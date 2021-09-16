openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@atom-ide-community/nuclide-commons

by atom-community
0.8.3 (see all)

Atom IDE packages for Atom

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

23

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

atom-ide-base

Atom IDE packages for Atom

Build Status (Github Actions) Dependency Status apm apm

Features

This package is an all-in-one package that installs all the packages that provide Atom IDE features:

  • atom-ide-datatip
  • atom-ide-signature-help
  • atom-ide-hyperclick
  • atom-ide-definitions
  • atom-ide-outline
  • linter
  • linter-ui-default
  • intentions
  • atom-ide-markdown-service

It also provides the TypeScript types for atom-ide packages.

Usage

Just install and enjoy.

Using Types

Install the packages as an npm package:

npm install --save-dev atom-ide-base

Then import the types like the following:

import { BusySignalService } from "atom-ide-base"

See the "types/*.d.ts" files to become familiar with the API.

Using the common files for IDE packages

Install the packages as a dependency:

npm install --save atom-ide-base

Then import the files you need:

import { ProviderRegistry } from "atom-ide-base/commons-atom/ProviderRegistry"

Contributing

  • Let me know if you encounter any bugs.
  • Feature requests are always welcome.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial