Yet another Kanban/Trello board lib for React.
Since this project use Hooks, you have to install them:
react>=16.8.5
After, Install the lib on your project:
yarn add @asseinfo/react-kanban
Import the lib and use it on your project:
import Board from '@asseinfo/react-kanban'
import '@asseinfo/react-kanban/dist/styles.css'
const board = {
columns: [
{
id: 1,
title: 'Backlog',
cards: [
{
id: 1,
title: 'Add card',
description: 'Add capability to add a card in a column'
},
]
},
{
id: 2,
title: 'Doing',
cards: [
{
id: 2,
title: 'Drag-n-drop support',
description: 'Move a card between the columns'
},
]
}
]
}
<Board initialBoard={board} />
When you need a better control over the board, you should stick with the controlled board.
A controlled board means you need to deal with the board state yourself, you need to keep the state in your hands (component) and pass this state to the
<Board />, we just reflect this state.
This also means a little more of complexity, although we make available some helpers to deal with the board shape.
You can read more in the React docs, here and here.
If you go with the controlled one, you need to pass your board through the
children prop, otherwise you need to pass it through the
initialBoard prop.
We expose some APIs that you can import to help you to work with the controlled state. Those are the same APIs we use internally to manage the uncontrolled board. We really recommend you to use them, they are 100% unit tested and they don't do any side effect to your board state.
To use them, you just need to import them together with your board:
import Board, { addCard, addColumn, ... } from '@asseinfo/react-kanban'
All the helpers you need to pass your board and they will return a new board to pass to your state:
import Board, { addColumn } from '@asseinfo/react-kanban'
...
const [board, setBoard] = useState(initialBoard)
...
const newBoard = addColumn(board, newColumn)
setBoard(newBoard)
...
<Board>{board}</Board>
You can see the list of helpers in the end of the props documentation.
{
columns: [{
id: ${unique-required-columnId},
title: {$required-columnTitle**},
cards: [{
id: ${unique-required-cardId},
title: ${required-cardTitle*}
description: ${required-description*}
}]
}]
}
* The
title and the
description are required if you are using the card's default template. You can render your own card template through the
renderCard prop.
** The
title is required if you are using the column's default template. You can render your own column template through the
renderColumnHeader prop.
|Prop
|Description
|Controlled
|Uncontrolled
children (required if controlled)
|The board to render
|✅
|🚫
initialBoard (required if uncontrolled)
|The board to render
|🚫
|✅
onCardDragEnd
|Callback that will be called when the card move ends
|✅
|✅
onColumnDragEnd
|Callback that will be called when the column move ends
|✅
|✅
renderCard
|A card to be rendered instead of the default card
|✅
|✅
renderColumnHeader
|A column header to be rendered instead of the default column header
|✅
|✅
allowAddColumn
|Allow a new column be added by the user
|✅
|✅
onNewColumnConfirm (required if use the default column adder template)
|Callback that will be called when a new column is confirmed by the user through the default column adder template
|✅
|✅
onColumnNew (required if
allowAddColumn or when
addColumn is called)
|Callback that will be called when a new column is added through the default column adder template
|🚫
|✅
renderColumnAdder
|A column adder to be rendered instead of the default column adder template
|✅
|✅
disableColumnDrag
|Disable the column move
|✅
|✅
disableCardDrag
|Disable the card move
|✅
|✅
allowRemoveColumn
|Allow to remove a column in default column header
|✅
|✅
onColumnRemove (required if
allowRemoveColumn or when
removeColumn is called)
|Callback that will be called when a column is removed
|✅
|✅
allowRenameColumn
|Allow to rename a column in default column header
|✅
|✅
onColumnRename (required if
allowRenameColumn or when
renameColumn is called)
|Callback that will be called when a column is renamed
|✅
|✅
allowRemoveCard
|Allow to remove a card in default card template
|✅
|✅
onCardRemove (required if
allowRemoveCard)
|Callback that will be called when a card is removed
|✅
|✅
allowAddCard
|Allow to add a card. Expect an object with the position to add the card in the column.
|🚫
|✅
onCardNew (required if
allowAddCard or when
addCard is called)
|Callback that will be called when a new card is added through the default card adder template
|🚫
|✅
onNewCardConfirm (required if
allowAddCard)
|Callback that will be called when a new card is confirmed by the user through the default card adder template
|🚫
|✅
children
The board. Use this prop if you want to control the board's state.
initialBoard
The board. Use this prop if you don't want to control the board's state.
