The core of Atlas.js. This package contains all the important bits and pieces to start working with @atlas.js right away.

This package includes:

Usage

You can import any of the above components as a named import.

import { Atlas } from '@atlas.js/atlas' import { Service } from '@atlas.js/atlas' import { Hook } from '@atlas.js/atlas' import { Action } from '@atlas.js/atlas' import { errors } from '@atlas.js/atlas' import * as atlas from '@atlas.js/atlas'

Full documentation is available in the main Github repository.

License

See the LICENSE file for information.