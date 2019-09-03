The core of Atlas.js. This package contains all the important bits and pieces to start working with @atlas.js right away.
This package includes:
Atlas class
@atlas.js/service
@atlas.js/hook
@atlas.js/action
@atlas.js/errors
You can import any of the above components as a named import.
import { Atlas } from '@atlas.js/atlas'
import { Service } from '@atlas.js/atlas'
import { Hook } from '@atlas.js/atlas'
import { Action } from '@atlas.js/atlas'
import { errors } from '@atlas.js/atlas'
// or get it all at once
import * as atlas from '@atlas.js/atlas'
Full documentation is available in the main Github repository.
