AtlasMap

The AtlasMap is a data mapping solution with interactive web based user interface, that simplifies configuring integrations between Java, XML, and JSON data sources. You can design your data mapping on the AtlasMap Data Mapper UI canvas, and then run that data mapping via runtime engine. AtlasMap Data Mapper UI is primarily designed to work within the Syndesis UI, and now we're exploring to improve standalone user experience.

AtlasMap Documentation

Places to discuss and/or ask a question

Gitter for an instant and/or shorter chat, it could be real time - https://gitter.im/atlasmap/community

GitHub Discussion for a longer discussion - https://github.com/atlasmap/atlasmap/discussions

The shortest path to run standalone AtlasMap Data Mapper UI

Download AtlasMap standalone jar

wget https://repo1.maven.org/maven2/io/atlasmap/atlasmap-standalone/ ${VERSION} /atlasmap-standalone- ${VERSION} .jar

Run

java -jar atlasmap-standalone- ${VERSION} .jar

Then AtlasMap Data Mapper UI is available at http://127.0.0.1:8585/ by default.

Build AtlasMap project

Checkout AtlasMap repo from GitHub

git clone https://github.com/atlasmap/atlasmap ${ATLASMAP}

Build

cd ${ATLASMAP} ./mvnw clean install -DskipTests -Pitests

or you can skip tests to get the build little bit faster

./mvnw clean install -DskipTests

Run the AtlasMap standalone jar from the springboot maven plugin, as described above:

cd ${ATLASMAP} /standalone ../mvnw -Pitests spring-boot:run

In a separate terminal window, run the standalone UI:

cd ${ATLASMAP} /ui/packages/atlasmap-standalone yarn start

You can also run the AtlasMap Data Mapper UI with live updates by starting yarn in both the core and UI folders:

Build AtlasMap UI and server

cd ${ATLASMAP} ./mvnw clean install -DskipTests -Pitests

Start the AtlasMap server by running the AtlasMap standalone jar from the springboot maven plugin:

cd ${ATLASMAP} /standalone ../mvnw -Pitests spring-boot:run

Again in a separate terminal window, run yarn build to make the REACT UI:

cd ${ATLASMAP} /ui/packages/atlasmap/ui yarn build

Run AtlasMap standalone: Run yarn start for each sub packages from 3 different terminal

cd ${ATLASMAP} /ui/packages/atlasmap-core yarn start

cd ${ATLASMAP} /ui/packages/atlasmap yarn start

cd ${ATLASMAP} /ui/packages/atlasmap-standalone yarn start

Run AtlasMap from your browser with storybook

cd ${ATLASMAP} /ui/packages/atlasmap yarn build yarn storybook