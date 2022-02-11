The AtlasMap is a data mapping solution with interactive web based user interface, that simplifies configuring integrations between Java, XML, and JSON data sources. You can design your data mapping on the AtlasMap Data Mapper UI canvas, and then run that data mapping via runtime engine. AtlasMap Data Mapper UI is primarily designed to work within the Syndesis UI, and now we're exploring to improve standalone user experience.
$ wget https://repo1.maven.org/maven2/io/atlasmap/atlasmap-standalone/${VERSION}/atlasmap-standalone-${VERSION}.jar
$ java -jar atlasmap-standalone-${VERSION}.jar
Then AtlasMap Data Mapper UI is available at http://127.0.0.1:8585/ by default.
$ git clone https://github.com/atlasmap/atlasmap ${ATLASMAP}
$ cd ${ATLASMAP}
$ ./mvnw clean install -DskipTests -Pitests
or you can skip tests to get the build little bit faster
$ ./mvnw clean install -DskipTests
$ cd ${ATLASMAP}/standalone
$ ../mvnw -Pitests spring-boot:run
$ cd ${ATLASMAP}/ui/packages/atlasmap-standalone
$ yarn start
You can also run the AtlasMap Data Mapper UI with live updates by starting yarn in both the core and UI folders:
$ cd ${ATLASMAP}
$ ./mvnw clean install -DskipTests -Pitests
$ cd ${ATLASMAP}/standalone
$ ../mvnw -Pitests spring-boot:run
$ cd ${ATLASMAP}/ui/packages/atlasmap/ui
$ yarn build
yarn start for each sub packages from 3 different terminal
$ cd ${ATLASMAP}/ui/packages/atlasmap-core
$ yarn start
$ cd ${ATLASMAP}/ui/packages/atlasmap
$ yarn start
$ cd ${ATLASMAP}/ui/packages/atlasmap-standalone
$ yarn start
$ cd ${ATLASMAP}/ui/packages/atlasmap
$ yarn build
$ yarn storybook
There is a full function demo in storybook,
AtlasMap|Demo. If you have AtlasMap server running at http://localhost:8585/,
then the demo fully works as AtlasMap standalone UI.