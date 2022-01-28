openbase logo
@asi-ngtools/angular-editor

by Andrey Kolkov
0.14.6

A simple native WYSIWYG editor component for Angular 6 -10+

Readme

AngularEditor logo

AngularEditor

npm version demo Build Status npm Coverage Status codecov Donate

A simple native WYSIWYG/Rich Text editor for Angular 6-13+

Nov-27-2019 17-26-29

Demo

demo | See the code in StackBlitz.

Getting Started

Installation

Install via npm package manager 

npm install @kolkov/angular-editor --save

Versions

2.0.0 and above - for Angular v13.0.0 and above

1.0.0 and above - for Angular v8.x.x and above

0.18.4 and above - for Angular v7.x.x

0.15.x - for Angular v6.x.x

Usage

Import angular-editor module

import { HttpClientModule} from '@angular/common/http';
import { AngularEditorModule } from '@kolkov/angular-editor';

@NgModule({
  imports: [ HttpClientModule, AngularEditorModule ]
})

Then in HTML

<angular-editor [placeholder]="'Enter text here...'" [(ngModel)]="htmlContent"></angular-editor>

or for usage with reactive forms

<angular-editor formControlName="htmlContent" [config]="editorConfig"></angular-editor>

if you using more than one editor on same page set id property

<angular-editor id="editor1" formControlName="htmlContent1" [config]="editorConfig"></angular-editor>
<angular-editor id="editor2" formControlName="htmlContent2" [config]="editorConfig"></angular-editor>

where

import { AngularEditorConfig } from '@kolkov/angular-editor';


editorConfig: AngularEditorConfig = {
    editable: true,
      spellcheck: true,
      height: 'auto',
      minHeight: '0',
      maxHeight: 'auto',
      width: 'auto',
      minWidth: '0',
      translate: 'yes',
      enableToolbar: true,
      showToolbar: true,
      placeholder: 'Enter text here...',
      defaultParagraphSeparator: '',
      defaultFontName: '',
      defaultFontSize: '',
      fonts: [
        {class: 'arial', name: 'Arial'},
        {class: 'times-new-roman', name: 'Times New Roman'},
        {class: 'calibri', name: 'Calibri'},
        {class: 'comic-sans-ms', name: 'Comic Sans MS'}
      ],
      customClasses: [
      {
        name: 'quote',
        class: 'quote',
      },
      {
        name: 'redText',
        class: 'redText'
      },
      {
        name: 'titleText',
        class: 'titleText',
        tag: 'h1',
      },
    ],
    uploadUrl: 'v1/image',
    upload: (file: File) => { ... }
    uploadWithCredentials: false,
    sanitize: true,
    toolbarPosition: 'top',
    toolbarHiddenButtons: [
      ['bold', 'italic'],
      ['fontSize']
    ]
};

For ngModel to work, you must import FormsModule from @angular/forms, or for formControlName, you must import ReactiveFormsModule from @angular/forms

API

Inputs

InputTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
idstring-noId property when multiple editor used on same page
[config]AngularEditorConfigdefault confignoconfig for the editor
placeholderstring-noSet custom placeholder for input area
tabIndexnumber-noSet Set tabindex on angular-editor

Outputs

OutputDescription
(html)Output html
(viewMode)Fired when switched visual and html source mode
(blur)Fired when editor blur
(focus)Fired when editor focus

Methods

NameDescription
focusFocuses the editor element

Other

NameTypeDescription
AngularEditorConfigconfigurationConfiguration for the AngularEditor component.

Configuration

InputTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
editableboleantruenoSet editing enabled or not
spellcheckboleantruenoSet spellchecking enabled or not
translatestringyesnoSet translating enabled or not
sanitizeboleantruenoSet DOM sanitizing enabled or not
heightstringautonoSet height of the editor
minHeightstring0noSet minimum height of the editor
maxHeightstringautonoSet maximum height of the editor
widthstringautonoSet width of the editor
minWidthstring0noSet minimum width of the editor
enableToolbarboleantruenoSet toolbar enabled or not
showToolbarboleantruenoSet toolbar visible or not
toolbarPositionstringtopnoSet toolbar position top or bottom
placeholderstring-noSet placeholder text
defaultParagraphSeparatorstring-noSet default paragraph separator such as p
defaultFontNamestring-noSet default font such as Comic Sans MS
defaultFontSizestring-noSet default font size such as 1 - 7
uploadUrlstring-noSet image upload endpoint https://api.exapple.com/v1/image/upload and return response with imageUrl key. {"imageUrl" : }
uploadfunction-noSet image upload function
uploadWithCredentialsboleanfalsenoSet passing or not credentials in the image upload call
fontsFont[]-noSet array of available fonts [{name, class},...]
customClassesCustomClass[]-noSet array of available fonts [{name, class, tag},...]
outlineboleantruenoSet outline of the editor if in focus
toolbarHiddenButtonsstring[][]-noSet of the array of button names or elements to hide
toolbarHiddenButtons: [
  [
    'undo',
    'redo',
    'bold',
    'italic',
    'underline',
    'strikeThrough',
    'subscript',
    'superscript',
    'justifyLeft',
    'justifyCenter',
    'justifyRight',
    'justifyFull',
    'indent',
    'outdent',
    'insertUnorderedList',
    'insertOrderedList',
    'heading',
    'fontName'
  ],
  [
    'fontSize',
    'textColor',
    'backgroundColor',
    'customClasses',
    'link',
    'unlink',
    'insertImage',
    'insertVideo',
    'insertHorizontalRule',
    'removeFormat',
    'toggleEditorMode'
  ]
]

What's included

Within the download you'll find the following directories and files. You'll see something like this:

angular-editor/ - library

angular-editor-app/ - demo application

Documentation

The documentation for the AngularEditor is hosted at our website AngularEditor

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at http://editorconfig.org.

Versioning

For a transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, AngularEditor is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

See the Releases section of our project for changelogs for each release version.

Creators

Andrey Kolkov

If you like my work and I save your time you can buy me a 🍺 or 🍕 Donate

