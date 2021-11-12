@atlkuk/react-native-image-crop-picker

iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video, configurable compression, multiple images and cropping

Result

Important note

If you are using react-native >= 0.60 use react-native-image-crop-picker version >= 0.25.0. Otherwise use version < 0.25.0.

Usage

Import library

import ImagePicker from 'react-native-image-crop-picker' ;

Select from gallery

Call single image picker with cropping

ImagePicker.openPicker({ width : 300 , height : 400 , cropping : true }).then( image => { console .log(image); });

Call multiple image picker

ImagePicker.openPicker({ multiple : true }).then( images => { console .log(images); });

Select video only from gallery

ImagePicker.openPicker({ mediaType : "video" , }).then( ( video ) => { console .log(video); });

Android: The prop 'cropping' has been known to cause videos not to be displayed in the gallery on Android. Please do not set cropping to true when selecting videos.

Select from camera

Image

ImagePicker.openCamera({ width : 300 , height : 400 , cropping : true , }).then( image => { console .log(image); });

Video

ImagePicker.openCamera({ mediaType : 'video' , }).then( image => { console .log(image); });

Crop picture

ImagePicker.openCropper({ path : 'my-file-path.jpg' , width : 300 , height : 400 }).then( image => { console .log(image); });

Optional cleanup

Module is creating tmp images which are going to be cleaned up automatically somewhere in the future. If you want to force cleanup, you can use clean to clean all tmp files, or cleanSingle(path) to clean single tmp file.

ImagePicker.clean().then( () => { console .log( 'removed all tmp images from tmp directory' ); }).catch( e => { alert(e); });

Request Object

Property Type Description cropping bool (default false) Enable or disable cropping width number Width of result image when used with cropping option height number Height of result image when used with cropping option multiple bool (default false) Enable or disable multiple image selection writeTempFile (ios only) bool (default true) When set to false, does not write temporary files for the selected images. This is useful to improve performance when you are retrieving file contents with the includeBase64 option and don't need to read files from disk. includeBase64 bool (default false) When set to true, the image file content will be available as a base64-encoded string in the data property. Hint: To use this string as an image source, use it like: <Image source={{uri: `data:${image.mime};base64,${image.data}`}} /> includeExif bool (default false) Include image exif data in the response avoidEmptySpaceAroundImage (ios only) bool (default true) When set to true, the image will always fill the mask space. cropperActiveWidgetColor (android only) string (default "#424242" ) When cropping image, determines ActiveWidget color. cropperStatusBarColor (android only) string (default #424242 ) When cropping image, determines the color of StatusBar. cropperToolbarColor (android only) string (default #424242 ) When cropping image, determines the color of Toolbar. cropperToolbarWidgetColor (android only) string (default darker orange ) When cropping image, determines the color of Toolbar text and buttons. freeStyleCropEnabled bool (default false) Enables user to apply custom rectangle area for cropping cropperToolbarTitle string (default Edit Photo ) When cropping image, determines the title of Toolbar. cropperCircleOverlay bool (default false) Enable or disable circular cropping mask. disableCropperColorSetters (android only) bool (default false) When cropping image, disables the color setters for cropping library. minFiles (ios only) number (default 1) Min number of files to select when using multiple option maxFiles (ios only) number (default 5) Max number of files to select when using multiple option waitAnimationEnd (ios only) bool (default true) Promise will resolve/reject once ViewController completion block is called smartAlbums (ios only) array (supported values) (default ['UserLibrary', 'PhotoStream', 'Panoramas', 'Videos', 'Bursts']) List of smart albums to choose from useFrontCamera bool (default false) Whether to default to the front/'selfie' camera when opened. Please note that not all Android devices handle this parameter, see issue #1058 compressVideoPreset (ios only) string (default MediumQuality) Choose which preset will be used for video compression compressImageMaxWidth number (default none) Compress image with maximum width compressImageMaxHeight number (default none) Compress image with maximum height compressImageQuality number (default 1 (Android)/0.8 (iOS)) Compress image with quality (from 0 to 1, where 1 is best quality). On iOS, values larger than 0.8 don't produce a noticeable quality increase in most images, while a value of 0.8 will reduce the file size by about half or less compared to a value of 1. loadingLabelText (ios only) string (default "Processing assets...") Text displayed while photo is loading in picker mediaType string (default any) Accepted mediaType for image selection, can be one of: 'photo', 'video', or 'any' showsSelectedCount (ios only) bool (default true) Whether to show the number of selected assets sortOrder (ios only) string (default 'none', supported values: 'asc', 'desc', 'none') Applies a sort order on the creation date on how media is displayed within the albums/detail photo views when opening the image picker forceJpg (ios only) bool (default false) Whether to convert photos to JPG. This will also convert any Live Photo into its JPG representation showCropGuidelines (android only) bool (default true) Whether to show the 3x3 grid on top of the image during cropping showCropFrame (android only) bool (default true) Whether to show crop frame during cropping hideBottomControls (android only) bool (default false) Whether to display bottom controls enableRotationGesture (android only) bool (default false) Whether to enable rotating the image by hand gesture cropperChooseText (ios only) string (default choose) Choose button text cropperCancelText (ios only) string (default Cancel) Cancel button text cropperRotateButtonsHidden (ios only) bool (default false) Enable or disable cropper rotate buttons

