@aspida/swrv

by aspidajs
1.7.1 (see all)

TypeScript friendly HTTP client wrapper for the browser and node.js.

Readme

aspida


aspida

TypeScript friendly HTTP client wrapper for the browser and node.js.



Features

  • Path, URL query, header, body, and response can all specify the type
  • FormData / URLSearchParams content can also specify the type
  • HTTP client supports axios / fetch / node-fetch

vscode

Procedure

  1. Reproduce the endpoint directory structure in the "api" directory
  2. Export a Type alias named "Methods"
  3. Call "aspida" with npm scripts
  4. API type definition file "api/\$api.ts" will be generated, so import the application and make an HTTP request

Getting Started

Installation (axios ver.)

  • Using npm:

    $ npm install @aspida/axios axios

  • Using Yarn:

    $ yarn add @aspida/axios axios

Create "api" directory

$ mkdir api

Create an endpoint type definition file

  • GET: /v1/users/?limit={number}

  • POST: /v1/users

    api/v1/users/index.ts

    type User = {
  id: number
  name: string
}

export type Methods = {
  get: {
    query?: {
      limit: number
    }

    resBody: User[]
  }

  post: {
    reqBody: {
      name: string
    }

    resBody: User
    /**
     * reqHeaders(?): ...
     * reqFormat: ...
     * status: ...
     * resHeaders(?): ...
     * polymorph: [...]
     */
  }
}

  • GET: /v1/users/\${userId}

  • PUT: /v1/users/\${userId}

    api/v1/users/_userId@number/index.ts

    Specify the type of path variable “userId” starting with underscore with “@number”
    If not specified with @, the default path variable type is "number | string"

    type User = {
  id: number
  name: string
}

export type Methods = {
  get: {
    resBody: User
  }

  put: {
    reqBody: {
      name: string
    }

    resBody: User
  }
}

Build type definition file

package.json

{
  "scripts": {
    "api:build": "aspida"
  }
}

$ npm run api:build

> api/$api.ts was built successfully.

Make HTTP request from application

src/index.ts

import aspida from "@aspida/axios"
import api from "../api/$api"
;(async () => {
  const userId = 0
  const limit = 10
  const client = api(aspida())

  await client.v1.users.post({ body: { name: "taro" } })

  const res = await client.v1.users.get({ query: { limit } })
  console.log(res)
  // req -> GET: /v1/users/?limit=10
  // res -> { status: 200, body: [{ id: 0, name: "taro" }], headers: {...} }

  const user = await client.v1.users._userId(userId).$get()
  console.log(user)
  // req -> GET: /v1/users/0
  // res -> { id: 0, name: "taro" }
})()

aspida official HTTP clients

Command Line Interface Options

Option Type Default Description
--config
-c		 string "aspida.config.js" Specify the path to the configuration file.
--watch
-w		 Enable watch mode.
Regenerate $api.ts according to the increase / decrease of the API endpoint file.
--version
-v		 Print aspida version.

Options of aspida.config.js

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
inputstring"api"Specifies the endpoint type definition root directory
baseURLstring""Specify baseURL of the request
trailingSlashbooleanfalseAppend / to the request URL
outputEachDirbooleanfalseGenerate $api.ts in each endpoint directory
outputMode (>=1.6.0)"all" | "normalOnly" | "aliasOnly""all"Output either get or $get for compression

Node.js API

import { version, build, watch } from "aspida/dist/commands"

console.log(version()) // 0.x.y

build()
build("./app/aspida.config.js")
build({ input: "api1" })
build([
  { baseURL: "https://example.com/v1" },
  {
    input: "api2",
    baseURL: "https://example.com/v2",
    trailingSlash: true,
    outputEachDir: true,
    outputMode: 'all'
  }
])

watch()
watch("./app/aspida.config.js")
watch({ input: "api1" })
watch([
  { baseURL: "https://example.com/v1" },
  {
    input: "api2",
    baseURL: "https://example.com/v2",
    trailingSlash: true,
    outputEachDir: true,
    outputMode: 'all'
  }
])

