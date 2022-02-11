HTML template for the AsyncAPI Generator using an AsyncAPI React Component under the hood.
ag asyncapi.yaml @asyncapi/html-template -o output
If you don't have the AsyncAPI Generator installed, you can install it like this:
npm install -g @asyncapi/generator
|Name
|Description
|Required
|Default
|Allowed values
|Example
|sidebarOrganization
|Defines how the sidebar should be organized. Set its value to
byTagsNoRoot to categorize operations by operations tags. Set its value to
byTags when you have tags on a root level. These tags are used to model tags navigation and need to have the same tags in operations.
|No
|undefined
byTags,
byTagsNoRoot
byTagsNoRoot
|baseHref
|Sets the base URL for links and forms.
|No
/
|Any
/docs
|version
|Override the version of your application provided under
info.version location in the specification file.
|No
|Version is taken from the spec file.
|Any (See Semver versionning)
1.0.0
|singleFile
|Set output into one html-file with styles and scripts inside
|No
false
true,
false
true
|outFilename
|The filename of the output file.
|No
index.html
|Any
asyncapi.html
|Generates output HTML as PDF
|No
false
true,false
false
NOTE: If you only generate an HTML website, set the environment variable
PUPPETEER_SKIP_CHROMIUM_DOWNLOADto
trueand the generator will skip downloading chromium.
The HTML-Template is built with an AsyncAPI React Component. For any changes regarding the styling of the page, rendering of the missing/existing elements, please contribute to the AsyncAPI React Component repository.
If you want make changes in template itself, please follow:
Make sure you have the latest generator installed:
npm install -g @asyncapi/generator.
Modify the template or its helper functions.
NOTE: If you have to modify the
dummy.ymlfile to develop your features, open a PR with the changes in the asyncapi/generator repository.
Generate output with watcher enabled:
npm run develop.
NOTE: If your changes are not visible, this is maybe because the
aguse the already installed
html-templateso you should use the
--installoption
- run
npm run develop:install
- if command failed, delete the cached
html-templatemodule in your system and re-rerun the command
Open HTML in your browser:
open ./test/output/index.html.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
James Crowley
💻 🐛
|
Waleed Ashraf
💻 🐛
|
Julian Rabe
💻
|
Sebastián
⚠️ 💻
|
Gordeev Artem
💻
|
Mitchell Sawatzky
💻
|
Talmiz Ahmed
💻
|
Jürgen B.
🚇
|
Gabriel Claudino
💻
|
Barbara Szwarc
📖
|
Julian S.
💻
|
Ludovic Dussart
💻
|
David Weber
💻
|
Maciej Urbańczyk
💻 ⚠️ 🐛
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!