Smart Album Types (ios)

NOTE: Some of these types may not be available on all iOS versions. Be sure to check this to avoid issues.

['PhotoStream', 'Generic', 'Panoramas', 'Videos', 'Favorites', 'Timelapses', 'AllHidden', 'RecentlyAdded', 'Bursts', 'SlomoVideos', 'UserLibrary', 'SelfPortraits', 'Screenshots', 'DepthEffect', 'LivePhotos', 'Animated', 'LongExposure']

Response Object

Property Type Description path string Selected image location. This is null when the writeTempFile option is set to false. localIdentifier(ios only) string Selected images' localidentifier, used for PHAsset searching sourceURL(ios only) string Selected images' source path, do not have write access filename(ios only) string Selected images' filename width number Selected image width height number Selected image height mime string Selected image MIME type (image/jpeg, image/png) size number Selected image size in bytes duration number Video duration time in milliseconds data base64 Optional base64 selected file representation exif object Extracted exif data from image. Response format is platform specific cropRect object Cropped image rectangle (width, height, x, y) creationDate (ios only) string UNIX timestamp when image was created modificationDate string UNIX timestamp when image was last modified

Install

Step 1

npm i react-native-image-crop-picker --save

Step 2

iOS

cd ios pod install

Step 3

iOS

Step 1

In Xcode open Info.plist and add string key NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription with value that describes why you need access to user photos. More info here https://forums.developer.apple.com/thread/62229. Depending on what features you use, you also may need NSCameraUsageDescription and NSMicrophoneUsageDescription keys.

(Optional) Step 2 - To localizate the camera / gallery / cropper text buttons

Open your Xcode project

Go to your project settings by opening the project name on the Navigation (left side)

Select your project in the project list

Should be into the Info tab and add in Localizations the language your app was missing throughout the +

Rebuild and you should now have your app camera and gallery with the classic ios text in the language you added.

Android

VERY IMPORTANT Add the following to your build.gradle 's repositories section. (android/build.gradle)

allprojects { repositories { mavenLocal() jcenter() maven { url "$rootDir/../node_modules/react-native/android" } maven { url 'https://maven.google.com' } maven { url "https://www.jitpack.io" } } }

Add useSupportLibrary (android/app/build.gradle)

android { ... defaultConfig { ... vectorDrawables.useSupportLibrary = true ... } ... }

Use Android SDK >= 26 (android/app/build.gradle)

android { compileSdkVersion 27 buildToolsVersion "27.0.3" ... defaultConfig { ... targetSdkVersion 27 ... } ... }

Minimum Gradle version if you are using react-native-image-crop-picker >= 0.35.0

3 .3 .3 3 .4 .3 3 .5 .4 3 .6 .4 4 .0 .1

Reference for more details https://github.com/ivpusic/react-native-image-crop-picker/issues/1406

[Optional] If you want to use camera picker in your project, add following to app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.CAMERA"/>

[Optional] If you want to use front camera, also add following to app/src/main/ AndroidManifest.xml <uses-feature android:name="android.hardware.camera" android:required="false" /> <uses-feature android:name="android.hardware.camera.front" android:required="false" />



TO DO

[Android] Standardize multiple select

[Android] Standardize multiple select [Android] Video compression

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

License

MIT