Ecosystem

Tips

  1. Change the directory where type definition file is placed to other than "api"
  2. Serialize GET parameters manually
  3. POST with FormData
  4. POST with URLSearchParams
  5. Receive response with ArrayBuffer
  6. Define polymorphic request
  7. Define endpoints that contain special characters
  8. Import only some endpoints
  9. Retrieve endpoint URL string
  10. Reflect TSDoc comments

Change the directory where type definition file is placed to other than "api"

Create a configuration file at the root of the project

aspida.config.js

module.exports = { input: "src" }

Specify baseURL in configuration file

module.exports = { baseURL: "https://example.com/api" }

If you want to define multiple API endpoints, specify them in an array

module.exports = [
  { input: "api1" },
  { input: "api2", baseURL: "https://example.com/api" }
]

Serialize GET parameters manually

aspida leaves GET parameter serialization to standard HTTP client behavior
If you want to serialize manually, you can use config object of HTTP client

src/index.ts

import axios from "axios"
import qs from "qs"
import aspida from "@aspida/axios"
import api from "../api/$api"
;(async () => {
  const client = api(
    aspida(axios, { paramsSerializer: params => qs.stringify(params, { indices: false }) })
  )

  const users = await client.v1.users.$get({
    // config: { paramsSerializer: (params) => qs.stringify(params, { indices: false }) },
    query: { ids: [1, 2, 3] }
  })
  console.log(users)
  // req -> GET: /v1/users/?ids=1&ids=2&ids=3
  // res -> [{ id: 1, name: "taro1" }, { id: 2, name: "taro2" }, { id: 3, name: "taro3" }]
})()

POST with FormData

api/v1/users/index.ts

import type { ReadStream } from 'fs'

export type Methods = {
  post: {
    reqFormat: FormData

    reqBody: {
      name: string
      icon: File | ReadStream
    }

    resBody: {
      id: number
      name: string
    }
  }
}

src/index.ts

import aspida from "@aspida/axios"
import api from "../api/$api"
;(async () => {
  const client = api(aspida())

  const user = await client.v1.users.$post({
    body: {
      name: "taro",
      icon: imageFile
    }
  })
  console.log(user)
  // req -> POST: h/v1/users
  // res -> { id: 0, name: "taro" }
})()

Post in Node.js (>=1.6.0)

src/index.ts

import fs from 'fs'
import aspida from "@aspida/axios"
import api from "../api/$api"
;(async () => {
  const client = api(aspida())
  const fileName = 'images/sample.jpg'
  const user = await client.v1.users.$post({
    body: {
      name: "taro",
      icon: fs.createReadStream(fileName)
    }
  })
  console.log(user)
  // req -> POST: h/v1/users
  // res -> { id: 0, name: "taro" }
})()

POST with URLSearchParams

api/v1/users/index.ts

export type Methods = {
  post: {
    reqFormat: URLSearchParams

    reqBody: {
      name: string
    }

    resBody: {
      id: number
      name: string
    }
  }
}

src/index.ts

import aspida from "@aspida/axios"
import api from "../api/$api"
;(async () => {
  const client = api(aspida())

  const user = await client.v1.users.$post({ body: { name: "taro" } })
  console.log(user)
  // req -> POST: /v1/users
  // res -> { id: 0, name: "taro" }
})()

Receive response with ArrayBuffer

api/v1/users/index.ts

export type Methods = {
  get: {
    query: {
      name: string
    }

    resBody: ArrayBuffer
  }
}

src/index.ts

import aspida from "@aspida/axios"
import api from "../api/$api"
;(async () => {
  const client = api(aspida())

  const user = await client.v1.users.$get({ query: { name: "taro" } })
  console.log(user)
  // req -> GET: /v1/users/?name=taro
  // res -> ArrayBuffer
})()

