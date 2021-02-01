Utility package for managing Dark Mode on the web.
Dark Mode is a feature in modern Operating Systems which allows you to change your default UI from a light to dark theme. On the web we can take advantage of this to control the theme of our website.
Utilises the
matchMedia API and its listeners, in combination with the
prefers-color-scheme media query, in order to fire functions whenever you're in Dark Mode.
Example application using darkmodejs in Windows 10 Firefox
Requires an Operating System which supports Dark Mode:
Also requires support for the
prefers-color-scheme media query. A complete list of supported browsers can be found on caniuse.
$ npm install @assortment/darkmodejs
import darkmodejs from '@assortment/darkmodejs';
const config = { onChange: (activeTheme, themes) => {} };
darkmodejs(config);
If you need ES5 support, you can
require the package instead.
const darkmodejs = require('@assortment/darkmodejs');
An example could be logging to console when a theme is active:
import darkmodejs from '@assortment/darkmodejs';
const onChange = (activeTheme, themes) => {
switch (activeTheme) {
case themes.DARK:
console.log('darkmode enabled');
break;
case themes.LIGHT:
console.log('lightmode enabled');
break;
case themes.NO_PREF:
console.log('no preference enabled');
break;
case themes.NO_SUPP:
console.log('no support sorry');
break;
}
};
darkmodejs({ onChange });
You can also do a spot of cleanup by calling the
removeListeners function that is returned from
darkmodejs. It removes both
DARK and
LIGHT query listeners.
const dmjs = darkmodejs({ onChange });
dmjs.removeListeners();
This can be useful when unmounting components or pages that use dynamic routing techniques.
darkmodejs accepts a
config object, which in turn accepts a single function of
onChange.
onChange(activeTheme, themes)
Type:
Function. Required:
No.
This function is called when
darkmodejs is executed to check:
prefers-color-scheme;
dark,
light or
no-preference theme is active.
The function is also bound to MediaQueryList.addListener to listen for changes.
activeTheme
Type:
String. Required:
No.
Returns the current active theme.
themes
Type:
Object{String}. Required:
No.
Returns all available theme states:
{
DARK: 'dark',
LIGHT: 'light',
NO_PREF: 'no-preference',
NO_SUPP: 'no-support'
}
Once initiated, you also have access to the
removeListeners function for cleanup purposes.
removeListeners
Type:
Function.
Removes both
DARK and
LIGHT query listeners.
The following examples are taken from
darkmodejs-demo, a demo application created to show how you can use
@assortment/darkmodejs in conjunction with Emotion Theming to control your website's theme based on a user's OS preference.
Special mention to
no-preference. To my knowledge I don't believe any Operating System currently allows for a no preference option, so there's no current circumstance where this returns true from a
prefers-color-scheme media query. That said, as its part of the specification I've included it as an option in the demo app if you ever want to do anything specific.
MIT © Luke Whitehouse