onCardDragEnd
When the user moves a card, this callback will be called passing these parameters:
|Arg
|Description
board
|The modified board
card
|The moved card
source
|An object with the card source
{ fromColumnId, fromPosition }
destination
|An object with the card destination
{ toColumnId, toPosition }
|Prop
|Description
fromColumnId
|Column source id.
toColumnId
|Column destination id.
fromPosition
|Card's index in column source's array.
toPosition
|Card's index in column destination's array.
onColumnDragEnd
When the user moves a column, this callback will be called passing these parameters:
|Arg
|Description
board
|The modified board
column
|The moved column
source
|An object with the column source
{ fromPosition }
destination
|An object with the column destination
{ toPosition }
|Prop
|Description
fromPosition
|Column index before the moving.
toPosition
|Column index after the moving.
renderCard
Use this if you want to render your own card. You have to pass a function and return your card component. The function will receive these parameters:
|Arg
|Description
card
|The card props
cardBag
|A bag with some helper functions and state to work with the card
cardBag
|function
|Description
removeCard*
|Call this function to remove the card from the column
dragging
|Whether the card is being dragged or not
* It's unavailable when the board is controlled.
Ex.:
const board = {
columns: [{
id: ${unique-required-columnId},
title: ${columnTitle},
cards: [{
id: ${unique-required-cardId},
dueDate: ${cardDueDate},
content: ${cardContent}
}]
}]
}
<Board
renderCard={({ content }, { removeCard, dragging }) => (
<YourCard dragging={dragging}>
{content}
<button type="button" onClick={removeCard}>Remove Card</button>
</YourCard>
)}
>
{board}
</Board>
renderColumnHeader
Use this if you want to render your own column header. You have to pass a function and return your column header component. The function will receive these parameters:
|Arg
|Description
column
|The column props
columnBag
|A bag with some helper functions to work with the column
columnBag
|function
|Description
removeColumn*
|Call this function to remove the column from the board
renameColumn*
|Call this function with a title to rename the column
addCard*
|Call this function with a new card to add it in the column
addCard: As a second argument you can pass an option to define where in the column you want to add the card:
{ on: 'top' }: to add on the top of the column.
{ on: 'bottom' }: to add on the bottom of the column (default).
* It's unavailable when the board is controlled.
Ex.:
const board = {
columns: [{
id: ${unique-required-columnId},
title: ${columnTitle},
wip: ${wip},
cards: [{
id: ${unique-required-cardId},
title: ${required-cardTitle},
description: ${required-cardDescription}
}]
}]
}
<Board
renderColumnHeader={({ title }, { removeColumn, renameColumn, addCard }) => (
<YourColumnHeader>
{title}
<button type='button' onClick={removeColumn}>Remove Column</button>
<button type='button' onClick={() => renameColumn('New title')}>Rename Column</button>
<button type='button' onClick={() => addCard({ id: 99, title: 'New Card' })}>Add Card</button>
</YourColumnHeader
)}
>
{board}
</Board>
allowAddColumn
Allow the user to add a new column directly by the board.
onNewColumnConfirm
When the user confirms a new column through the default column adder template, this callback will be called with a draft of a column with the title typed by the user.
If your board is uncontrolled you must return the new column with its new id in this callback.
If your board is controlled use this to get the new column title.
Ex.:
function onColumnNew (newColumn) {
const newColumn = { id: ${required-new-unique-columnId}, ...newColumn }
return newColumn
}
<Board initialBoard={board} allowAddColumn onColumnNew={onColumnNew} />
onColumnNew
When the user adds a new column through the default column adder template, this callback will be called passing the updated board and the new column.
This callback will not be called in an uncontrolled board.
renderColumnAdder
Use this if you want to render your own column adder. You have to pass a function and return your column adder component. The function will receive these parameters:
|Arg
|Description
columnBag
|A bag with some helper functions
columnBag
|function
|Description
addColumn*
|Call this function with a new column to add the new column
* It's unavailable when the board is controlled.
