@atom-ide-community/nuclide-node-transpiler

Atom IDE packages for Atom
This package is an all-in-one package that installs all the packages that provide Atom IDE features:
atom-ide-datatip
atom-ide-signature-help
atom-ide-hyperclick
atom-ide-definitions
atom-ide-outline
linter
linter-ui-default
intentions
atom-ide-markdown-service
It also provides the TypeScript types for atom-ide packages.
Just install and enjoy.
Install the packages as an npm package:
npm install --save-dev atom-ide-base
Then import the types like the following:
import { BusySignalService } from "atom-ide-base"
See the "types/*.d.ts" files to become familiar with the API.
Install the packages as a dependency:
npm install --save atom-ide-base
Then import the files you need:
import { ProviderRegistry } from "atom-ide-base/commons-atom/ProviderRegistry"