A simple native WYSIWYG/Rich Text editor for Angular 6-13+
demo | See the code in StackBlitz.
Install via npm package manager
npm install @kolkov/angular-editor --save
2.0.0 and above - for Angular v13.0.0 and above
1.0.0 and above - for Angular v8.x.x and above
0.18.4 and above - for Angular v7.x.x
0.15.x - for Angular v6.x.x
Import
angular-editor module
import { HttpClientModule} from '@angular/common/http';
import { AngularEditorModule } from '@kolkov/angular-editor';
@NgModule({
imports: [ HttpClientModule, AngularEditorModule ]
})
Then in HTML
<angular-editor [placeholder]="'Enter text here...'" [(ngModel)]="htmlContent"></angular-editor>
or for usage with reactive forms
<angular-editor formControlName="htmlContent" [config]="editorConfig"></angular-editor>
if you using more than one editor on same page set
id property
<angular-editor id="editor1" formControlName="htmlContent1" [config]="editorConfig"></angular-editor>
<angular-editor id="editor2" formControlName="htmlContent2" [config]="editorConfig"></angular-editor>
where
import { AngularEditorConfig } from '@kolkov/angular-editor';
editorConfig: AngularEditorConfig = {
editable: true,
spellcheck: true,
height: 'auto',
minHeight: '0',
maxHeight: 'auto',
width: 'auto',
minWidth: '0',
translate: 'yes',
enableToolbar: true,
showToolbar: true,
placeholder: 'Enter text here...',
defaultParagraphSeparator: '',
defaultFontName: '',
defaultFontSize: '',
fonts: [
{class: 'arial', name: 'Arial'},
{class: 'times-new-roman', name: 'Times New Roman'},
{class: 'calibri', name: 'Calibri'},
{class: 'comic-sans-ms', name: 'Comic Sans MS'}
],
customClasses: [
{
name: 'quote',
class: 'quote',
},
{
name: 'redText',
class: 'redText'
},
{
name: 'titleText',
class: 'titleText',
tag: 'h1',
},
],
uploadUrl: 'v1/image',
upload: (file: File) => { ... }
uploadWithCredentials: false,
sanitize: true,
toolbarPosition: 'top',
toolbarHiddenButtons: [
['bold', 'italic'],
['fontSize']
]
};
For
ngModel to work, you must import
FormsModule from
@angular/forms, or for
formControlName, you must import
ReactiveFormsModule from
@angular/forms
|Input
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|id
string
-
|no
|Id property when multiple editor used on same page
|[config]
AngularEditorConfig
default config
|no
|config for the editor
|placeholder
string
-
|no
|Set custom placeholder for input area
|tabIndex
number
-
|no
|Set Set tabindex on angular-editor
|Output
|Description
|(html)
|Output html
|(viewMode)
|Fired when switched visual and html source mode
|(blur)
|Fired when editor blur
|(focus)
|Fired when editor focus
|Name
|Description
|focus
|Focuses the editor element
|Name
|Type
|Description
|AngularEditorConfig
|configuration
|Configuration for the AngularEditor component.
|Input
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|editable
bolean
true
|no
|Set editing enabled or not
|spellcheck
bolean
true
|no
|Set spellchecking enabled or not
|translate
string
yes
|no
|Set translating enabled or not
|sanitize
bolean
true
|no
|Set DOM sanitizing enabled or not
|height
string
auto
|no
|Set height of the editor
|minHeight
string
0
|no
|Set minimum height of the editor
|maxHeight
string
auto
|no
|Set maximum height of the editor
|width
string
auto
|no
|Set width of the editor
|minWidth
string
0
|no
|Set minimum width of the editor
|enableToolbar
bolean
true
|no
|Set toolbar enabled or not
|showToolbar
bolean
true
|no
|Set toolbar visible or not
|toolbarPosition
string
top
|no
|Set toolbar position top or bottom
|placeholder
string
-
|no
|Set placeholder text
|defaultParagraphSeparator
string
-
|no
|Set default paragraph separator such as
p
|defaultFontName
string
-
|no
|Set default font such as
Comic Sans MS
|defaultFontSize
string
-
|no
|Set default font size such as
1 -
7
|uploadUrl
string
-
|no
|Set image upload endpoint
https://api.exapple.com/v1/image/upload and return response with imageUrl key. {"imageUrl" : }
|upload
function
-
|no
|Set image upload function
|uploadWithCredentials
bolean
false
|no
|Set passing or not credentials in the image upload call
|fonts
Font[]
-
|no
|Set array of available fonts
[{name, class},...]
|customClasses
CustomClass[]
-
|no
|Set array of available fonts
[{name, class, tag},...]
|outline
bolean
true
|no
|Set outline of the editor if in focus
|toolbarHiddenButtons
string[][]
-
|no
|Set of the array of button names or elements to hide
toolbarHiddenButtons: [
[
'undo',
'redo',
'bold',
'italic',
'underline',
'strikeThrough',
'subscript',
'superscript',
'justifyLeft',
'justifyCenter',
'justifyRight',
'justifyFull',
'indent',
'outdent',
'insertUnorderedList',
'insertOrderedList',
'heading',
'fontName'
],
[
'fontSize',
'textColor',
'backgroundColor',
'customClasses',
'link',
'unlink',
'insertImage',
'insertVideo',
'insertHorizontalRule',
'removeFormat',
'toggleEditorMode'
]
]
Within the download you'll find the following directories and files. You'll see something like this:
angular-editor/ - library
angular-editor-app/ - demo application
The documentation for the AngularEditor is hosted at our website AngularEditor
Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.
Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at http://editorconfig.org.
For a transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, AngularEditor is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.
See the Releases section of our project for changelogs for each release version.
Andrey Kolkov
