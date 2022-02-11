

React Component

React component for AsyncAPI 2.0 specification. Available also as a Web Component.

⚠️ We are in the process of rewriting the component under the next branch. The current version 0.X.X is in the maintenance mode, we are focusing mainly on the next branch. Check out releases with next suffix in the release tag or the next tag on NPM.

Overview

A official React component for AsyncAPI 2.0 specification. It allows you to render the documentation of your asynchronous API provided in the AsyncAPI specification format and validate this specification. You can fully restyle the component using your own styles.

CAUTION: This package only supports AsyncAPI 2.0 specification. If you use 1.x, we recommend that you upgrade to the latest AsyncAPI version using the Node.js or Go converters.

Prerequisites

react (version 16.8.0 or higher)

Installation

Run this command to install the component in your project:

npm install --save @asyncapi/react-component

Check out this simple sandbox application that uses the React component:

Props

The list of props for the AsyncAPI React component includes:

schema: string | AsyncApiInterface | FetchingSchemaInterface The schema property is required and contains AsyncAPI specification. Use the string type, the AsyncApiInterface type, or the FetchingSchemaInterface object to fetch the schema from an external resource. For more information on what it contains and what it should look like, read AsyncAPI Specification.

config?: Partial<ConfigInterface> The config property is optional and contains configuration for the AsyncAPI component. For more information on the available configuration options, read the Configuration Modification document. This property is concatenated with the default configuration. NOTE: The Partial<T> type means that every field in the T type is optional.

Features

For a list and description of features offered by the AsyncAPI React component, see this directory.

Styles

To use default styles import them as follows:

import "@asyncapi/react-component/lib/styles/fiori.css" ;

For information on how to change styles, read the Style Modification document.

Playground

This repository comes in with a Playground application. Test it to see the component in action and play with it before you use it in your application.

You can also run the Playground application locally by following this instruction from the development guide.

Web Component

If you are not using React you may want to use the @asyncapi/web-component component as a plain web component in any other web framework of your choice or as an element of a static HTML webpage. This is achieved by making use of web-react-components.

When invoked as an independent entity, Web Component takes the following props (as it is still a React component):

schema is a schema property from the React component, NOTE : Since version 0.19.0 specifying a schema object can be omitted. schema.url and schema.requestOptions can be replaced with schemaUrl and schemaFetchOptions properties accordingly.

is a property from the React component, config is an optional config property from the React component,

is an property from the React component, schemaUrl property is a string , specific to Web Component, containing a URL to fetch an AsyncAPI Schema from. It is a wrapper for schema.url property in schema object under the hood, NOTE : If schemaUrl property is specified, the schema.url property of the React component will be ignored.

property is a , specific to Web Component, containing a URL to fetch an AsyncAPI Schema from. It is a wrapper for property in object under the hood, schemaFetchOptions property is an optional object of RequestInit type in JSON format, specific to Web Component, containing additional fetching options. It is a wrapper for schema.requestOptions property in schema object, which are both needed only in case process of fetching from a URL is any different from a usual browser request, NOTE : If schemaFetchOptions property is specified, schema.requestOptions property of the React component will be ignored. If schemaUrl property is NOT specified, schemaFetchOptions will be ignored itself and schema.url / schema.requestOptions properties of the React component must be used in this case.

property is an of RequestInit type in JSON format, specific to Web Component, containing additional fetching options. It is a wrapper for property in object, which are both needed only in case process of fetching from a URL is any different from a usual browser request, cssImportPath property is the path to styles. Default version from unpkg.com contains guaranteed minimum styling for the Web Component,

property is the path to styles. Default version from contains guaranteed minimum styling for the Web Component, webcomponentsjs is a series of polyfills to make code runnable in old browsers. It is optional if you do not intend to support any.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@webcomponents/webcomponentsjs@2.5.0/webcomponents-bundle.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/@asyncapi/web-component@0.19.0/lib/asyncapi-web-component.js" defer > </ script > < asyncapi-component schemaUrl = "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/asyncapi/asyncapi/master/examples/2.0.0/streetlights.yml" schemaFetchOptions = '{"method":"GET","mode":"cors"}' <! -- Remove if it is only a plain browser request -- > cssImportPath="https://unpkg.com/@asyncapi/react-component@0.19.0/lib/styles/fiori.css"> </ asyncapi-component >

NOTE: If a Web Component is called with no properties at all, error will be shown on page.

NOTE: If there are several Web Components on one page, each one will be rendered using its own properties.

Installation

Run this command to install the component in your project:

npm install --save @asyncapi/web-component

Check out this simple sandbox application that uses the Web Component in Angular project:

Using in Angular

To use component in Angular, follow these steps:

Update AppModule by adding the CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA to the schemas array in the NgModule metadata: import { NgModule, CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA } from '@angular/core' ; ({ ... schemas: [ CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA, ] }) export class AppModule {} Import the @asyncapi/web-component module in an Angular's component where you want to use the web component: import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import '@asyncapi/web-component/lib/asyncapi-web-component' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.css' ] }) export class AppComponent { ... } Use web component in the template as follows: < asyncapi-component [ schema ]= "schema" [ config ]= "config" [ schemaUrl ]= "schemaUrl" [ schemaFetchOptions ]= "schemaFetchOptions" [ cssImportPath ]= "cssImportPath" > </ asyncapi-component > where:

schema , config , schemaUrl , schemaFetchOptions are Web Component's properties used in any valid combination, as described in Web Component specification,

cssImportPath is the path to styles. By default it is assets/asyncapi.css NOTE: The easiest way to use the default css is to copy the content of the @asyncapi/react-component/lib/styles/fiori.css file to a assets/asyncapi.css file.

Development

For information on how to set up a development environment, write and run tests, follow the naming and architecture convention defined for the project in the Development Guide.

Contribution

If you have a feature request, add it as an issue or propose changes in a pull request (PR). If you create a feature request, use the dedicated Feature request issue template. When you create a PR, follow the contributing rules described in the CONTRIBUTING.md document.

If you have a bug to report, reproduce it in an online code editor. For example, use CodeSandbox. Attach the link to the reproduced bug to your issue. Log the bug using the Bug report template.

Missing features

See the list of features that are still missing in the component:

render bindings

render render tags

render render externalDocs

render render schema properties

render render correlationID

If you want to help us develop them, feel free to contribute.

