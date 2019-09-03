openbase logo
@atlas.js/atlas

by strvcom
2.4.0

A component-based Node.js library to reduce boilerplate and provide sane project structure 🍻

48

48

104

2yrs ago

3

9

BSD-3-Clause

Readme

@atlas.js/atlas

The core of Atlas.js. This package contains all the important bits and pieces to start working with @atlas.js right away.

This package includes:

Usage

You can import any of the above components as a named import.

import { Atlas } from '@atlas.js/atlas'
import { Service } from '@atlas.js/atlas'
import { Hook } from '@atlas.js/atlas'
import { Action } from '@atlas.js/atlas'
import { errors } from '@atlas.js/atlas'

// or get it all at once
import * as atlas from '@atlas.js/atlas'

Full documentation is available in the main Github repository.

License

See the LICENSE file for information.

