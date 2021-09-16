@atom-ide-community/nuclide-commons-ui

Atom IDE packages for Atom

Features

This package is an all-in-one package that installs all the packages that provide Atom IDE features:

atom-ide-datatip

atom-ide-signature-help

atom-ide-hyperclick

atom-ide-definitions

atom-ide-outline

linter

linter-ui-default

intentions

atom-ide-markdown-service

It also provides the TypeScript types for atom-ide packages.

Usage

Just install and enjoy.

Using Types

Install the packages as an npm package:

npm install --save-dev atom-ide-base

Then import the types like the following:

import { BusySignalService } from "atom-ide-base"

See the "types/*.d.ts" files to become familiar with the API.

Using the common files for IDE packages

Install the packages as a dependency:

npm install --save atom-ide-base

Then import the files you need:

import { ProviderRegistry } from "atom-ide-base/commons-atom/ProviderRegistry"

Contributing