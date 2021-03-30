NPM module that builds Windows installers for Electron apps using Squirrel.
npm install --save-dev electron-winstaller
Require the package:
const electronInstaller = require('electron-winstaller');
Then do a build like so..
// NB: Use this syntax within an async function, Node does not have support for
// top-level await as of Node 12.
try {
await electronInstaller.createWindowsInstaller({
appDirectory: '/tmp/build/my-app-64',
outputDirectory: '/tmp/build/installer64',
authors: 'My App Inc.',
exe: 'myapp.exe'
});
console.log('It worked!');
} catch (e) {
console.log(`No dice: ${e.message}`);
}
After running you will have an
.nupkg, a
RELEASES file, and a
.exe installer file in the
outputDirectory folder
for each multi task target given under the config entry.
There are several configuration settings supported:
|Config Name
|Required
|Description
appDirectory
|Yes
|The folder path of your Electron app
outputDirectory
|No
|The folder path to create the
.exe installer in. Defaults to the
installer folder at the project root.
loadingGif
|No
|The local path to a
.gif file to display during install.
authors
|Yes
|The authors value for the nuget package metadata. Defaults to the
author field from your app's package.json file when unspecified.
owners
|No
|The owners value for the nuget package metadata. Defaults to the
authors field when unspecified.
exe
|No
|The name of your app's main
.exe file. This uses the
name field in your app's package.json file with an added
.exe extension when unspecified.
description
|No
|The description value for the nuget package metadata. Defaults to the
description field from your app's package.json file when unspecified.
version
|No
|The version value for the nuget package metadata. Defaults to the
version field from your app's package.json file when unspecified.
title
|No
|The title value for the nuget package metadata. Defaults to the
productName field and then the
name field from your app's package.json file when unspecified.
name
|No
|Windows Application Model ID (appId). Defaults to the
name field in your app's package.json file.
certificateFile
|No
|The path to an Authenticode Code Signing Certificate
certificatePassword
|No
|The password to decrypt the certificate given in
certificateFile
signWithParams
|No
|Params to pass to signtool. Overrides
certificateFile and
certificatePassword.
iconUrl
|No
|A URL to an ICO file to use as the application icon (displayed in Control Panel > Programs and Features). Defaults to the Atom icon.
setupIcon
|No
|The ICO file to use as the icon for the generated Setup.exe
skipUpdateIcon
|No
|Disables setting the icon of
Update.exe. This can solve installation errors with the following message: "This application could not be started", when the setup is built on a non-Windows system.
setupExe
|No
|The name to use for the generated Setup.exe file
setupMsi
|No
|The name to use for the generated Setup.msi file
noMsi
|No
|Should Squirrel.Windows create an MSI installer?
noDelta
|No
|Should Squirrel.Windows delta packages? (disable only if necessary, they are a Good Thing)
remoteReleases
|No
|A URL to your existing updates. If given, these will be downloaded to create delta updates
remoteToken
|No
|Authentication token for remote updates
frameworkVersion
|No
|Set the required .NET framework version, e.g.
net461
For development / internal use, creating installers without a signature is okay, but for a production app you need to sign your application. Internet Explorer's SmartScreen filter will block your app from being downloaded, and many anti-virus vendors will consider your app as malware unless you obtain a valid cert.
Any certificate valid for "Authenticode Code Signing" will work here, but if you get the right kind of code certificate, you can also opt-in to Windows Error Reporting. This MSDN page has the latest links on where to get a WER-compatible certificate. The "Standard Code Signing" certificate is sufficient for this purpose.
Squirrel will spawn your app with command line flags on first run, updates, and uninstalls. it is very important that your app handle these events as early as possible, and quit immediately after handling them. Squirrel will give your app a short amount of time (~15sec) to apply these operations and quit.
The electron-squirrel-startup module will handle
the most common events for you, such as managing desktop shortcuts. Add the following to the top
of your
main.js and you're good to go:
if (require('electron-squirrel-startup')) return;
You should handle these events in your app's
main entry point with something
such as:
const app = require('app');
// this should be placed at top of main.js to handle setup events quickly
if (handleSquirrelEvent()) {
// squirrel event handled and app will exit in 1000ms, so don't do anything else
return;
}
function handleSquirrelEvent() {
if (process.argv.length === 1) {
return false;
}
const ChildProcess = require('child_process');
const path = require('path');
const appFolder = path.resolve(process.execPath, '..');
const rootAtomFolder = path.resolve(appFolder, '..');
const updateDotExe = path.resolve(path.join(rootAtomFolder, 'Update.exe'));
const exeName = path.basename(process.execPath);
const spawn = function(command, args) {
let spawnedProcess, error;
try {
spawnedProcess = ChildProcess.spawn(command, args, {detached: true});
} catch (error) {}
return spawnedProcess;
};
const spawnUpdate = function(args) {
return spawn(updateDotExe, args);
};
const squirrelEvent = process.argv[1];
switch (squirrelEvent) {
case '--squirrel-install':
case '--squirrel-updated':
// Optionally do things such as:
// - Add your .exe to the PATH
// - Write to the registry for things like file associations and
// explorer context menus
// Install desktop and start menu shortcuts
spawnUpdate(['--createShortcut', exeName]);
setTimeout(app.quit, 1000);
return true;
case '--squirrel-uninstall':
// Undo anything you did in the --squirrel-install and
// --squirrel-updated handlers
// Remove desktop and start menu shortcuts
spawnUpdate(['--removeShortcut', exeName]);
setTimeout(app.quit, 1000);
return true;
case '--squirrel-obsolete':
// This is called on the outgoing version of your app before
// we update to the new version - it's the opposite of
// --squirrel-updated
app.quit();
return true;
}
};
Notice that the first time the installer launches your app, your app will see a
--squirrel-firstrun flag. This allows you to do things like showing up a splash screen or presenting a settings UI. Another thing to be aware of is that, since the app is spawned by squirrel and squirrel acquires a file lock during installation, you won't be able to successfully check for app updates till a few seconds later when squirrel releases the lock.
You can get debug messages from this package by running with the environment variable
DEBUG=electron-windows-installer:main e.g.
DEBUG=electron-windows-installer:main node tasks/electron-winstaller.js