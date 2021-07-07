Actions SDK Node.js Fulfillment Library

This fulfillment library exposes a developer friendly way to fulfill Actions SDK handlers for the Google Assistant.

Setup Instructions

Make sure Node.js >=10.18.0 is installed.

Install the library with either npm install @assistant/conversation or yarn add @assistant/conversation if you use yarn.

Example Usage

const { conversation, Image, } = require ( '@assistant/conversation' ) const app = conversation() app.handle( '<YOUR HANDLER NAME>' , conv => { conv.add( 'Hi, how is it going?' ) conv.add( new Image({ url : 'https://developers.google.com/web/fundamentals/accessibility/semantics-builtin/imgs/160204193356-01-cat-500.jpg' , alt : 'A cat' , })) })

Frameworks

Export or run for your appropriate framework:

Firebase Functions

const functions = require ( 'firebase-functions' ) exports.fulfillment = functions.https.onRequest(app)

Actions Console Inline Editor

const functions = require ( 'firebase-functions' ) exports.ActionsOnGoogleFulfillment = functions.https.onRequest(app)

Self Hosted Express Server

const express = require ( 'express' ) const bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ) const expressApp = express().use(bodyParser.json()) expressApp.post( '/fulfillment' , app) expressApp.listen( 3000 )

AWS Lambda API Gateway HTTP proxy integration

exports.fulfillment = app

Next Steps

Take a look at the docs and samples linked at the top to get to know the platform and supported functionalities.

Library Development Instructions

This library uses yarn to run commands. Install yarn using instructions from https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install or with npm: npm i -g yarn .

Install the library dependencies with yarn . If you want to run any of the sample apps, follow the instructions in the sample README.

Functionality

Public interfaces, classes, functions, objects, and properties are labeled with the JSDoc @public tag and exported at the top level. Everything that is not labeled @public and exported at the top level is considered internal and may be changed.

References & Issues

Questions? Go to StackOverflow or Assistant Developer Community on Reddit.

For bugs, please report an issue on Github.

Actions on Google Documentation

Actions on Google Codelabs.

Make Contributions

Please read and follow the steps in the CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

See LICENSE.