Integrate unity3d within a React Native app. Add a react native component to show unity. Works on both iOS and Android.
If you're using a Unity version older than 2019.3 you can only export to android
This is a fork of https://github.com/f111fei/react-native-unity-view to make it work with React Native >= 0.60.
This project may or may not be updated depending on the further use of it at my workplace, however feel free to fork it
yarn add @asmadsen/react-native-unity-view
Since this project uses the exported data from Unity you will have do some extra configuring than a normal React Native module.
To configure Unity to add the exported files somewhere accessible to your app we use some build scripts. And the default configuration expects that you place your Unity Project in the following position relative to our app.
.
├── android
├── ios
├── unity
│ └── <Your Unity Project> // Example: Cube
├── node_modules
├── package.json
└── README.md
Copy Build.cs and XCodePostBuild.cs and place them in
unity/<Your Unity Project>/Assets/Scripts/Editor/
If you want to place your Unity Project somewhere else you will have to change the following paths which is relative to the Untiy Project
Product Name to the name of your Xcode project. (
ios/${XcodeProjectName}.xcodeproj)
Under
Other Settings make sure
Scripting Backend is set to
IL2CPP, and
ARM64 is checked under
Target Architectures.
Under
Other Settings make sure
Auto Graphics API is unchecked, and the list only contains
OpenGLES3 and
OpenGLES2 in that order.
Under
Other Settings make sure
Auto Graphics API is checked.
Now you can export the Unity Project using
ReactNative => Export Android or
ReactNative => Export IOS.
Then the exported artifacts will be placed in a folder called
UnityExport inside either the
android or the
ios folder.
Add the contents of the Assets folder, to your Unity project.
You will have to rebuild for changes to appear in React Native.
To allow for the project to recognize the
UnityExport folder you will have to add two lines to
android/settings.gradle.
android/build.gradle
flatDir {
dirs "${project(':UnityExport').projectDir}/libs"
}
So it looks like this
// [..]
allprojects {
repositories {
// [..]
flatDir {
dirs "${project(':UnityExport').projectDir}/libs"
}
}
}
android/settings.gradle
include ":UnityExport"
project(":UnityExport").projectDir = file("./UnityExport")
ios/{PRODUCT_NAME}.xcworkspace and add the exported project(
ios/UnityExport/Unity-Iphone.xcodeproj) to the workspace root
Unity-iPhone/Data folder and change the Target Membership to UnityFramework
UnityFramework.framework as a library to your Project
main.m
#import "UnityUtils.h"
int main(int argc, char * argv[]) {
@autoreleasepool {
InitArgs(argc, argv);
return UIApplicationMain(argc, argv, nil, NSStringFromClass([AppDelegate class]));
}
}
onMessage
Receive message from Unity
Make sure you have added UnityMessageManager
UnityMessageManager.Instance.SendMessageToRN("click");
onMessage(event) {
console.log('OnUnityMessage: ' + event.nativeEvent.message); // OnUnityMessage: click
}
render() {
return (
<View style={[styles.container]}>
<UnityView
style={style.unity}
onMessage={this.onMessage.bind(this)}
/>
</View>
);
}
onUnityMessage
[Recommended]Receive json message from unity.
onUnityMessage(handler) {
console.log(handler.name); // the message name
console.log(handler.data); // the message data
setTimeout(() => {
// You can also create a callback to Unity.
handler.send('I am callback!');
}, 2000);
}
render() {
return (
<View style={[styles.container]}>
<UnityView
style={style.unity}
onUnityMessage={this.onMessage.bind(this)}
/>
</View>
);
}
import { UnityModule } from 'react-native-unity-view';
isReady(): Promise<boolean>
Return whether is unity ready.
createUnity(): Promise<boolean>
Manual init the Unity. Usually Unity is auto created when the first view is added.
postMessage(gameObject: string, methodName: string, message: string)
Send message to unity.
gameObject The Name of GameObject. Also can be a path string.
methodName Method name in GameObject instance.
message The message will post.
Example:
MonoBehaviour.
public class Rotate : MonoBehaviour {
void handleMessage(string message) {
Debug.Log("onMessage:" + message);
}
}
Add Unity component to a GameObject.
Send message use javascript.
onToggleRotate() {
if (this.unity) {
// gameobject param also can be 'Cube'.
UnityModule.postMessage('GameObject/Cube', 'toggleRotate', 'message');
}
}
render() {
return (
<View style={[styles.container]}>
<UnityView
ref={(ref) => this.unity = ref}
style={style.unity}
/>
<Button label="Toggle Rotate" onPress={this.onToggleRotate.bind(this)} />
</View>
);
}
postMessageToUnityManager(message: string | UnityViewMessage)
Send message to
UnityMessageManager.
Please copy
UnityMessageManager.cs to your unity project and rebuild first.
Same to
postMessage('UnityMessageManager', 'onMessage', message)
This is recommended to use.
message The message will post.
Example:
void Awake()
{
UnityMessageManager.Instance.OnMessage += toggleRotate;
}
void onDestroy()
{
UnityMessageManager.Instance.OnMessage -= toggleRotate;
}
void toggleRotate(string message)
{
Debug.Log("onMessage:" + message);
canRotate = !canRotate;
}
onToggleRotate() {
UnityModule.postMessageToUnityManager('message');
}
render() {
return (
<View style={[styles.container]}>
<UnityView
ref={(ref) => this.unity = ref}
style={style.unity}
/>
<Button label="Toggle Rotate" onPress={this.onToggleRotate.bind(this)} />
</View>
);
}
addMessageListener(listener: (message: string | MessageHandler) => void): number
Receive string and json message from unity.
addStringMessageListener(listener: (message: string) => void): number
Only receive string message from unity.
addUnityMessageListener(listener: (handler: MessageHandler) => void): number
Only receive json message from unity.
pause()
Pause the unity player.
resume()
Resume the unity player.
import React from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, Image, View, Dimensions } from 'react-native';
import UnityView from 'react-native-unity-view';
export default class App extends React.Component<Props, State> {
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<UnityView style={{ position: 'absolute', left: 0, right: 0, top: 0, bottom: 0, }} /> : null}
<Text style={styles.welcome}>
Welcome to React Native!
</Text>
</View>
);
}
}