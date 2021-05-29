TypeScript friendly HTTP client wrapper for the browser and node.js.
$ mkdir api
GET: /v1/users/?limit={number}
POST: /v1/users
api/v1/users/index.ts
type User = {
id: number
name: string
}
export type Methods = {
get: {
query?: {
limit: number
}
resBody: User[]
}
post: {
reqBody: {
name: string
}
resBody: User
/**
* reqHeaders(?): ...
* reqFormat: ...
* status: ...
* resHeaders(?): ...
* polymorph: [...]
*/
}
}
GET: /v1/users/\${userId}
PUT: /v1/users/\${userId}
api/v1/users/_userId@number/index.ts
Specify the type of path variable “userId” starting with underscore with “@number”
If not specified with @, the default path variable type is "number | string"
type User = {
id: number
name: string
}
export type Methods = {
get: {
resBody: User
}
put: {
reqBody: {
name: string
}
resBody: User
}
}
package.json
{
"scripts": {
"api:build": "aspida"
}
}
$ npm run api:build
> api/$api.ts was built successfully.
src/index.ts
import aspida from "@aspida/axios"
import api from "../api/$api"
;(async () => {
const userId = 0
const limit = 10
const client = api(aspida())
await client.v1.users.post({ body: { name: "taro" } })
const res = await client.v1.users.get({ query: { limit } })
console.log(res)
// req -> GET: /v1/users/?limit=10
// res -> { status: 200, body: [{ id: 0, name: "taro" }], headers: {...} }
const user = await client.v1.users._userId(userId).$get()
console.log(user)
// req -> GET: /v1/users/0
// res -> { id: 0, name: "taro" }
})()
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|
--config
-c
|
string
|
"aspida.config.js"
|Specify the path to the configuration file.
|
--watch
-w
|
Enable watch mode.
Regenerate
$api.ts according to
the increase / decrease of the API endpoint file.
|
--version
-v
|Print aspida version.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|input
|string
|"api"
|Specifies the endpoint type definition root directory
|baseURL
|string
|""
|Specify baseURL of the request
|trailingSlash
|boolean
|false
|Append
/ to the request URL
|outputEachDir
|boolean
|false
|Generate
$api.ts in each endpoint directory
|outputMode (>=1.6.0)
|"all" | "normalOnly" | "aliasOnly"
|"all"
|Output either
get or
$get for compression
import { version, build, watch } from "aspida/dist/commands"
console.log(version()) // 0.x.y
build()
build("./app/aspida.config.js")
build({ input: "api1" })
build([
{ baseURL: "https://example.com/v1" },
{
input: "api2",
baseURL: "https://example.com/v2",
trailingSlash: true,
outputEachDir: true,
outputMode: 'all'
}
])
watch()
watch("./app/aspida.config.js")
watch({ input: "api1" })
watch([
{ baseURL: "https://example.com/v1" },
{
input: "api2",
baseURL: "https://example.com/v2",
trailingSlash: true,
outputEachDir: true,
outputMode: 'all'
}
])
Create a configuration file at the root of the project
aspida.config.js
module.exports = { input: "src" }
Specify baseURL in configuration file
module.exports = { baseURL: "https://example.com/api" }
If you want to define multiple API endpoints, specify them in an array
module.exports = [
{ input: "api1" },
{ input: "api2", baseURL: "https://example.com/api" }
]
aspida leaves GET parameter serialization to standard HTTP client behavior
If you want to serialize manually, you can use config object of HTTP client
src/index.ts
import axios from "axios"
import qs from "qs"
import aspida from "@aspida/axios"
import api from "../api/$api"
;(async () => {
const client = api(
aspida(axios, { paramsSerializer: params => qs.stringify(params, { indices: false }) })
)
const users = await client.v1.users.$get({
// config: { paramsSerializer: (params) => qs.stringify(params, { indices: false }) },
query: { ids: [1, 2, 3] }
})
console.log(users)
// req -> GET: /v1/users/?ids=1&ids=2&ids=3
// res -> [{ id: 1, name: "taro1" }, { id: 2, name: "taro2" }, { id: 3, name: "taro3" }]
})()
api/v1/users/index.ts
import type { ReadStream } from 'fs'
export type Methods = {
post: {
reqFormat: FormData
reqBody: {
name: string
icon: File | ReadStream
}
resBody: {
id: number
name: string
}
}
}
src/index.ts
import aspida from "@aspida/axios"
import api from "../api/$api"
;(async () => {
const client = api(aspida())
const user = await client.v1.users.$post({
body: {
name: "taro",
icon: imageFile
}
})
console.log(user)
// req -> POST: h/v1/users
// res -> { id: 0, name: "taro" }
})()
Post in Node.js (>=1.6.0)
src/index.ts
import fs from 'fs'
import aspida from "@aspida/axios"
import api from "../api/$api"
;(async () => {
const client = api(aspida())
const fileName = 'images/sample.jpg'
const user = await client.v1.users.$post({
body: {
name: "taro",
icon: fs.createReadStream(fileName)
}
})
console.log(user)
// req -> POST: h/v1/users
// res -> { id: 0, name: "taro" }
})()
api/v1/users/index.ts
export type Methods = {
post: {
reqFormat: URLSearchParams
reqBody: {
name: string
}
resBody: {
id: number
name: string
}
}
}
src/index.ts
import aspida from "@aspida/axios"
import api from "../api/$api"
;(async () => {
const client = api(aspida())
const user = await client.v1.users.$post({ body: { name: "taro" } })
console.log(user)
// req -> POST: /v1/users
// res -> { id: 0, name: "taro" }
})()
api/v1/users/index.ts
export type Methods = {
get: {
query: {
name: string
}
resBody: ArrayBuffer
}
}
src/index.ts
import aspida from "@aspida/axios"
import api from "../api/$api"
;(async () => {
const client = api(aspida())
const user = await client.v1.users.$get({ query: { name: "taro" } })
console.log(user)
// req -> GET: /v1/users/?name=taro
// res -> ArrayBuffer
})()
api/users/index.ts
type User = {
id: number
name: string
}
export interface Methods {
post: {
// common properties
reqFormat: FormData
/**
* query(?): ...
