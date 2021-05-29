aspida

TypeScript friendly HTTP client wrapper for the browser and node.js.

Features

Path, URL query, header, body, and response can all specify the type

FormData / URLSearchParams content can also specify the type

HTTP client supports axios / fetch / node-fetch

Procedure

Reproduce the endpoint directory structure in the "api" directory Export a Type alias named "Methods" Call "aspida" with npm scripts API type definition file "api/\$api.ts" will be generated, so import the application and make an HTTP request

Getting Started

Installation (axios ver.)

Using npm: $ npm install @aspida/axios axios

Using Yarn: $ yarn add @aspida/axios axios

Create "api" directory

$ mkdir api

Create an endpoint type definition file

GET: /v1/users/?limit={number}

POST: /v1/users api/v1/users/index.ts type User = { id: number name: string } export type Methods = { get : { query?: { limit: number } resBody: User[] } post: { reqBody: { name: string } resBody: User } }

GET: /v1/users/\${userId}

PUT: /v1/users/\${userId} api/v1/users/_userId@number/index.ts Specify the type of path variable “userId” starting with underscore with “@number”

If not specified with @, the default path variable type is "number | string" type User = { id: number name: string } export type Methods = { get : { resBody: User } put: { reqBody: { name: string } resBody: User } }

Build type definition file

package.json

{ "scripts" : { "api:build" : "aspida" } }

$ npm run api:build > api/ $api .ts was built successfully.

Make HTTP request from application

src/index.ts

import aspida from "@aspida/axios" import api from "../api/$api" ; ( async ( ) => { const userId = 0 const limit = 10 const client = api( aspida( ) ) await client.v1.users.post( { body: { name: "taro" } } ) const res = await client.v1.users. get ( { query: { limit } } ) console .log( res ) const user = await client.v1.users._userId( userId ).$ get ( ) console .log( user ) } ) ()

aspida official HTTP clients

Command Line Interface Options

Option Type Default Description --config

-c string "aspida.config.js" Specify the path to the configuration file. --watch

-w Enable watch mode.

Regenerate $api.ts according to the increase / decrease of the API endpoint file. --version

-v Print aspida version.

Options of aspida.config.js

Option Type Default Description input string "api" Specifies the endpoint type definition root directory baseURL string "" Specify baseURL of the request trailingSlash boolean false Append / to the request URL outputEachDir boolean false Generate $api.ts in each endpoint directory outputMode (>=1.6.0) "all" | "normalOnly" | "aliasOnly" "all" Output either get or $get for compression

Node.js API

import { version, build, watch } from "aspida/dist/commands" console .log(version()) build() build( "./app/aspida.config.js" ) build({ input: "api1" }) build([ { baseURL: "https://example.com/v1" }, { input: "api2" , baseURL: "https://example.com/v2" , trailingSlash: true , outputEachDir: true , outputMode: 'all' } ]) watch() watch( "./app/aspida.config.js" ) watch({ input: "api1" }) watch([ { baseURL: "https://example.com/v1" }, { input: "api2" , baseURL: "https://example.com/v2" , trailingSlash: true , outputEachDir: true , outputMode: 'all' } ])

Ecosystem

openapi2aspida - Convert OpenAPI 3.0 and Swagger 2.0 definitions

aspida-mock - TypeScript friendly RESTful API mock

frourio - Fast and type-safe full stack framework, for TypeScript TypeScript

@aspida/react-query - React Query wrapper

@aspida/swr - SWR (React Hooks) wrapper

@aspida/swrv - SWRV (Vue Composition API) wrapper

eslint-plugin-aspida - Support writing aspida api definition

Tips

Change the directory where type definition file is placed to other than "api"

Create a configuration file at the root of the project

aspida.config.js

module .exports = { input : "src" }

Specify baseURL in configuration file

module .exports = { baseURL : "https://example.com/api" }

If you want to define multiple API endpoints, specify them in an array

module .exports = [ { input : "api1" }, { input : "api2" , baseURL : "https://example.com/api" } ]

Serialize GET parameters manually

aspida leaves GET parameter serialization to standard HTTP client behavior

If you want to serialize manually, you can use config object of HTTP client

src/index.ts

import axios from "axios" import qs from "qs" import aspida from "@aspida/axios" import api from "../api/$api" ; ( async ( ) => { const client = api( aspida( axios, { paramsSerializer: params => qs.stringify( params, { indices: false } ) } ) ) const users = await client.v1.users.$ get ( { query: { ids: [1, 2, 3] } } ) console .log( users ) } ) ()

POST with FormData

api/v1/users/index.ts

import type { ReadStream } from 'fs' export type Methods = { post: { reqFormat: FormData reqBody: { name: string icon: File | ReadStream } resBody: { id: number name: string } } }

src/index.ts

import aspida from "@aspida/axios" import api from "../api/$api" ; ( async ( ) => { const client = api( aspida( ) ) const user = await client.v1.users.$post( { body: { name: "taro", icon: imageFile } } ) console .log( user ) } ) ()

Post in Node.js (>=1.6.0)

src/index.ts

import fs from 'fs' import aspida from "@aspida/axios" import api from "../api/$api" ; ( async ( ) => { const client = api( aspida( ) ) const fileName = 'images/sample.jpg' const user = await client.v1.users.$post( { body: { name: "taro", icon: fs.createReadStream( fileName ) } } ) console .log( user ) } ) ()

POST with URLSearchParams

api/v1/users/index.ts

export type Methods = { post: { reqFormat: URLSearchParams reqBody: { name: string } resBody: { id: number name: string } } }

src/index.ts

import aspida from "@aspida/axios" import api from "../api/$api" ; ( async ( ) => { const client = api( aspida( ) ) const user = await client.v1.users.$post( { body: { name: "taro" } } ) console .log( user ) } ) ()

Receive response with ArrayBuffer

api/v1/users/index.ts

export type Methods = { get : { query: { name: string } resBody: ArrayBuffer } }

src/index.ts

import aspida from "@aspida/axios" import api from "../api/$api" ; ( async ( ) => { const client = api( aspida( ) ) const user = await client.v1.users.$ get ( { query: { name: "taro" } } ) console .log( user ) } ) ()

Define polymorphic request

api/users/index.ts

type User = { id: number name: string } export interface Methods { post: { reqFormat: FormData polymorph: [ { reqBody: Omit<User, 'id' > resBody: User }, { reqBody: Omit<User, 'id' >[] resBody: User[] } ] } }

src/index.ts

import aspida from "@aspida/axios" import api from "../api/$api" ; ( async ( ) => { const client = api( aspida( ) ) const user = await client.users.$post( { body: { name: "taro" } } ) console .log( user ) const users = await client.users.$post( { body: [{ name: "hanako" }, { name: "mario" }] } ) console .log( users ) } ) ()

Define endpoints that contain special characters

Special characters are encoded as percent-encoding in the file name

Example ":" -> "%3A"

api/foo%3Abar/index.ts

export type Methods = { get : { resBody: string } }

api/users/_userId@number%3Aread/index.ts

export type Methods = { get : { resBody: User } }

With clients, "%3A" -> ":"

src/index.ts

import aspida from "@aspida/axios" import api from "../api/$api" ; ( async ( ) => { const client = api( aspida( ) ) const message = await client.foo_bar.$ get ( ) console .log( message ) const user = await client.users._userId_read( 1 ).$ get ( ) console .log( user ) } ) ()

Import only some endpoints

If you don't need to use all of api/$api.ts , you can split them up and import only part of them

outputEachDir option generates $api.ts in each endpoint directory

$api.ts will not be generated under the directory containing the path variable

aspida.config.js

module .exports = { outputEachDir : true }

Import only $api.ts of the endpoint you want to use and put it into Object

src/index.ts

import aspida from "@aspida/axios" import api0 from "../api/v1/foo/$api" import api1 from "../api/v2/bar/$api" ; ( async ( ) => { const aspidaClient = aspida( ) const client = { foo: api0( aspidaClient ), bar: api1( aspidaClient ) } const message = await client.bar._id( 1 ).$ get ( ) } ) ()

Retrieve endpoint URL string

src/index.ts

import aspida from "@aspida/axios" import api from "../api/$api" ; ( async ( ) => { const client = api( aspida( ) ) console .log( client.v1.users.$path( ) ) console .log( client.vi.users.$path( { query: { limit: 10 } } ) ) console .log( client.vi.users.$path( { method: 'post', query: { id: 1 } } ) ) } ) ()

api/index.ts

export type Methods = { post: { query: { limit: number } reqHeaders: { token: string } reqFormat: FormData reqBody: UserCreation resBody: User } }

$ npm run api:build

api/$api.ts

const api = <T> ( { baseURL, fetch }: AspidaClient<T> ) => { return { $post: ( option: { body: Methods0['post']['reqBody'], query: Methods0['post']['query'], headers: Methods0['post']['reqHeaders'], config?: T } ) => fetch<Methods0[ 'post' ][ 'resBody' ]>(prefix, PATH0, POST, option).json().then( r => r.body) } }

Support

License

aspida is licensed under a MIT License.