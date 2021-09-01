The owner is no longer able to support this repository, if anyone wants can contribute to add new feature and resolve the issues. So please use it carefully.
ReactDatatable is a component which provide ability to create multifunctional table using single component like jQuery Datatable. It's fully customizable and easy to integrate in any react component. Bootstrap compatible.
With npm installed, run
npm i @ashvin27/react-datatable
import React, { Component, Fragment } from 'react';
import { render} from 'react-dom';
import ReactDatatable from '@ashvin27/react-datatable';
class App extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.columns = [
{
key: "name",
text: "Name",
className: "name",
align: "left",
sortable: true,
},
{
key: "address",
text: "Address",
className: "address",
align: "left",
sortable: true
},
{
key: "postcode",
text: "Postcode",
className: "postcode",
sortable: true
},
{
key: "rating",
text: "Rating",
className: "rating",
align: "left",
sortable: true
},
{
key: "type_of_food",
text: "Type of Food",
className: "type_of_food",
sortable: true,
align: "left"
},
{
key: "action",
text: "Action",
className: "action",
width: 100,
align: "left",
sortable: false,
cell: record => {
return (
<Fragment>
<button
className="btn btn-primary btn-sm"
onClick={() => this.editRecord(record)}
style={{marginRight: '5px'}}>
<i className="fa fa-edit"></i>
</button>
<button
className="btn btn-danger btn-sm"
onClick={() => this.deleteRecord(record)}>
<i className="fa fa-trash"></i>
</button>
</Fragment>
);
}
}
];
this.config = {
page_size: 10,
length_menu: [ 10, 20, 50 ],
button: {
excel: true,
print: true,
extra: true,
}
}
this.state = {
records: [
{
"id": "55f14312c7447c3da7051b26",
"address": "228 City Road",
"name": ".CN Chinese",
"postcode": "3JH",
"rating": 5,
"type_of_food": "Chinese"
},
{
"id": "55f14312c7447c3da7051b27",
"address": "376 Rayleigh Road",
"name": "@ Thai",
"postcode": "5PT",
"rating": 5.5,
"type_of_food": "Thai"
},
{
"id": "55f14312c7447c3da7051b28",
"address": "30 Greyhound Road Hammersmith",
"name": "@ Thai Restaurant",
"postcode": "8NX",
"rating": 4.5,
"type_of_food": "Thai"
},
{
"id": "55f14312c7447c3da7051b29",
"address": "30 Greyhound Road Hammersmith",
"name": "@ Thai Restaurant",
"postcode": "8NX",
"rating": 4.5,
"type_of_food": "Thai"
}
]
}
this.extraButtons =[
{
className:"btn btn-primary buttons-pdf",
title:"Export TEst",
children:[
<span>
<i className="glyphicon glyphicon-print fa fa-print" aria-hidden="true"></i>
</span>
],
onClick:(event)=>{
console.log(event);
},
},
{
className:"btn btn-primary buttons-pdf",
title:"Export TEst",
children:[
<span>
<i className="glyphicon glyphicon-print fa fa-print" aria-hidden="true"></i>
</span>
],
onClick:(event)=>{
console.log(event);
},
onDoubleClick:(event)=>{
console.log("doubleClick")
}
},
]
}
editRecord(record) {
console.log("Edit Record", record);
}
deleteRecord(record) {
console.log("Delete Record", record);
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<ReactDatatable
config={this.config}
records={this.state.records}
columns={this.columns}
extraButtons={this.extraButtons}
/>
</div>
)
}
}
render(<App />, document.getElementById("app"));
|Name
|Type
|Description
|className
|String
|Datatable additional class, use to appy additional styling on table
|tHeadClassName
|String
|Additional class to be put on the "thead" of the table
|columns
|Object[]
|This props will used to specify datatable column configuration
|config
|Object[]
|This props will used to specify datatable configuration
|dynamic
|boolean
|This props will used to specify the table data will be server side or static
|id
|String
|Identifier of datatable
|records
|Object[]
|This props will used to table records
|total_record
|Number
|This props will used to specify the total records in case of table data is server side.
|onChange
|Function(Object)
|This method will call on table actions(page change, sorting, filtering, page length change)
|onRowClicked
|Function(Object)
|This method will call when user click on a row, return row object.
|extraButtons
|Object[]
|This props will add custom extra buttons to the table tools in the top right of the table header next to the built in export buttons
|onSort
|function(String, Object[], String)
|This props will allow you to sort your data/records using any custom sort function. Or according to you if you don't want to use default sort function provided by the Library.
|loading
|Boolean(default false)
|This props will allow you to display a loading in table while data is fetching from the server.
|Name
|Type
|default
|Description
|key_column
|string
|id
|Use to specify the key column name for each record
|button
|Object[]
|{ excel: false, print: false, csv: false }
|Use to enable/disable export buttons(Excel, CSV, Print). By default buttons are disabled.
|filename
|String
|"table"
|Specify the export filename
|length_menu
|Array[]
|[10, 25, 50, 75, 100]
|Specify the options in the page length
select list.
|page_size
|Number
|10
|Specify the page length (number of rows per page)
|sort
|Object[]
|{ column: "", order: "asc" }
|Initial sorting order to apply to the datatable
|show_filter
|boolean
|true
|Use to specify either show or hide filter option
|show_first
|boolean
|true
|Use to specify either show or hide pagination first button
|show_info
|boolean
|true
|Use to specify either show or hide pagination info
|show_last
|boolean
|true
|Use to specify either show or hide pagination last button
|show_length_menu
|boolean
|true
|Use to specify either show or hide page length menu
|show_pagination
|boolean
|true
|Use to specify either show or hide pagination
|pagination
|string
|basic
|Use to specify the type of pagination. Available types: basic/advance
|Name
|Type
|default
|Description
|align
|String
|left
|Specify the content alignment
|className
|String
|Table column additional class fo styling (only for data columns use TrOnlyClassName for headers)
|TrOnlyClassName
|String
|Header column additional class ( only for headers ) WILL NOT automatically take className value if not set
|key
|String
|Specify the key of record which value will display in table cell
|sortable
|Boolean
|false
|Specify the column is sortable of not
|text
|String
|Specify the table column text
|width
|Number
|Specify the column width
|cell
|Function(record, index):string
|You can use any react component or JSX to display content in cells