A fast Static Site Generator that generates optimised, performant websites.
browserslist to determine transpilation targets.
static will be optimised with
imageoptim.
picture elements with the corresponding
source elements.
::: include table.html :::.
build directory, so will work with GH Pages.
npm i -g @astronomersiva/lego.
lego g siteName to create a new site.
lego s /
lego serve to run a server.
lego b /
lego build to create an optimised build.
::: lego-image src="static/images/${IMAGE}" res="1080,500,320" alt="alternate text" class="img-responsive center-block" :::
isDevelopment variable that you can use to disable certain stuff in development. For example, analytics.
{% unless isDevelopment %}
<!-- analytics code -->
{% endunless %}
.
├── CNAME
├── README.md
├── layouts
│ ├── post.html // will be used for markdown posts
│ └── tags.html // will be used to generate tag wise listing of posts
├── pages
│ ├── 404.html
│ └── about.html // each of these will be put under a separate folder in build
│ └── index.html
├── data
│ ├── authors.yml
│ └── speakers.yaml // will be available as data.authors and data.speakers
├── posts
│ ├── post.md
│ └── another-post.md
└── static
├── css
│ └── styles.css // possible to have sub folders
├── images
└── js
└── custom-scripts.js
Every lego project has a
lego.js file at the root. It should have the following contents:
url: This is needed to generate sitemaps. Example,
'https://www.sivasubramanyam.me/'.
critical: This can be used if critical CSS is to be inlined. Using this might significantly
increase production build times. Takes options applicable to critical.
Example,
critical: {
inline: true,
dimensions: [
{
height: 800,
width: 470
}, {
height: 900,
width: 1200
}
],
penthouse: {
timeout: 150000
}
}
flatUrls: If this option is set as
true, the URL of generated posts will not
include directories. For example, in this tree structure,
.
└── posts
├── travel
│ └── nepal.md
└── i-love-js.md
the URL of nepal.md will be
site.com/nepal if this option is
true. By default(
false), the URL
of this post would be
site.com/travel/nepal. This option will be overridden if the post's front-matter
has a
url field.
inlineSource: If this option is set as
true, assets in tags that contain the
inline attribute
will be inlined. You can also pass options supported by inline-source.
server: Options for the development server. Refer live-server.
server.ssl: If this option is set as
true, lego will start an HTTPS development server using
a self-signed certificate. Please note that self-signed certificates might not be accepted
by many browsers by default. If you would like to use your own
cert and
key files, you
can do so by passing them to this option like,
ssl: {
key: 'server.key',
cert: 'server.crt'
}
htmlMinifier - Options for html-minifier. Defaults are
{
collapseWhitespace: true,
minifyJS: true,
minifyCSS: true,
removeComments: true
}
md: You can pass an array of plugins or pass an array of block-level custom containers
that can be used by the Markdown parser. Refer markdown-it-container.
const emoji = require('markdown-it-emoji');
const toc = require('markdown-it-table-of-contents');
{
md: {
containers: [
{
name: 'myCustomContainer',
options: {
validate: function(params) {}
render: function(tokens, idx) {}
}
}
],
plugins: [
emoji,
[
toc, {
containerClass: 'toc',
}
]
]
}
}
postCSSPlugins: An array of PostCSS plugins. These will be used in addition to
cssnano that is already included in lego.
{
postCSSPlugins: [
'precss',
'postcss-nested'
]
}
rss: Options to pass to the RSS feeds generator. Refer rss feedOptions.
Categories and Publishing Date will be automatically populated.
To run benchmarks, run
$ cd benchmarks
$ yarn
$ node generator.js
$ node --max-old-space-size=4096 index.js
It will run benchmarks against
jekyll the following data:
While jekyll produces only a build, lego does HTML minification as well.
Results:
jekyll x 0.04 ops/sec ±3.48% (5 runs sampled)
lego without cache x 0.24 ops/sec ±11.03% (5 runs sampled)
lego with cache x 0.35 ops/sec ±2.36% (5 runs sampled)
Fastest is lego with cache
MIT © Sivasubramanyam A