Define polymorphic request

api/users/index.ts

type User = {
  id: number
  name: string
}

export interface Methods {
  post: {
    // common properties
    reqFormat: FormData
    /**
     * query(?): ...
     * reqHeaders(?): ...
     * reqBody(?): ...
     * status: ...
     * resHeaders(?): ...
     * resBody(?): ...
     */
    polymorph: [
      // polymorphic types
      {
        reqBody: Omit<User, 'id'>
        resBody: User
        /**
         * query(?): ...
         * reqHeaders(?): ...
         * status: ...
         * resHeaders(?): ...
         */
      },
      {
        reqBody: Omit<User, 'id'>[]
        resBody: User[]
      }
    ]
  }
}

src/index.ts

import aspida from "@aspida/axios"
import api from "../api/$api"
;(async () => {
  const client = api(aspida())

  const user = await client.users.$post({ body: { name: "taro" } })
  console.log(user) // { id: 0, name: "taro" }

  const users = await client.users.$post({
    body: [{ name: "hanako" }, { name: "mario" }]
  })
  console.log(users) // [{ id: 1, name: "hanako" }, { id: 2, name: "mario" }]
})()

Define endpoints that contain special characters

Special characters are encoded as percent-encoding in the file name
Example ":" -> "%3A"

api/foo%3Abar/index.ts

export type Methods = {
  get: {
    resBody: string
  }
}

api/users/_userId@number%3Aread/index.ts

export type Methods = {
  get: {
    resBody: User
  }
}

With clients, "%3A" -> ":"

src/index.ts

import aspida from "@aspida/axios"
import api from "../api/$api"
;(async () => {
  const client = api(aspida())

  const message = await client.foo_bar.$get()
  console.log(message)
  // req -> GET: /foo:bar

  const user = await client.users._userId_read(1).$get()
  console.log(user)
  // req -> GET: /users/1:read
})()

Import only some endpoints

If you don't need to use all of api/$api.ts , you can split them up and import only part of them
outputEachDir option generates $api.ts in each endpoint directory
$api.ts will not be generated under the directory containing the path variable

aspida.config.js

module.exports = { outputEachDir: true }

Import only $api.ts of the endpoint you want to use and put it into Object

src/index.ts

import aspida from "@aspida/axios"
import api0 from "../api/v1/foo/$api"
import api1 from "../api/v2/bar/$api"
;(async () => {
  const aspidaClient = aspida()
  const client = {
    foo: api0(aspidaClient),
    bar: api1(aspidaClient)
  }

  const message = await client.bar._id(1).$get()
  // req -> GET: /v2/bar/1
})()

Retrieve endpoint URL string

src/index.ts

import aspida from "@aspida/axios"
import api from "../api/$api"
;(async () => {
  const client = api(aspida())

  console.log(client.v1.users.$path())
  // /v1/users

  console.log(client.vi.users.$path({ query: { limit: 10 } }))
  // /v1/users?limit=10

  console.log(client.vi.users.$path({
    method: 'post',
    query: { id: 1 }
  }))
  // /v1/users?id=1
})()

Reflect TSDoc comments

api/index.ts

/**
 * root comment
 * 
 * @remarks
 * root remarks comment
 */
export type Methods = {
  /**
   * post method comment
   * 
   * @remarks
   * post method remarks comment
   */
  post: {
    /** post query comment */
    query: { limit: number }

    /** post reqHeaders comment */
    reqHeaders: { token: string }

    reqFormat: FormData
    /** post reqBody comment */
    reqBody: UserCreation

    /**
     * post resBody comment1
     * post resBody comment2
     */
    resBody: User
  }
}

$ npm run api:build

api/$api.ts

/**
 * root comment
 * 
 * @remarks
 * root remarks comment
 */
const api = <T>({ baseURL, fetch }: AspidaClient<T>) => {
  return {
    /**
     * post method comment
     * 
     * @remarks
     * post method remarks comment
     * 
     * @param option.query - post query comment
     * @param option.headers - post reqHeaders comment
     * @param option.body - post reqBody comment
     * @returns post resBody comment1
     * post resBody comment2
     */
    $post: (option: { body: Methods0['post']['reqBody'], query: Methods0['post']['query'], headers: Methods0['post']['reqHeaders'], config?: T }) =>
      fetch<Methods0['post']['resBody']>(prefix, PATH0, POST, option).json().then(r => r.body)
  }
}

Support

Twitter

License

aspida is licensed under a MIT License.