Ex.:
const ColumnAdder = ({ addColumn }) {
return (
<div onClick={()=> addColumn({id: ${required-new-unique-columnId}, title: 'Title', cards:[]})}>
Add column
</div>
)
}
<Board
allowAddColumn
renderColumnAdder={({ addColumn }) => <ColumnAdder addColumn={addColumn} />}
{board}
</Board>
disableColumnDrag
Disallow the user from move a column.
disableCardDrag
Disallow the user from move a card.
allowRemoveColumn
When using the default header template, when you don't pass a template through the
renderColumnHeader, it will allow the user to remove a column.
onColumnRemove
When the user removes a column, this callback will be called passing these parameters:
|Arg
|Description
board
|The board without the removed column
column
|The removed column
allowRenameColumn
When using the default header template, when you don't pass a template through the
renderColumnHeader, it will allow the user to rename a column.
onColumnRename
When the user renames a column, this callback will be called passing these parameters:
|Arg
|Description
board
|The board with the renamed column
column
|The renamed column
allowRemoveCard
When using the default card template, when you don't pass a template through the
renderCard, it will allow the user to remove a card.
onCardRemove
When the user removes a card, this callback will be called passing these parameters:
|Arg
|Description
board
|The board without the removed column
column
|The column without the removed card
card
|The removed card
allowAddCard
Allow the user to add a card in the column directly by the board. By default, it adds the card on the bottom of the column, but you can specify whether you want to add at the top or at the bottom of the board by passing an object with 'on' prop.
E.g.: // at the bottom by default <Board allowAddCard={{ on: 'bottom' }} /> // in the bottom of the column <Board allowAddCard={{ on: 'top' }} /> // at the top of the column
moveColumn
|Arg
|Description
board
|Your board
{ fromPosition }
|Index of column to be moved
{ toPosition }
|Index destination of column to be moved
moveCard
Use this on a controlled board, the "from" and "to" are the same ones passed to onCardDragEnd callback. You can used this within your onCardDragEnd call back to actually update your board as it will return a new board which you can save down into state.
|Arg
|Description
board
|Your board
{ fromPosition, fromColumnId }
|An object with the card source
{ fromColumnId, fromPosition } which are the indexes of the cards current position
{ toPosition, toColumnId }
|An object with the card destination
{ fromColumnId, fromPosition } which are the indexes of the cards new position
addColumn
|Arg
|Description
board
|Your board
column
|Column to be added
removeColumn
|Arg
|Description
board
|Your board
column
|Column to be removed
changeColumn
|Arg
|Description
board
|Your board
column
|Column to be renamed
object
|Pass a object to be merged with the column. You can add new props and/or change the existing ones
addCard
|Arg
|Description
board
|Your board
inColumn
|Column to add the card be added
card
|Card to be added
|`{ on: 'bottom
|top' }`
changeCard
|Arg
|Description
board
|Your board
cardId
|Card's id to be changed
object
|Pass a object to be merged with the card. You can add new props and/or change the existing ones
onCardNew
When the user adds a new card through the default card adder template, this callback will be called passing the updated board and the new card.
onNewCardConfirm
When the user confirms a new card through the default card adder template, this callback will be called with a draft of a card with the title and the description typed by the user.
You must return the new card with its new id in this callback.
Ex.:
function onCardNew (newCard) {
const newCard = { id: ${required-new-unique-cardId}, ...newCard }
return newCard
}
<Board initialBoard={board} allowAddCard onNewCardConfirm={onCardNew} onCardNew={console.log} />
removeCard
|Arg
|Description
board
|Your board
fromColumn
|Column where the card is
card
|Card to be removed
You can either style all the board or import our style and override it with the styles you want:
|Class
react-kanban-board
react-kanban-card
react-kanban-card-skeleton
react-kanban-card--dragging
react-kanban-card__description
react-kanban-card__title
react-kanban-column
react-kanban-card-adder-form
react-kanban-card-adder-button
react-kanban-card-adder-form__title
react-kanban-card-adder-form__description
react-kanban-card-adder-form__button
react-kanban-column-header
react-kanban-column-header__button
react-kanban-column-adder-button
yarn test
Code coverage is saved in
coverage folder. Open HTML report for example with
open coverage/lcov-report/index.html
Using Cypress test runner. Start dev server and open Cypress using
yarn dev
All tests are in the cypress/integration folder. These tests also collect code coverage and save in several formats in the
coverage folder. Open HTML report
open coverage/lcov-report/index.html
Read Cypress code coverage guide
Note: to avoid inserting
babel-plugin-istanbul twice during Jest tests, E2E tests run with
NODE_ENV=cypress environment variable. The
babel-plugin-istanbul plugin is included in .babelrc file only in the
cypress Node environment, leaving the default Jest configuration during
NODE_ENV=test the same.
You can view the next features here. Feel welcome to help us with some PRs.
PRs are welcome:
yarn
yarn start
yarn contributors:add