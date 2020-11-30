openbase logo
@atolye15/eslint-config-base-typescript

by atolye15
1.2.0 (see all)

Default ESLint configs used by @atolye15

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

264

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Atölye15 Javascript Style Guide

This package provides Atölye15's .eslintrc as an extensible shared config.

Usage

@atolye15/eslint-config-base documentation

@atolye15/eslint-config-base-typescript documentation

@atolye15/eslint-config documentation