* reqHeaders(?): ...
* reqBody(?): ...
* status: ...
* resHeaders(?): ...
* resBody(?): ...
*/
polymorph: [
// polymorphic types
{
reqBody: Omit<User, 'id'>
resBody: User
/**
* query(?): ...
* reqHeaders(?): ...
* status: ...
* resHeaders(?): ...
*/
},
{
reqBody: Omit<User, 'id'>[]
resBody: User[]
}
]
}
}
src/index.ts
import aspida from "@aspida/axios"
import api from "../api/$api"
;(async () => {
const client = api(aspida())
const user = await client.users.$post({ body: { name: "taro" } })
console.log(user) // { id: 0, name: "taro" }
const users = await client.users.$post({
body: [{ name: "hanako" }, { name: "mario" }]
})
console.log(users) // [{ id: 1, name: "hanako" }, { id: 2, name: "mario" }]
})()
Special characters are encoded as percent-encoding in the file name
Example
":" ->
"%3A"
api/foo%3Abar/index.ts
export type Methods = {
get: {
resBody: string
}
}
api/users/_userId@number%3Aread/index.ts
export type Methods = {
get: {
resBody: User
}
}
With clients,
"%3A" ->
":"
src/index.ts
import aspida from "@aspida/axios"
import api from "../api/$api"
;(async () => {
const client = api(aspida())
const message = await client.foo_bar.$get()
console.log(message)
// req -> GET: /foo:bar
const user = await client.users._userId_read(1).$get()
console.log(user)
// req -> GET: /users/1:read
})()
If you don't need to use all of
api/$api.ts , you can split them up and import only part of them
outputEachDir option generates
$api.ts in each endpoint directory
$api.ts will not be generated under the directory containing the path variable
aspida.config.js
module.exports = { outputEachDir: true }
Import only
$api.ts of the endpoint you want to use and put it into Object
src/index.ts
import aspida from "@aspida/axios"
import api0 from "../api/v1/foo/$api"
import api1 from "../api/v2/bar/$api"
;(async () => {
const aspidaClient = aspida()
const client = {
foo: api0(aspidaClient),
bar: api1(aspidaClient)
}
const message = await client.bar._id(1).$get()
// req -> GET: /v2/bar/1
})()
src/index.ts
import aspida from "@aspida/axios"
import api from "../api/$api"
;(async () => {
const client = api(aspida())
console.log(client.v1.users.$path())
// /v1/users
console.log(client.vi.users.$path({ query: { limit: 10 } }))
// /v1/users?limit=10
console.log(client.vi.users.$path({
method: 'post',
query: { id: 1 }
}))
// /v1/users?id=1
})()
api/index.ts
/**
* root comment
*
* @remarks
* root remarks comment
*/
export type Methods = {
/**
* post method comment
*
* @remarks
* post method remarks comment
*/
post: {
/** post query comment */
query: { limit: number }
/** post reqHeaders comment */
reqHeaders: { token: string }
reqFormat: FormData
/** post reqBody comment */
reqBody: UserCreation
/**
* post resBody comment1
* post resBody comment2
*/
resBody: User
}
}
$ npm run api:build
api/$api.ts
/**
* root comment
*
* @remarks
* root remarks comment
*/
const api = <T>({ baseURL, fetch }: AspidaClient<T>) => {
return {
/**
* post method comment
*
* @remarks
* post method remarks comment
*
* @param option.query - post query comment
* @param option.headers - post reqHeaders comment
* @param option.body - post reqBody comment
* @returns post resBody comment1
* post resBody comment2
*/
$post: (option: { body: Methods0['post']['reqBody'], query: Methods0['post']['query'], headers: Methods0['post']['reqHeaders'], config?: T }) =>
fetch<Methods0['post']['resBody']>(prefix, PATH0, POST, option).json().then(r => r.body)
}
}
aspida is licensed under a MIT License.