {actions} </ Footer > </ React.Fragment > )} </ Composition > ) export default Card

Atomic Layout is responsive-first. It uses Bootstrap 4 breakpoints by default, which you can always customize for your needs.

Motivation

Modern layout development is about modularity and composition. Following the best practices of Atomic design, we strive toward independent UI units that gradually compose into more meaningful pieces. While the attention paid to units implementation is thorough, we often overlook how to achieve layout composition that scales. It's as if we forget that spacing defines composition.

When it comes to distributing the spacing things get more difficult. First of all, true contextless spacing is hard. To make things worse, all present solutions couple spacing with UI elements, inevitably making small reusable pieces contextful and, thus, hard to maintain.

Atomic Layout helps you to compose your elements by introducing a dedicated spacing layer called Composition. It encourages you to separate concerns between UI elements' visual appearance and spacing between them. With the first-class responsive support at your disposal you can build gorgeous responsive permutations of your elements without leaving the dedicated spacing layer, keeping UI elements contextless and predictable. Embrace the era of a true layout composition!

Implementations

Atomic Layout has multiple implementations depending on the styling solution:

Package name Latest version Styling library atomic-layout styled-components @atomic-layout/emotion @emotion/styled

Documentation

See the Official documentation.

Here are some shortcuts for quick access:

Examples

Although the examples below use atomic-layout package, they are fully compatible with other styling implementations of the library (i.e. @atomic-layout/emotion ).

Basics

Basic composition Combine two UI elements into a single one using Composition. Responsive props Change a prop's value depending on a breakpoint. Nested composition Any element can be a composition and a composite at the same time.

Intermediate

Conditional rendering Render or display elements conditionally based on breakpoints. Custom configuration Configure a default measurement unit, custom breakpoints, and responsive behaviors. Shorthand media query Use a shorthand query function to declare inline media queries in CSS.

Browser support

Atomic Layout's browser support is made by the browser support of underlying technologies the library uses. Pay attention if your project can support CSS Grid to be sure you can use Atomic Layout.

See the Support table for CSS Grid. For Internet Explorer support please read this issue.

