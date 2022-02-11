openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@asyncapi/html-template

by asyncapi
0.24.0 (see all)

HTML template for AsyncAPI Generator

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.5K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

7

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme


AsyncAPI logo
HTML template for the AsyncAPI Generator

HTML template for the AsyncAPI Generator using an AsyncAPI React Component under the hood.

All Contributors

npm

Usage

ag asyncapi.yaml @asyncapi/html-template -o output

If you don't have the AsyncAPI Generator installed, you can install it like this:

npm install -g @asyncapi/generator

Supported parameters

NameDescriptionRequiredDefaultAllowed valuesExample
sidebarOrganizationDefines how the sidebar should be organized. Set its value to byTagsNoRoot to categorize operations by operations tags. Set its value to byTags when you have tags on a root level. These tags are used to model tags navigation and need to have the same tags in operations.NoundefinedbyTags, byTagsNoRootbyTagsNoRoot
baseHrefSets the base URL for links and forms.No/Any/docs
versionOverride the version of your application provided under info.version location in the specification file.NoVersion is taken from the spec file.Any (See Semver versionning)1.0.0
singleFileSet output into one html-file with styles and scripts insideNofalsetrue,falsetrue
outFilenameThe filename of the output file.Noindex.htmlAnyasyncapi.html
pdfGenerates output HTML as PDFNofalsetrue,falsefalse

NOTE: If you only generate an HTML website, set the environment variable PUPPETEER_SKIP_CHROMIUM_DOWNLOAD to true and the generator will skip downloading chromium.

Development

The HTML-Template is built with an AsyncAPI React Component. For any changes regarding the styling of the page, rendering of the missing/existing elements, please contribute to the AsyncAPI React Component repository.

If you want make changes in template itself, please follow:

  1. Make sure you have the latest generator installed: npm install -g @asyncapi/generator.

  2. Modify the template or its helper functions.

    NOTE: If you have to modify the dummy.yml file to develop your features, open a PR with the changes in the asyncapi/generator repository.

  3. Generate output with watcher enabled: npm run develop.

    NOTE: If your changes are not visible, this is maybe because the ag use the already installed html-template so you should use the --install option

    • run npm run develop:install
    • if command failed, delete the cached html-template module in your system and re-rerun the command

  4. Open HTML in your browser: open ./test/output/index.html.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


James Crowley
💻 🐛
Waleed Ashraf
💻 🐛
Julian Rabe
💻
Sebastián
⚠️ 💻
Gordeev Artem
💻
Mitchell Sawatzky
💻
Talmiz Ahmed
💻

Jürgen B.
🚇
Gabriel Claudino
💻
Barbara Szwarc
📖
Julian S.
💻
Ludovic Dussart
💻
David Weber
💻
Maciej Urbańczyk
💻 ⚠️ 🐛

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial