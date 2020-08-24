Integrate unity3d within a React Native app. Add a react native component to show unity. Works on both iOS and Android.

If you're using a Unity version older than 2019.3 you can only export to android

Notice

This is a fork of https://github.com/f111fei/react-native-unity-view to make it work with React Native >= 0.60.

This project may or may not be updated depending on the further use of it at my workplace, however feel free to fork it

Install

yarn add @asmadsen/react-native-unity-view

Configuration

Since this project uses the exported data from Unity you will have do some extra configuring than a normal React Native module.

Configuring Unity

To configure Unity to add the exported files somewhere accessible to your app we use some build scripts. And the default configuration expects that you place your Unity Project in the following position relative to our app.

. ├── android ├── ios ├── unity │ └── <Your Unity Project> ├── node_modules ├── package .json └── README .md

Add Unity Build scripts

Copy Build.cs and XCodePostBuild.cs and place them in unity/<Your Unity Project>/Assets/Scripts/Editor/

If you want to place your Unity Project somewhere else you will have to change the following paths which is relative to the Untiy Project

Player Settings

Open your Unity Project Go to Player settings (File => Build Settings => Player Settings) Change Product Name to the name of your Xcode project. ( ios/${XcodeProjectName}.xcodeproj )

Additional changes for Android Platform

Under Other Settings make sure Scripting Backend is set to IL2CPP , and ARM64 is checked under Target Architectures .

Under Other Settings make sure Auto Graphics API is unchecked, and the list only contains OpenGLES3 and OpenGLES2 in that order.

Additional changes for iOS Platform

Under Other Settings make sure Auto Graphics API is checked.

Now Unity is configured and ready

Now you can export the Unity Project using ReactNative => Export Android or ReactNative => Export IOS .

Then the exported artifacts will be placed in a folder called UnityExport inside either the android or the ios folder.

Adding UnityMessageManager Support

Add the contents of the Assets folder, to your Unity project.

You will have to rebuild for changes to appear in React Native.

Configure Native Build

Android Build

To allow for the project to recognize the UnityExport folder you will have to add two lines to android/settings.gradle .

Add the following to the android/build.gradle

flatDir { dirs " ${project(':UnityExport').projectDir} /libs" }

So it looks like this

// [..] allprojects { repositories { // [..] flatDir { dirs " ${project(':UnityExport').projectDir} /libs" } } }

Add these two lines to android/settings.gradle

include ":UnityExport" project ( ":UnityExport" ) .projectDir = file( "./UnityExport" )

After Unity Export

iOS build

Open your ios/{PRODUCT_NAME}.xcworkspace and add the exported project( ios/UnityExport/Unity-Iphone.xcodeproj ) to the workspace root

Select the Unity-iPhone/Data folder and change the Target Membership to UnityFramework

Add UnityFramework.framework as a library to your Project

Modify main.m

int main( int argc, char * argv[]) { @autoreleasepool { InitArgs(argc, argv); return UIApplicationMain (argc, argv, nil , NSStringFromClass ([AppDelegate class ])); } }

Use in React Native

UnityView Props

onMessage

Receive message from Unity

Make sure you have added UnityMessageManager

Send message from Unity

UnityMessageManager.Instance.SendMessageToRN( "click" );

Receive message in React Native

onMessage(event) { console .log( 'OnUnityMessage: ' + event.nativeEvent.message); } render() { return ( < View style = {[styles.container]} > < UnityView style = {style.unity} onMessage = {this.onMessage.bind(this)} /> </ View > ); }

onUnityMessage

[Recommended]Receive json message from unity.

onUnityMessage(handler) { console .log(handler.name); console .log(handler.data); setTimeout( () => { handler.send( 'I am callback!' ); }, 2000 ); } render() { return ( < View style = {[styles.container]} > < UnityView style = {style.unity} onUnityMessage = {this.onMessage.bind(this)} /> </ View > ); }

UnityModule

import { UnityModule } from 'react-native-unity-view' ;

Return whether is unity ready.

Manual init the Unity. Usually Unity is auto created when the first view is added.

Send message to unity.

gameObject The Name of GameObject. Also can be a path string.

The Name of GameObject. Also can be a path string. methodName Method name in GameObject instance.

Method name in GameObject instance. message The message will post.

Example:

Add a message handle method in MonoBehaviour .

public class Rotate : MonoBehaviour { void handleMessage ( string message ) { Debug.Log( "onMessage:" + message); } }

Add Unity component to a GameObject. Send message use javascript.

onToggleRotate() { if ( this .unity) { UnityModule.postMessage( 'GameObject/Cube' , 'toggleRotate' , 'message' ); } } render() { return ( <View style={[styles.container]}> <UnityView ref={(ref) => this.unity = ref} style={style.unity} /> <Button label="Toggle Rotate" onPress={this.onToggleRotate.bind(this)} /> </View> ); }

postMessageToUnityManager(message: string | UnityViewMessage)

Send message to UnityMessageManager .

Please copy UnityMessageManager.cs to your unity project and rebuild first.

Same to postMessage('UnityMessageManager', 'onMessage', message)

This is recommended to use.

message The message will post.

Example:

Add a message handle method in C#.

void Awake() { UnityMessageManager.Instance.OnMessage += toggleRotate; } void onDestroy() { UnityMessageManager.Instance.OnMessage -= toggleRotate; } void toggleRotate(string message) { Debug.Log( "onMessage:" + message); canRotate = !canRotate; }

Send message use javascript.

onToggleRotate() { UnityModule.postMessageToUnityManager('message'); } render() { return ( < View style = {[styles.container]} > < UnityView ref = {(ref) => this.unity = ref} style={style.unity} /> < Button label = "Toggle Rotate" onPress = {this.onToggleRotate.bind(this)} /> </ View > ); }

addMessageListener(listener: (message: string | MessageHandler) => void): number

Receive string and json message from unity.

addStringMessageListener(listener: (message: string) => void): number

Only receive string message from unity.

addUnityMessageListener(listener: (handler: MessageHandler) => void): number

Only receive json message from unity.

Pause the unity player.

Resume the unity player.

Example Code