Contribution

The owner is no longer able to support this repository, if anyone wants can contribute to add new feature and resolve the issues. So please use it carefully.

ReactDatatable is a component which provide ability to create multifunctional table using single component like jQuery Datatable. It's fully customizable and easy to integrate in any react component. Bootstrap compatible.

Features

Lightweight

Fully customizable (JSX, templates, state, styles, callbacks)

Client-side & Server Side Pagination

Multi-sort

Filters

Minimal design

Fully controllable via optional props and callbacks

Example

http://react-datatable.in/

Installation

With npm installed, run

npm i @ ashvin27 / react - datatable

Usage

import React, { Component, Fragment } from 'react' ; import { render} from 'react-dom' ; import ReactDatatable from '@ashvin27/react-datatable' ; class App extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .columns = [ { key : "name" , text : "Name" , className : "name" , align : "left" , sortable : true , }, { key : "address" , text : "Address" , className : "address" , align : "left" , sortable : true }, { key : "postcode" , text : "Postcode" , className : "postcode" , sortable : true }, { key : "rating" , text : "Rating" , className : "rating" , align : "left" , sortable : true }, { key : "type_of_food" , text : "Type of Food" , className : "type_of_food" , sortable : true , align : "left" }, { key : "action" , text : "Action" , className : "action" , width : 100 , align : "left" , sortable : false , cell : record => { return ( < Fragment > < button className = "btn btn-primary btn-sm" onClick = {() => this.editRecord(record)} style={{marginRight: '5px'}}> < i className = "fa fa-edit" > </ i > </ button > < button className = "btn btn-danger btn-sm" onClick = {() => this.deleteRecord(record)}> < i className = "fa fa-trash" > </ i > </ button > </ Fragment > ); } } ]; this .config = { page_size : 10 , length_menu : [ 10 , 20 , 50 ], button : { excel : true , print : true , extra : true , } } this .state = { records : [ { "id" : "55f14312c7447c3da7051b26" , "address" : "228 City Road" , "name" : ".CN Chinese" , "postcode" : "3JH" , "rating" : 5 , "type_of_food" : "Chinese" }, { "id" : "55f14312c7447c3da7051b27" , "address" : "376 Rayleigh Road" , "name" : "@ Thai" , "postcode" : "5PT" , "rating" : 5.5 , "type_of_food" : "Thai" }, { "id" : "55f14312c7447c3da7051b28" , "address" : "30 Greyhound Road Hammersmith" , "name" : "@ Thai Restaurant" , "postcode" : "8NX" , "rating" : 4.5 , "type_of_food" : "Thai" }, { "id" : "55f14312c7447c3da7051b29" , "address" : "30 Greyhound Road Hammersmith" , "name" : "@ Thai Restaurant" , "postcode" : "8NX" , "rating" : 4.5 , "type_of_food" : "Thai" } ] } this .extraButtons =[ { className : "btn btn-primary buttons-pdf" , title : "Export TEst" , children :[ < span > < i className = "glyphicon glyphicon-print fa fa-print" aria-hidden = "true" > </ i > </ span > ], onClick : ( event )=> { console .log(event); }, }, { className : "btn btn-primary buttons-pdf" , title : "Export TEst" , children :[ < span > < i className = "glyphicon glyphicon-print fa fa-print" aria-hidden = "true" > </ i > </ span > ], onClick : ( event )=> { console .log(event); }, onDoubleClick : ( event )=> { console .log( "doubleClick" ) } }, ] } editRecord(record) { console .log( "Edit Record" , record); } deleteRecord(record) { console .log( "Delete Record" , record); } render() { return ( < div > < ReactDatatable config = {this.config} records = {this.state.records} columns = {this.columns} extraButtons = {this.extraButtons} /> </ div > ) } } render( < App /> , document.getElementById("app"));

API

import ReactDatatable from '@ashvin27/react-datatable' ; or var ReactDatatable = require ( '@ashvin27/react-datatable' )

Props

Name Type Description className String Datatable additional class, use to appy additional styling on table tHeadClassName String Additional class to be put on the "thead" of the table columns Object[] This props will used to specify datatable column configuration config Object[] This props will used to specify datatable configuration dynamic boolean This props will used to specify the table data will be server side or static id String Identifier of datatable records Object[] This props will used to table records total_record Number This props will used to specify the total records in case of table data is server side. onChange Function(Object) This method will call on table actions(page change, sorting, filtering, page length change) onRowClicked Function(Object) This method will call when user click on a row, return row object. extraButtons Object[] This props will add custom extra buttons to the table tools in the top right of the table header next to the built in export buttons onSort function(String, Object[], String) This props will allow you to sort your data/records using any custom sort function. Or according to you if you don't want to use default sort function provided by the Library. loading Boolean(default false) This props will allow you to display a loading in table while data is fetching from the server.

Options

Name Type default Description key_column string id Use to specify the key column name for each record button Object[] { excel: false, print: false, csv: false } Use to enable/disable export buttons(Excel, CSV, Print). By default buttons are disabled. filename String "table" Specify the export filename length_menu Array[] [10, 25, 50, 75, 100] Specify the options in the page length select list. page_size Number 10 Specify the page length (number of rows per page) sort Object[] { column: "", order: "asc" } Initial sorting order to apply to the datatable show_filter boolean true Use to specify either show or hide filter option show_first boolean true Use to specify either show or hide pagination first button show_info boolean true Use to specify either show or hide pagination info show_last boolean true Use to specify either show or hide pagination last button show_length_menu boolean true Use to specify either show or hide page length menu show_pagination boolean true Use to specify either show or hide pagination pagination string basic Use to specify the type of pagination. Available types: basic/advance

Columns