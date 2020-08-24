openbase logo
rnu

@asmadsen/react-native-unity-view

by Andreas Storesund Madsen
0.0.7 (see all)

Embed Unity Player inside a React Native app

Readme

react-native-unity-view

Integrate unity3d within a React Native app. Add a react native component to show unity. Works on both iOS and Android.

If you're using a Unity version older than 2019.3 you can only export to android

Notice

This is a fork of https://github.com/f111fei/react-native-unity-view to make it work with React Native >= 0.60.

This project may or may not be updated depending on the further use of it at my workplace, however feel free to fork it

Install

yarn add @asmadsen/react-native-unity-view

Configuration

Since this project uses the exported data from Unity you will have do some extra configuring than a normal React Native module.

Configuring Unity

To configure Unity to add the exported files somewhere accessible to your app we use some build scripts. And the default configuration expects that you place your Unity Project in the following position relative to our app.

.
├── android
├── ios
├── unity
│   └── <Your Unity Project>    // Example: Cube
├── node_modules
├── package.json
└── README.md

Add Unity Build scripts

Copy Build.cs and XCodePostBuild.cs and place them in unity/<Your Unity Project>/Assets/Scripts/Editor/

If you want to place your Unity Project somewhere else you will have to change the following paths which is relative to the Untiy Project

Player Settings

  1. Open your Unity Project
  2. Go to Player settings (File => Build Settings => Player Settings)
  3. Change Product Name to the name of your Xcode project. (ios/${XcodeProjectName}.xcodeproj)
Additional changes for Android Platform

Under Other Settings make sure Scripting Backend is set to IL2CPP, and ARM64 is checked under Target Architectures.

Android Configruation

Under Other Settings make sure Auto Graphics API is unchecked, and the list only contains OpenGLES3 and OpenGLES2 in that order.

Android graphics

Additional changes for iOS Platform

Under Other Settings make sure Auto Graphics API is checked.

Player settings for iOS

Now Unity is configured and ready

Now you can export the Unity Project using ReactNative => Export Android or ReactNative => Export IOS.

Build dropdown

Then the exported artifacts will be placed in a folder called UnityExport inside either the android or the ios folder.

Adding UnityMessageManager Support

Add the contents of the Assets folder, to your Unity project.

You will have to rebuild for changes to appear in React Native.

Configure Native Build

Android Build

To allow for the project to recognize the UnityExport folder you will have to add two lines to android/settings.gradle.

  1. Add the following to the android/build.gradle
flatDir {
    dirs "${project(':UnityExport').projectDir}/libs"
}

So it looks like this

// [..]
allprojects {
    repositories {
        // [..]
        flatDir {
            dirs "${project(':UnityExport').projectDir}/libs"
        }
    }
}
  1. Add these two lines to android/settings.gradle
include ":UnityExport"
project(":UnityExport").projectDir = file("./UnityExport")
After Unity Export

iOS build

  1. Open your ios/{PRODUCT_NAME}.xcworkspace and add the exported project(ios/UnityExport/Unity-Iphone.xcodeproj) to the workspace root

Add unity ios project to ReactNative Ios workspace

  1. Select the Unity-iPhone/Data folder and change the Target Membership to UnityFramework

Set Target Membership of Data folder to UnityFramework

  1. Add UnityFramework.framework as a library to your Project

Add UnityFramework to project

  1. Modify main.m
#import "UnityUtils.h"

int main(int argc, char * argv[]) {
  @autoreleasepool {
    InitArgs(argc, argv);
    return UIApplicationMain(argc, argv, nil, NSStringFromClass([AppDelegate class]));
  }
}

Use in React Native

UnityView Props

onMessage

Receive message from Unity

Make sure you have added UnityMessageManager

Example:
  1. Send message from Unity
UnityMessageManager.Instance.SendMessageToRN("click");
  1. Receive message in React Native
onMessage(event) {
    console.log('OnUnityMessage: ' + event.nativeEvent.message);    // OnUnityMessage: click
}

render() {
    return (
        <View style={[styles.container]}>
            <UnityView
                style={style.unity}
                onMessage={this.onMessage.bind(this)}
            />
        </View>
    );
}

onUnityMessage

[Recommended]Receive json message from unity.

onUnityMessage(handler) {
    console.log(handler.name); // the message name
    console.log(handler.data); // the message data
    setTimeout(() => {
      // You can also create a callback to Unity.
      handler.send('I am callback!');
    }, 2000);
}

render() {
    return (
        <View style={[styles.container]}>
            <UnityView
                style={style.unity}
                onUnityMessage={this.onMessage.bind(this)}
            />
        </View>
    );
}

UnityModule

import { UnityModule } from 'react-native-unity-view';

isReady(): Promise<boolean>

Return whether is unity ready.

createUnity(): Promise<boolean>

Manual init the Unity. Usually Unity is auto created when the first view is added.

postMessage(gameObject: string, methodName: string, message: string)

Send message to unity.

  • gameObject The Name of GameObject. Also can be a path string.
  • methodName Method name in GameObject instance.
  • message The message will post.

Example:

  1. Add a message handle method in MonoBehaviour.
public class Rotate : MonoBehaviour {
    void handleMessage(string message) {
        Debug.Log("onMessage:" + message);
    }
}

  1. Add Unity component to a GameObject.

  2. Send message use javascript.

onToggleRotate() {
    if (this.unity) {
      // gameobject param also can be 'Cube'.
      UnityModule.postMessage('GameObject/Cube', 'toggleRotate', 'message');
    }
}

render() {
    return (
        <View style={[styles.container]}>
            <UnityView
                ref={(ref) => this.unity = ref}
                style={style.unity}
            />
            <Button label="Toggle Rotate" onPress={this.onToggleRotate.bind(this)} />
        </View>
    );
}

postMessageToUnityManager(message: string | UnityViewMessage)

Send message to UnityMessageManager.

Please copy UnityMessageManager.cs to your unity project and rebuild first.

Same to postMessage('UnityMessageManager', 'onMessage', message)

This is recommended to use.

  • message The message will post.

Example:

  1. Add a message handle method in C#.
void Awake()
{
    UnityMessageManager.Instance.OnMessage += toggleRotate;
}

void onDestroy()
{
    UnityMessageManager.Instance.OnMessage -= toggleRotate;
}

void toggleRotate(string message)
{
    Debug.Log("onMessage:" + message);
    canRotate = !canRotate;
}
  1. Send message use javascript.
onToggleRotate() {
    UnityModule.postMessageToUnityManager('message');
}

render() {
    return (
        <View style={[styles.container]}>
            <UnityView
                ref={(ref) => this.unity = ref}
                style={style.unity}
            />
            <Button label="Toggle Rotate" onPress={this.onToggleRotate.bind(this)} />
        </View>
    );
}

addMessageListener(listener: (message: string | MessageHandler) => void): number

Receive string and json message from unity.

addStringMessageListener(listener: (message: string) => void): number

Only receive string message from unity.

addUnityMessageListener(listener: (handler: MessageHandler) => void): number

Only receive json message from unity.

pause()

Pause the unity player.

resume()

Resume the unity player.

Example Code

import React from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, Image, View, Dimensions } from 'react-native';
import UnityView from 'react-native-unity-view';

export default class App extends React.Component<Props, State> {
    render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <UnityView style={{ position: 'absolute', left: 0, right: 0, top: 0, bottom: 0, }} /> : null}
        <Text style={styles.welcome}>
          Welcome to React Native!
        </Text>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

